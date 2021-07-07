 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Othello, the Moor of menace   (wcvb.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Rhode Island, The Bronx, Lawyer, Moors, United States Constitution, Legal terms, The Trooper, United States  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 8:29 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You mean Moops
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I was seen by a probation officer," Rodriguez said. "But I did not commit a crime."

Maybe he should see the probulation officer cause he's full of shiat.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least they didn't storm the capitol.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This all went down essentially in my moms backyard.  She was watching the cops moving through the woods on Saturday morning.

These people seem totally bizarre.  They don't believe in US Law,  but are citing the 2nd amendment...

This will be interesting to follow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The group does not identify as United States citizens and does not obey U.S. laws.

I knew them authority figures were pretty anxious for me to learn and recite the Pledge of Allegiance in kindergarten.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They aren't a part of Moorish Science faith. They are sovereign citizen asshats.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lock them up with all the other sovereign citizens.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You'd be pissed-off too, if Cassio did top thy wife.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: This all went down essentially in my moms backyard.  She was watching the cops moving through the woods on Saturday morning.

These people seem totally bizarre.  They don't believe in US Law,  but are citing the 2nd amendment...

This will be interesting to follow.


It's the same Sovereign Citizen bullshiat. They are just a different flavor.

/ If they aren't citizens, the they should be deported. Also, you can't own guns if you renounce your citizenship.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'll have to excuse the Moors for thinking the officers of the law would give resistance to a group of terrorists. the Moors assumed precedence had already been established on 1/6 that cops would not harass terrorists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still not as crazy the Nawaubians.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.