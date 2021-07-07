 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Punxsutawney woman bought insurance for car after accident, allowing family member to drive angry   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Insurance, insurance fraud, Danielle Bobby, Insurance fraud, family member, Felony, body shop, Electric charge  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she hit a gorundhog?
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
again?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gabethegoat: again?


Nope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thank God the little guy insurance company finally got some justice. Theyve been walked on enough.
 
Headso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
she should have just broken into homes and stole from middle class and poor people to pay for the car repairs if she wanted the police to stay out of it.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bobby is really a last name? I'll be damned. There must be a real Ricky Bobby out there somewhere. I wonder if he's a Crystal Gayle fan?
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.


No, thats not even close to being correct.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew a rich white guy once who was a few weeks late paying his insurance policy. After it had expired, his wife had some jewelry stolen. He called the insurance agent and explained he hadn't dropped the policy, he'd just forgotten to pay it on time. If you're wondering how well that worked for him, just read the fourth, fifth, and sixth words of this post.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dammit Bobby!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.

[Fark user image image 148x341]


I think that is the actual, no sh*t, word for word definition of "insurance."
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.

[Fark user image image 148x341]


Should buy, but many don't until it's needed.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If she's selling them from the nightstand....she might not be "the one"

Or maybe she is, whatever floats your boat.
 
sat1va
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.

[Fark user image 425x265]

If she's selling them from the nightstand....she might not be "the one"

Or maybe she is, whatever floats your boat.


If there's a coin-op machine on the dresser, does it count as her selling them? Or is that only if she gets a cut?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.


You generally need to close a house, it is kinda rare to rent a house/appt with no deposit.

Food. Refrigerators and freezers are the product you buy for stuff you are not actively using.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think my whole reaction to this story is 'so?'

She bought insurance. They gave it to her. Turns out she needed it right away. If the accident had happened 30 seconds after she paid the policy would it have been covered? I really cant care about this.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PirateKing: IamTomJoad: NotTheSubby: Insurance, the only product you have to purchase before you need it.

[Fark user image 425x265]

If she's selling them from the nightstand....she might not be "the one"

Or maybe she is, whatever floats your boat.

If there's a coin-op machine on the dresser, does it count as her selling them? Or is that only if she gets a cut?


Ask yourself this question.

Does she have a bowl of change to break your bills?

Than she's getting a cut from the vending machine company at the very least.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sat1va: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


BING!
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have had my Phil of women from Punxatawney
 
