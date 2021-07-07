 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Imagine you're a lady. You're mowing the lawn... BAM a farkin plane slams into you. Your brains are laying on the ground in little bloody pieces. Now I ask ya. Would you give a fark what kind of plane the son of a biatch who hit you was flying?   (wcax.com) divider line
    Strange, Airport, Aircraft, Lawn mower, Lawn, landing airplane  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disaster...I hardly knew 'er
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline :)

Was her biological clock *stomp* *stomp* *stomp* ticking too?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the plane crashed with the lawn mower.

What. The. F*ck.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a flying Glock.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police couldn't say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.

Technically any plane can be used for skydiving.


/technically
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A commercial pilot is usually better insured than a hobbyist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Police couldn't say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.

Only large, public planes are used for skydiving.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone
 
redsquid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can look at the pic and tell it's not a skydiving plane. How dumb are these cops?
Oh right...
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who would use an AT-6 Texan for skydiving?  I mean, you COULD...but why would you?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably the new and *improved Lawnmower 4.0, which would be kind of embarrassing.

Quite the bizarre way to go.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Police couldn't say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.

Only large, public planes are used for skydiving.


only large public.planes are used.. more than once.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Suspect being held without bond


pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the second "small plane pilot kills lawn mowing human" I've heard of.  Clearly, the answer is to get bigger brighter lawn mowers around small airfields.

kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where the two yutes okay?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

redsquid: You can look at the pic and tell it's not a skydiving plane. How dumb are these cops?
Oh right...


You have to be an FBI agent to recognize a skydiving plane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the plane crashed with the lawn mower.

What. The. F*ck.


The lawn mower is the woman killed while using a lawnmower.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The bigger question is, what kind of lawnmower was it?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canada is a pretty dangerous place to live.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For years I've tried and failed to hit a golf ball and brain the guys mowing the lawn at the driving range.  I think I need to up my game to fixed wing aircraft.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the f**k is Harrison Ford doing way the f**k up there?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sinister Urge: Who would use an AT-6 Texan for skydiving?  I mean, you COULD...but why would you?


Yeah - that falls into the category of "only skydive from it once".

Wonder if the engine was out and they were gliding in?  Would explain not reaching the runway, and her not hearing it (plane like that is going to be even louder than the mower).
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: What the f**k is Harrison Ford doing way the f**k up there?


What do you mean "way the f**k up there"? He hit the ground.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: What the f**k is Harrison Ford doing way the f**k up there?


He belongs in a museum!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know what they say: mower's the pity.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Imagine you're a lady"
*stopped reading right there*
 
Spikescape
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the plane crashed with the lawn mower.

What. The. F*ck.


I totally get the concept of a plane crashing, but what causes a lawn mower to crash simultaneously?

Windows 11?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sweet dreams and mowing machines in pieces on the ground.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Imagine you're a lady"
*stopped reading right there*


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is the second "small plane pilot kills lawn mowing human" I've heard of.  Clearly, the answer is to get bigger brighter lawn mowers around small airfields.

[kubrick.htvapps.com image 850x477]


Pro tip:
If you had to slow your plane down...hitting a lawn mower would help.

Always aim for the mower.

/ you're welcome
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: jso2897: What the f**k is Harrison Ford doing way the f**k up there?

What do you mean "way the f**k up there"? He hit the ground.


A real down to earth guy.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My Woods Mow'n Machine 5140 spent over two decades mowing the Frankenmuth airport runway before I bought it. Didn't crash once.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: The bigger question is, what kind of lawnmower was it?


Flying lawnmower
Youtube FvIXJBrclLY
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone


Look Betty, don't start up with your white zone shiat again. There's just no stopping in a white zone.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did she finish cutting the grass?

Seems like the pilot would have had time to steer away from a person cutting the grass. I'm just saying it's a little suspicious. Did the pilot go all Kamikaze on her on purpose?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
take me home, country roads
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Technically any plane can be used for skydiving.


/technically


Just ask D.B. Cooper.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Freds Bank: Did she finish cutting the grass?

Seems like the pilot would have had time to steer away from a person cutting the grass. I'm just saying it's a little suspicious. Did the pilot go all Kamikaze on her on purpose?


A radial-engined taildragger like an AT6 has a colossal frontal blind spot.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Imagine you're a lady"
*stopped reading right there*


And then what?  Went on Amazon shopping for makeup and dresses?

C'mon, don't leave us in suspense!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
28:06:42:12
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Plane Wing Catches Poor Bloke In his Head
Youtube F8G-fqR_epc
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the plane crashed with the lawn mower.

What. The. F*ck.


You left out the part where she was mowing the lawn next to the landing strip.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Resident Muslim: "Imagine you're a lady"
*stopped reading right there*

And then what?  Went on Amazon shopping for makeup and dresses?

C'mon, don't leave us in suspense!


I tried not to, but between the set up and the joke two people posted!
':)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A few years ago on Father's Day. I was outside mowing the lawn. My next door loser neighbor comes out to take out his trash and he walks over to the fence and waves me over. I turn off the mower, and walk over to him.

Neighbor: Hey man, why isn't your old lady out here mowing the lawn? It's god-damned father's day for crying out loud!

I really wasn't in the mood for his crap and it took me a second to respond.

Me: Nah. She's busy making our father's day dinner. We've got guests coming. Soon as I'm done here, I'll clean up and help her out.

I walked away and continued mowing.

No planes attacked me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least she left this world with her jimmies fully rustled.
 
