(WHDH Boston)   High-speed chase with stolen truck ends when suspect A) Runs out of gas? B) Has tires destroyed by the cops? C) Stops at McDonald's to order food in the middle of the chase?   (whdh.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, isn't everyone entitled to a last meal?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's just living the

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, just look at her. Makes sense.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do not leave your truck running if you are stepping away from it, ya goobers. Because that's how some crazy lady steals it. And that's a lot worse than having to wait on the AC to cool things down.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She drove into police and they didn't shoot her?
Oh, she's white, nevermind.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not leave your truck running if you are stepping away from it, ya goobers. Because that's how some crazy lady steals it. And that's a lot worse than having to wait on the AC to cool things down.


From TFA, it sounds like they had it turned off, but left the keys inside, so they could finish unloading it and then whichever guy was free could jump behind the wheel and park it someplace.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is an 83.6% chance that those sweats say "Juicy" across the back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Crazy Biatch"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Drag Queen Nabbed At Scene of Horror
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
McD's? I thought everyone  runs on Dunkin'.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: There is an 83.6% chance that those sweats say "Juicy" across the back.


...and I'll bet dollars she is juicy.

on the inside of course...
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Go to Pay n Spray next time!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe she thought

"Hey!  FAST food! I can out run these cops in no time!"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was just being a good Samaritan! Cops can get real emotional if they don't get their McDonald's fast enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mac Sabbath "Frying Pan"
Youtube m1wkfJY3AZM

Sigh.  Another tragic instance of an innocent done in by the corrupting influence of devil music.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 500x280]


OK what film is this?
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: McD's? I thought everyone  runs on Dunkin'.


It looks like running isn't on the lady's menu
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But did she get to speak to the Manager?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have decided that most criminals are criminals because they are too stupid to make much money via any sort of legitimate means.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: There is an 83.6% chance that those sweats say "Juicy" across the back.

...and I'll bet dollars she is juicy.

on the inside of course...


Ewww...
 
