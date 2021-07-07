 Skip to content
(WTAE)   County Council votes to have Picklesburgh on Andy Warhol Bridge, snubbing Roberto Clemente. Makes sense. Right?   (wtae.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Andy Warhol, Andy Warhol Bridge, Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Hearst Television, Roberto Clemente Bridge  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2 clubs.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if this guy will be there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh... I don't know why they're having it on the bridge again.  It was crowded as shiat the last time, and that was BC-19.  No way you'll be able to keep a 6 ft space around you.

Hard pass.

/And avoid the deep fried pickles.  They were unsatisfactory.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: /And avoid the deep fried pickles.  They were unsatisfactory.


Deep fried pickles always seem like a good idea and then you're sick of 'em after a handful or so.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine if Jesus came back and saw this.

And think about how many birthday parties he would have to go to.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Andy Warhol Bridge

Be kinda neat if they had it on the M. C. Escher Bridge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: /And avoid the deep fried pickles.  They were unsatisfactory.

Deep fried pickles always seem like a good idea and then you're sick of 'em after a handful or so.


You can't appreciate the subtle nuances of pickling flavors with a deep fried pickle. Those who eat them aren't real pickle fans but merely dill-etants.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many incidents will there be?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby: County Council votes to have Picklesburgh on Andy Warhol Bridge, snubbing Roberto Clemente. Makes sense. Right?

Does Bill Hader know about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet the worst thing about living in PA is knowing that if you beat the odds and live past 27 you'll probably still get ran over by someone's drunk stepdad.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: I bet the worst thing about living in PA is knowing that if you beat the odds and live past 27 you'll probably still get ran over by someone's drunk stepdad.


The worst part is realizing you might have to live in PA for 27 years.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Ugh... I don't know why they're having it on the bridge again.  It was crowded as shiat the last time, and that was BC-19.  No way you'll be able to keep a 6 ft space around you.

Hard pass.

/And avoid the deep fried pickles.  They were unsatisfactory.


newyork.cbslocal.comView Full Size

Covid will make it more like the George Romero bridge amirite!?!
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Andy would have been down with this - he adored the banal.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Baseball been berry berry good to me."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Makes sense to anyone who's lived in that area of Pittsburgh. The bridges used to just be named after the streets they connected. I think it was 10 years ago they were christened with the names of local luminaries like Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol, Rachel Carson, and Fred Rogers.
 
