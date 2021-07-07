 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   A giant 3D cat has taken over Tokyo. Well, one of Tokyo's billboards, but I think we all know how this movie ends   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what's the origin story for how the 3D cat becomes alive? Unexplained spike in the city's power grid? Lightning strike from an intense and completely unpredicted electrical storm? Latent radiation blown south by strong summer winds from Fukushima? Or maybe a Calvin-and-Hobbes-esque convergence of all three happening at once? That's the most important part, having a believable origin story.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: So what's the origin story for how the 3D cat becomes alive? Unexplained spike in the city's power grid? Lightning strike from an intense and completely unpredicted electrical storm? Latent radiation blown south by strong summer winds from Fukushima? Or maybe a Calvin-and-Hobbes-esque convergence of all three happening at once? That's the most important part, having a believable origin story.


If it's alien technology, then it will require a gundam to take down.  My bet is on demon possession, though, which will require a seemingly outcast high school student with a very large sword and untapped magical abilities.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love Japan so much. They come up with the best ideas. "Hey, how about a huge 3-D cat???" and the boss actually says "Do it!"

And the cat comes alive after seeing a giant ball of tin foil rolling down the street. Its butt shakes and destroys buildings, then it pounces and bats the giant ball around, smashing cars and buildings. People are helpless.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.londonist.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With tentacles?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: With tentacles?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Meow
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's got Paul Anka's guarantee
guarantee void in Tennessee

Just don't look
Just don't look
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRB going to go waste my day watching the livestream
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's all fun and games until it makes the shinkansen arrive late
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The cat knocks Japan off the international table because it can leaving the world a mess of manga and other things on the floor?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Best of the videos of Godzilla digital kitty
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has it overturned a car?
Has it coughed up a hairball?
Has it spent 8 minutes scratching in the litter box only to leave a pristine, fresh turd lying on top?

Hyper-realistic my ass.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Number 216: Best of the videos of Godzilla digital kitty


And scroll down a bit for a look at the cat from the wrong viewing angle.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The 3-D effect only works if you're looking from the right direction, but I'm guessing the guys who designed this worked out the "right direction" as the entrance/exit to the train station the billboard's next to.  Definitely something I'd have to do a double-take at after a long train ride.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If that was my cat people would think it's a static image.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a farkin' nice kitty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The cat is reportedly making extra money by selling zip lock bags of urine to Japanese businessmen.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Pocket Ninja: So what's the origin story for how the 3D cat becomes alive? Unexplained spike in the city's power grid? Lightning strike from an intense and completely unpredicted electrical storm? Latent radiation blown south by strong summer winds from Fukushima? Or maybe a Calvin-and-Hobbes-esque convergence of all three happening at once? That's the most important part, having a believable origin story.

If it's alien technology, then it will require a gundam to take down.  My bet is on demon possession, though, which will require a seemingly outcast high school student with a very large sword and untapped magical abilities.


It is an escapee from the bonsai kitty horror from the early 00's. After being trained to grow in confined spaces, it was freed by PETA's black ops division. It continued to grow since the restraints were removed and It now seeks revenge on all of mankind.
 
Izo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/nf7GsKFepDg
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: it's got Paul Anka's guarantee
guarantee void in Tennessee

Just don't look
Just don't look


See my clickbait,
Buy my book!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does it it only look right from the correct angle?

It seems like it would look distorted from a different view point.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do people insist on confusing 2D screens for 3D?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh no.  There goes Tokyo.

Oh, no - Catzilla.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meowzilla?
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For a real laugh, there's a live video feed of the screen too.
Just remember, the ad only runs between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tokyo time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ-Cg​5​c0CD4

different angle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWVKW​w​xhvOo&t=0s
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Does it it only look right from the correct angle?

It seems like it would look distorted from a different view point.


There's a hint that it only works from certain (fairly wide) angles, and the display is installed in a way so that the favorable viewing angle aligns with the plaza in front of the train station that it's near, Shinjuku Station, a major station connecting Central Tokyo to the western...."suburbs" for lack of a better word. They're in many ways their own cities and towns, but in many ways also part of Tokyo and led by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

So, there are a lot of people who are going to be walking through the ideal viewing zone. Old theatre trick, if something only looks right from a certain angle, set it up so that you can't see it from a wrong angle. They can't do that in the open air of the city, but they can set it up so that people are naturally going to be heading to the right spot to see it correctly.

I'm wondering about the photo. On one hand, that cat looks amazing. On the other had, Photoshop is how old?

Make sure to watch the video at the bottom of TFA about "WAVE", a similar display in Seoul showing, well, a giant wave in a fish tank is really the best description I have, but that's selling it short badly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Being Japan, I would expect something more like this
dogalize.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Oh no.  There goes Tokyo.

Oh, no - Catzilla.


I am sad that A) this wasn't the Boobies and B) I didn't think of that.

So well done.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GN Nymph: For a real laugh, there's a live video feed of the screen too.
Just remember, the ad only runs between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tokyo time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ-Cg5​c0CD4

different angle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWVKWw​xhvOo&t=0s


Oh neat, a Scramble Intersection in front of the station.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SansNeural: Oh no.  There goes Tokyo.

Oh, no - Catzilla.

I am sad that A) this wasn't the Boobies and B) I didn't think of that.

So well done.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Monty Python: The Killer Cars
Youtube hdhyrPq3Jxc
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [assets.londonist.com image 460x235]


How dare you post this photo without express written permission from the Grand Master of Ikky Thump?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool and all, but I was wondering why they were shooting puppies on the pet shop TV.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
