(Yahoo)   While real estate prices have been skyrocketing across the country, there are about to be some real bargains to be had, as a massive oversupply of units is expected to hit the Florida condo market   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a practical consideration, short term prices will probably try to go up as buildings add the extra expense of recertification to ownership, which is going to lead to lower demand, which should, in theory, lead to lower prices. Whether or not that actually happens is up in the air.

Who am I kidding? This is a America, so older buildings won't spend any extra money, the old unit market will crash, and the new unit market will explode. Then investors will buy older buildings for pennies on the dollar and build new units that cost three times what the old ones did.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: From a practical consideration, short term prices will probably try to go up as buildings add the extra expense of recertification to ownership, which is going to lead to lower demand, which should, in theory, lead to lower prices. Whether or not that actually happens is up in the air.

Who am I kidding? This is a America, so older buildings won't spend any extra money, the old unit market will crash, and the new unit market will explode. Then investors will buy older buildings for pennies on the dollar and build new units that cost three times what the old ones did.


You forgot bailouts for people with penthouses on the beach.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jerryskid: How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?


I think you would start the large end of the scale in hair's-breadths and as you go smaller I am not sure.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a no for me dawg.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So all you young folk who thought covid opened up a lot of South Florida condos for you. Now this. You might be able to get into that beachfront condo after all.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A deal of a lifetime, one might say.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me to live within 5 miles of any coast or estuary in the US.  You couldn't pay me to live anywhere in Florida.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You forgot bailouts for people with penthouses on the beach.


Bailouts are for corporations, because they're people. Bailouts are not for "people."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jerryskid: How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?


Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy can help you out.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The markets are pancaking there, you say?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old and busted: "I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell ya."

New hotness: "I got a beachfront condo in Florida to sell ya!"

Epic bonus: MAGAts will probably jump at the chance to be near dear leader; won't even foresee the inevitable collapse!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: You couldn't pay me to live within 5 miles of any coast or estuary in the US.  You couldn't pay me to live anywhere in Florida.


Actually I move into the condo if was $200 all bills paid and they gave me a monthly stipend of booze they could even open up a life insurance policy on me I'm not sure why something like that doesn't exist in the first place
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jerryskid: How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?


Why do you assume that just because somebody lives in a beachfront condo they're a Trumper?
Filtering everything through a political lens isn't good for your mental health.  It's also black & white thinking, which is only how idiots think.

And you're wrong anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: You couldn't pay me to live within 5 miles of any coast or estuary in the US.  You couldn't pay me to live anywhere in Florida.

Actually I move into the condo if was $200 all bills paid and they gave me a monthly stipend of booze they could even open up a life insurance policy on me I'm not sure why something like that doesn't exist in the first place


Because a deal like that would be bad for shareholder value, and shareholder value is all that matters anymore.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark buying right now. It's going to crash soon, and I would rather buy a place from some asshole investor who is going to lose their shirt at best.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: AmbassadorBooze: You forgot bailouts for people with penthouses on the beach.

Bailouts are for corporations, because they're people. Bailouts are not for "people."


Wealthy people will get bailouts for their dangerously built condos, "lesser people" get bupkis.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: fark buying right now. It's going to crash soon, and I would rather buy a place from some asshole investor who is going to lose their shirt at best.


It will crash based on what?  Bad loans?  That's not happening this time around.
This is demand-based pricing this time.  There won't be a crash, a plateau maybe, but a crash is wishful thinking.

Prices will slowly decrease in high-density areas like LA, Chicago and New York because people are moving from there to the suburbs and to other states, but that decrease will be countered by big increases everywhere else.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jerryskid: How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?


So strange to see an actual bigot upset at theoretical bigots, yet here we are.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So one beachfront condo collapsed out of thousands, and suddenly everybody is going to be leaving them?

Where's the "Unlikely" tag.
 
Pinner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sell,Mortimer,Sell!.gif
 
chrinFinity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, the Florida beachfront condos "market" will crash. :|
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jerryskid: How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?


2020 general election results for Miami-Dade County.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: jerryskid: How do I measure my concern for nazi, trumpland filth losing their money because they bought property on a sand bar?  Do you need a ruler to measure zero?  Even if it's metric?

Why do you assume that just because somebody lives in a beachfront condo they're a Trumper?
Filtering everything through a political lens isn't good for your mental health.  It's also black & white thinking, which is only how idiots think.

And you're wrong anyway.

[Fark user image 850x504]


Realtor type type detected
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Dictatorial_Flair: fark buying right now. It's going to crash soon, and I would rather buy a place from some asshole investor who is going to lose their shirt at best.

It will crash based on what?  Bad loans?  That's not happening this time around.
This is demand-based pricing this time.  There won't be a crash, a plateau maybe, but a crash is wishful thinking.

Prices will slowly decrease in high-density areas like LA, Chicago and New York because people are moving from there to the suburbs and to other states, but that decrease will be countered by big increases everywhere else.


I have several friends who have sold mediocre homes in boring shiathole towns for tens of thousands over asking price and actual assessed value recently. The market is unreasonably hot even in places nobody realistically wants to live.

It's completely possible I'm very wrong, but I don't have much inclination to compete in a rush that is over-valuing properties in the immediate aftermath of a major crisis. It's not even really an aftermath because that shiat is still going strong. Just because the underlying cause hasn't been specifically identified yet doesn't mean we aren't in a bubble.
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: So one beachfront condo collapsed out of thousands, and suddenly everybody is going to be leaving them?

Where's the "Unlikely" tag.


Salt water soaked crumbling concrete pilings and rusty rebar that's 30 to 40 years old?
Naww. It's all good.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife helps manage my MILs correspondence with the board at her 40 year-old condo building.  They're a freaking mess.  No matter what needs fixed, a group of people don't want to spend the money to fix it.  Things have to be practically falling down before the anti-spend group capitulates.  And she's one of the lucky ones.  The building is full and in a neighborhood that costs money to live in.  Many condos in this country are reaching 50 years of age and they are often in older suburbs that are in decline and are increasingly populated by renters with absentee owners.  Decline accelerates.  Then the squatters move in.

The Stone Mountain area of Atlanta has a lot of run-down and abandoned condos.  Here's one that was labeled the worst in America:  https://www.vice.com/en/art​icle/9bgddd​/how-failing-institutions-left-an-atla​nta-condo-complex-derelict-and-crime-r​idden-929

It has taken forever to get it torn down because pretty much all of the condo owners are absentee.  It's a legal mess.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Tad_Waxpole: Dictatorial_Flair: fark buying right now. It's going to crash soon, and I would rather buy a place from some asshole investor who is going to lose their shirt at best.

It will crash based on what?  Bad loans?  That's not happening this time around.
This is demand-based pricing this time.  There won't be a crash, a plateau maybe, but a crash is wishful thinking.

Prices will slowly decrease in high-density areas like LA, Chicago and New York because people are moving from there to the suburbs and to other states, but that decrease will be countered by big increases everywhere else.

I have several friends who have sold mediocre homes in boring shiathole towns for tens of thousands over asking price and actual assessed value recently. The market is unreasonably hot even in places nobody realistically wants to live.

It's completely possible I'm very wrong, but I don't have much inclination to compete in a rush that is over-valuing properties in the immediate aftermath of a major crisis. It's not even really an aftermath because that shiat is still going strong. Just because the underlying cause hasn't been specifically identified yet doesn't mean we aren't in a bubble.


As long as interest rates are this low, people are looking to buy. Period.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinner: Dictatorial_Flair: Tad_Waxpole: Dictatorial_Flair: fark buying right now. It's going to crash soon, and I would rather buy a place from some asshole investor who is going to lose their shirt at best.

It will crash based on what?  Bad loans?  That's not happening this time around.
This is demand-based pricing this time.  There won't be a crash, a plateau maybe, but a crash is wishful thinking.

Prices will slowly decrease in high-density areas like LA, Chicago and New York because people are moving from there to the suburbs and to other states, but that decrease will be countered by big increases everywhere else.

I have several friends who have sold mediocre homes in boring shiathole towns for tens of thousands over asking price and actual assessed value recently. The market is unreasonably hot even in places nobody realistically wants to live.

It's completely possible I'm very wrong, but I don't have much inclination to compete in a rush that is over-valuing properties in the immediate aftermath of a major crisis. It's not even really an aftermath because that shiat is still going strong. Just because the underlying cause hasn't been specifically identified yet doesn't mean we aren't in a bubble.

As long as interest rates are this low, people are looking to buy. Period.


Most of the sales were extravagant cash offers on unseen properties. There is more than just low interest rates driving this. It almost feels like a pump and dump.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are waterfront condos in Detroit if they want to feel safe.
 
