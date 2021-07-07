 Skip to content
(KFGO Fargo)   Chinese company partly owned by their military that has previously done research on "improving population quality" markets a prenatal screening test worldwide, and collects and catalogs genetic data leftover from the tests for a giant genome database. This seems fine   (kfgo.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're beginning to act like Mormons.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Catch up." -- LDS
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want a Kwisatz Haderach? Because tha't how you get a Kwisatz Haderach.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a whole lot of speculative fearmongering right there.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This doesn't matter.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're just checking for defects. Also checking for unusual attributes. And , of course, just checking for mutant powers. They're just Chinese checkers.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GATTACA! GATTACA!
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they'll be issuing Tartans to the better families, having Cèilidhs, and practicing the pipes at 3am where the echo carries into your bedroom.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is what Axl Rose warned us about.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static.spiceworks.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just an FYI: In many countries it's legal for insurance companies to have a clause in their policies that states something to the effect "If genetic testing is done the results must be disclosed to the insurer". Because genetic testing is fairly new many insurance agents and brokers are not well informed of what this can mean, nor is the general public. But it can be interpreted that if you use a testing service of any kind, including stuff like 23AndMe, your insurance company may feel entitled to see the results. These at home tests can reveal predisposition to certain diseases, which could result in loss of coverage or increased premiums. It also means that if you fail to disclose the company could refuse to pay a claim at a later date claiming you had foreknowledge of an issue.

I would strongly advise that if you use these services do so using a fake name so that the results can't be linked back to you later.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PreMortem: That's a whole lot of speculative fearmongering right there.


I want in on the fearmongering!

Genetically superior NINJA!
 
pointfdr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
RESEARCH TESTING IN WUHAN
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guy that metabolizes Lactic Acid as quickly as he produces it..?  (Yoink)

Family with super dense (Unbreakable) bones?  (Yoink)

https://www.businessinsider.com/genet​i​c-mutations-that-make-you-more-awesome​-2016-1

Would you like to know more..?

Data bases, gene therapy/modification, and "lack of ethics" could give us a next step forward for humanity.

Or Super Soldiers.  Wonder which either of the biggest military powers would choose...

hmmmmmmm
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PreMortem: That's a whole lot of speculative fearmongering right there.


Anything a death cult like the communist party of china does has nefarious purposes. Just look at their history. Every new technology is used to oppress. control and murder their opposition.

They are like real life Palpatine and the galactic empire, all they crave is unlimited power and all their enemies dead or enslaved forever and ever.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Just an FYI: In many countries it's legal for insurance companies to have a clause in their policies that states something to the effect "If genetic testing is done the results must be disclosed to the insurer". Because genetic testing is fairly new many insurance agents and brokers are not well informed of what this can mean, nor is the general public. But it can be interpreted that if you use a testing service of any kind, including stuff like 23AndMe, your insurance company may feel entitled to see the results. These at home tests can reveal predisposition to certain diseases, which could result in loss of coverage or increased premiums. It also means that if you fail to disclose the company could refuse to pay a claim at a later date claiming you had foreknowledge of an issue.

I would strongly advise that if you use these services do so using a fake name so that the results can't be linked back to you later.


Amino-acid knows all about the genetic code. Some of his best friends are real base-pairs though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: r and all their enemies dead or enslaved forever and ever.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder when we are going to start outsourcing our baby making to the Chinese?
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is what Axl Rose warned us about.


We have very different takes on the meaning of "sweet child o' mine."
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"If it's not Han, it's crap."
 
