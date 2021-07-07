 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   "Psychedelics helpline. What's going on?" "I GOT A PINK TREE WITH NO TRUNK OUTSIDE MY WINDOW AND I'M FREAKING OUT, MAN." "OK, first of all, calm down. That's a perfectly normal reaction. Let's turn the pink tree into a fun experience"   (rollingstone.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Psychedelic drug, Bad trip, Psychedelic Peer Support Line, Psilocybin, Psychedelic experience, Fireside Project, Psilocybin mushrooms, shift supervisor Angela Carter  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 10:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to turn your radio down, please? Turn your radio down.

Dr.Demento Rock 'n' Roll Doctor (Travesty Ltd.)
Youtube vv3rtJwffQI
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking Heads - And She Was (Official Video)
Youtube cl3B_FTDKD0
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ask President Carter - SNL
Youtube -68iTvhWNB0
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

downstairs: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-68iTvhW​NB0]


Always go with Allman Brothers. You can't go wrong.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Michael Nesmith - Rock N Roll Hospital from Elephant Parts
Youtube QkaXD3CKo_U
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never understood people who freak out when taking hallucinogens. Unless someone fed it to you w/o your knowledge, WTF did you think was gonna happen? You've scrabbled your brain. You are gonna see and feel weird shiat. But you knew that going in. Ride it out, dumbass.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

downstairs: [YouTube video: Ask President Carter - SNL]


Just remember, you're a living breathing organism on this planet and you're very safe.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If someone is tripping and freaking out there is all but zero chance they'll call someone on the phone for advice. And even if they did, the sound of teh voice coming from the phone will probably freak them out even more. I can't see this working other than in the mild of situations.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Never understood people who freak out when taking hallucinogens. Unless someone fed it to you w/o your knowledge, WTF did you think was gonna happen? You've scrabbled your brain. You are gonna see and feel weird shiat. But you knew that going in. Ride it out, dumbass.


Take some Vitamin B complex, some Vitamin C complex. If you have a beer, go ahead and drink it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Never understood people who freak out when taking hallucinogens. Unless someone fed it to you w/o your knowledge, WTF did you think was gonna happen? You've scrabbled your brain. You are gonna see and feel weird shiat. But you knew that going in. Ride it out, dumbass.


The unexpected psychotic break kinda throws some people. Hippies get pissed when you say you don't do acid anymore and don't wanna buy some geltabs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet its really tempting to tell people "Got any unexamined sexual feelings towards your grandmother? Explore that."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somacandra: downstairs: [YouTube video: Ask President Carter - SNL]

Just remember, you're a living breathing organism on this planet and you're very safe.


That skit works. I had a trip that was kinda disturbing me. I knew I was tripping so i wasn't freaked out. But I was becoming anxious and snapped out of it by thinking about Jimmy Akroyd telling me that I was a living organism and everything was gonna be fine. Just made myself picture him saying that to me and that got me back to my friend's living room to some low key visuals and body highs instead of mystical timeless crap inside my skull.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An ex-drummer told me this story...

Get some friends together, drop acid, head over to a wide open field.

the friends stand with their backs to one another blindfolded.

They then walk about 20 paces out. Stop. Then turn around trying to tag anyone they meet.
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somacandra: kbronsito: Never understood people who freak out when taking hallucinogens. Unless someone fed it to you w/o your knowledge, WTF did you think was gonna happen? You've scrabbled your brain. You are gonna see and feel weird shiat. But you knew that going in. Ride it out, dumbass.

Take some Vitamin B complex, some Vitamin C complex. If you have a beer, go ahead and drink it.


Alcohol and shrooms did not mix well for me, always ended in projectile vomit, ymmv.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: Never understood people who freak out when taking hallucinogens. Unless someone fed it to you w/o your knowledge, WTF did you think was gonna happen? You've scrabbled your brain. You are gonna see and feel weird shiat. But you knew that going in. Ride it out, dumbass.


Well sure, but that doesn't mean it's not helpful to have help.

Also, from experience, being brain scrabbled doesn't usually coincide with a lot of rational thought.

If it's your first time, and you don't know what to expect, a perfectly hypothetical and randomly suggested person might imagine that their ceiling fan was trying to eat them, the hair on their arms turned into little tiny wiggly arms of their own, and to this day I still can't watch Mel Gibson in Chicken Run without freaking out a little inside.

You don't really have any choice but to ride it out, but why suffer if you can avoid it. I mean, obviously don't take drugs in the first place. But having crossed that bridge...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.