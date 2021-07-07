 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman packs kid's school lunches with non-alcoholic vodak. BEST. MUM. EVAR   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Packed lunch, New Zealand mum, Parent, children's lunch boxes, New Zealand Herald, can of non-alcoholic vodka  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Non-Alcoholic Vodka, sixteen Work Units.

Non-Alcoholic Scotch, twenty-four Work Units.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, filtered potato juice?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's water.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I need to pick up some cocaine flavored nose powders on the way home today.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Non alcoholic vodka? What?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not as freedomlicious as American school lunches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"So if you drink a lot of them you get f*cked up?"
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No, there's no alcohol in them"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure. And I will take non-alcoholic beer in my lunch too.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope their concern didn't keep them up all night, they have kids to raise after all."


Haaaaaaaaa. Snap.  That's a really hilarious way to say "oh no.....anyway."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why is non-alcoholic vodka even a thing? Is this 2020 still messing with us?

Will it never be enough? Will it never end?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just because you could invent non-alcoholic vodka doesn't mean you should.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't non-alcoholic vodka called water?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Non alcoholic vodka? What?


Water with a few drops of paint thinner for flavor. Or tap water from an area with nearby fracking operations.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Non-alcoholic vodka:you were expecting Grey Goose but you got a pigeon with lice from Buffalo and it ate all your fries.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Wow, putting a non-alcoholic drink in a lunch box, how irresponsible," one parent commented, while another added: "Please tell me this is a joke... And a really s*** one."

Yeah, she'd better stick to alcoholic drinks in the future.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In fourth grade I ended up at school with a thermos of what I had thought was Orange Juice. It was in a pitcher in the fridge, and I was making my own lunch.

It was Mimosas.

And I drank it too. I thought it was just a little bit sour, but since it was home-squeezed OJ anyway it was normal. I had a buzz on for the rest of the afternoon and didn't realize until I got home what had happened.

And I never mentioned it to my parents because I thought I'd get in trouble as they'd never believe it was an accident.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Why is non-alcoholic vodka even a thing? Is this 2020 still messing with us?

Will it never be enough? Will it never end?


I'm guessing the same reason these do:
Fark user imageView Full Size


To help recovering alcoholics or people trying to cut back?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, did they put wheat, potatoes, beets and grains into a blender, then strain out the water? Sounds like a health drink more than anything.

Aren't spirits just alchohol and water? Did she give the kid a La Croix?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Non alcoholic VODAK?!?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


ЭтоБезобразие.jpg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's water.


some body is always beating me to the punch line
 
trippdogg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vodka (Polish: wódka [ˈvutka], Russian: водка [ˈvotkə], Swedish: vodka [vɔdkɑː]) is a clear distilled alcoholic beverage from Europe. It has different varieties originating in Poland, Russia and Sweden.[1][2] It is composed primarily of water and ethanol, but sometimes with traces of impurities...

Take out the ethanol and what you got there is water with traces of impurities...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While the cans, which claim to "taste like the real deal"...

Because that's the primary taste of something I want to drink
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Why is non-alcoholic vodka even a thing? Is this 2020 still messing with us?

Will it never be enough? Will it never end?

I'm guessing the same reason these do:
[Fark user image 425x523]

To help recovering alcoholics or people trying to cut back?


The thing is, non-alcoholic spirits like gin, whiskey, and rum have flavor components and other ingredients other than water and neutral spirits. Vodka, in theory, is simply an ethyl alcohol solution - any hints of other flavors or ingredients come as impurities in its distillation.

It makes sense to have a non-alcoholic gin with strong juniper & spice notes. A non-alcoholic vodka, ideally, is just water.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trippdogg: Vodka (Polish: wódka [ˈvutka], Russian: водка [ˈvotkə], Swedish: vodka [vɔdkɑː]) is a clear distilled alcoholic beverage from Europe. It has different varieties originating in Poland, Russia and Sweden.[1][2] It is composed primarily of water and ethanol, but sometimes with traces of impurities...

Take out the ethanol and what you got there is water with traces of impurities...

[Fark user image 500x375]


This, exactly (and by 4 minutes, damn it...) That's not "Brooklyn Non-Alcoholic Vodka," it's just New York City tap water.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Why is non-alcoholic vodka even a thing? Is this 2020 still messing with us?

Will it never be enough? Will it never end?


Exactly. What is the point?

I don't know anyone that drinks straight up vodka for the taste.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't make out what they are exactly, but it appears those aren't "non-alcoholic vodka" but rather non-alcoholic canned cocktails which would normally contain vodka. A virgin moscow mule or something. Which I guess would just be ginger ale/beer and lime.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PirateKing: In fourth grade I ended up at school with a thermos of what I had thought was Orange Juice. It was in a pitcher in the fridge, and I was making my own lunch.

It was Mimosas.

And I drank it too. I thought it was just a little bit sour, but since it was home-squeezed OJ anyway it was normal. I had a buzz on for the rest of the afternoon and didn't realize until I got home what had happened.

And I never mentioned it to my parents because I thought I'd get in trouble as they'd never believe it was an accident.


My uncle had a similar story only it was a pitcher of Screwdrivers and he never actually left the house. My grandparents figured out fairly quickly what had happened but they apparently found it hilarious.

Be grateful you didn't wind up peeing on a ficus nicknamed "Weird Harold" for its propensity to snag people by the butt as they passed it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After some googling, it appears to be peach and passionfruit flavored virgin cocktail in a can.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Non-alcoholic vodak makes me think of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
