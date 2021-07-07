 Skip to content
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Apparently when I was a toddler I was so stupid I'd adopt anyone who looked even vaguely parental. I would enter houses that weren't mine, follow people around the store I didn't know, and once I even climbed into an open van that clearly wasn't ours, because we didn't open a van.

Mom's have it hard, give her a pass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was recently caught trying to give my baby away at the grocery store.
 
goatharper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: when I was a toddler I was so stupid


You misspelled "normal." All toddlers are suicidal idiots.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Mom's have it hard, give her a pass.


Kroger supermarket a few years ago....a child and his father were at the checkout line and the child put up a tantrum cause he wanted candy or something. Dad said no...the kid starts wailing!  Out of nowhere a man standing behind them in line comes over and whacks the kid in the back of the head.

He didn't realize the father of this child was military and the dad comes around and punches the guy down in one punch...

"only I get to beat my kid" he says....
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB
My brother would routinely grab the hand of other women when mom was too far away. One time he is
happily walking off with a grandma-looking woman; I guess the woman was so used to holding children's hands she didn't even realize he was there cuz she was just tooling out the store until the screaming started.
/CSB
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was recently caught trying to give my baby away at the grocery store.


Take my baby, please!
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly, this was a simple case of mistaken identity, as both toddlers were wearing pink coats and little white beanies - but it could have been a pretty terrifying situation!

same thing happened to me at my Miss America friend's wedding (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicole​_L​amarche ), yes, honest to god MIss America, not "Smith County Miss America".  she invited a bunch of her beauty pageant gals to her wedding and my wife and i among others.

leaving the event, my wife was dressed in, say, a blue dress with a white belt or whatever.  in the throng of people, we kinda got separated, and corner of my eye I see a gal in a blue dress, white sash, same build and hair color.  I slide my arm around her waist and pull her in close.

"UH....EXCUSE MEEEE?"  was not my wife of course.  I apologize profusely and my wife walks up.  I go, "Miss, I'm so sorry, I thought you were - " she looks my wife over and realized the mixup and we both laughed.  kept running into her at the reception and we'd just smile and laugh.
 
