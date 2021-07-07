 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Birmingham Mail)   It was the best of shires, it was the   (birminghammail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Worcestershire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, worrying figures, Covid cases, online interactive map, Public Health England, concerning rise, new cases  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 8:43 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Clever subby.  +1
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BLURST of shires?!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated, but at this point I've been continuing to wear my mask because I realize this pandemic is far from over. And if I get flack from someone, I feel like I would just lie and say I'm unvaccinated. Massachusetts has one of the best vaccination rates. And also I see many people besides myself wearing masks, even in the middle of the summer.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skinink: I'm fully vaccinated, but at this point I've been continuing to wear my mask because I realize this pandemic is far from over. And if I get flack from someone, I feel like I would just lie and say I'm unvaccinated. Massachusetts has one of the best vaccination rates. And also I see many people besides myself wearing masks, even in the middle of the summer.


So does Seattle. fark 'em. I make no excuses.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The steaks couldn't be any higher.
 
roc6783
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mask...you fools.
 
roc6783
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 500x668]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not sure why one made me think of the other, but...here we are.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
time to get sauced
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.