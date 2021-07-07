 Skip to content
 
What is the Lambda Variant and how can Louis, Gilbert, and Booger save the day?
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the answer peeping and rape?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Is the answer peeping and rape?


Don't forget selling unauthorized nude photos.

/there's already been a headline on this with a Revenge of the Nerds joke
 
Cerebral Infarktion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the latest on the epsilon, zeta, eta, theta, iota, or kappa variants? Only half kidding.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.


I was told the shot makes you gay.  So if I get this then get the shot am I straight or super gay?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to call these folks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of variants eh?
I'm assuming I'm going to need to go for a booster like every 6 months for years to come.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Is the answer peeping and rape?


PANTY RAID!
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: ZAZ: The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.

I was told the shot makes you gay.  So if I get this then get the shot am I straight or super gay?


This is how the shot is administered, so ...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand this variant requires a bigger needle for the vaccine.  Here comes the nurse now
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: ctighe2353: ZAZ: The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.

I was told the shot makes you gay.  So if I get this then get the shot am I straight or super gay?

This is how the shot is administered, so ...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 454x250]


*Shakes tiny limp wrist*
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America, you gonna fark around and find out about variants to Covid. The unwashed & unshotted are gonna breed a variant that by-passes the effects of the vaccine and put us all back in the cesspool.

/ Get Your Shot
// GET YOUR SHOT
/// GET YOUR SHOT
//// GET YOUR SHOT
// G'dammit!! Get your Shot!!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Loki jokes, I am disappointed
 
IDisME
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Juc: Lots of variants eh?
I'm assuming I'm going to need to go for a booster like every 6 months for years to come.


It won't take too long.  They will run out of the greek alphabet shortly, then we're in the clear.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Flexecutioner: ctighe2353: ZAZ: The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.

I was told the shot makes you gay.  So if I get this then get the shot am I straight or super gay?

This is how the shot is administered, so ...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 454x250]

*Shakes tiny limp wrist*


That's ok. Up top! Bring it in!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
thepresence
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Juc: Lots of variants eh?
I'm assuming I'm going to need to go for a booster like every 6 months for years to come.


Depends on how many antivaxxers live near you.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: What's the latest on the epsilon, zeta, eta, theta, iota, or kappa variants? Only half kidding.


Eta, Iota, Kappa, and Lambda are currently designated as "variants of interest." The earliest samples of all of them were collected late last year, so none of them have contended with any of the vaccines in any significant way.

The following generations of varients will be the ones to watch to see if any of them manage to figure out how to mitigate any of the vaccines.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thepresence: Juc: Lots of variants eh?
I'm assuming I'm going to need to go for a booster like every 6 months for years to come.

Depends on how many antivaxxers live near you.


I wish that is how airborne viruses worked. But there seem to be people who believe they should go through airports and vacation in popular international desinations. Those people are the reason an anti-vaxxers from anywhere in the world is a threat to me, here in my hometown. The anti-vaxxers are the murderous farknut, but the person who has been through an airport in the last 16 months is the weaket link, the weapon through which the anti-vaxxer infects us.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: Cerebral Infarktion: What's the latest on the epsilon, zeta, eta, theta, iota, or kappa variants? Only half kidding.

Eta, Iota, Kappa, and Lambda are currently designated as "variants of interest." The earliest samples of all of them were collected late last year, so none of them have contended with any of the vaccines in any significant way.

The following generations of varients will be the ones to watch to see if any of them manage to figure out how to mitigate any of the vaccines.


Omega Mu won't be so bad.

haphazardstuff.comView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ugh. Space 1999 covered this in episode 41.

/fan, but not a fan.
//it's so cheesy, but worth watching it for how cheesy it was.
///Nick Tate...

I'm going with calling it 'the Johnson variant'.
and I'm not going to drop protecting myself. too many stupid allergies to be given the goddamned jab(s).
unless an absolute miracle happens.
I'll wait.
no choice.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: ZAZ: The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.

I was told the shot makes you gay.  So if I get this then get the shot am I straight or super gay?


You turn into.Bruce Vilanch.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: ZAZ: The lambda variant turns you gay.  Get your shots.

I was told the shot makes you gay.  So if I get this then get the shot am I straight or super gay?


Depends on if you take the shot in your arm or in your mouth.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lambda Variant, Lament Configuration, what's the difference?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
