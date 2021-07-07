 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Good morning, you're waking up to a presidential assassination in Haiti
87
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People are just angry cuz it's not just the haiti, its the humidity.

/got nothing.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somebody call a bokor. Zombie president is on the table.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
C'est incroyable!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections..."

*not saying anything, just gonna grab more coffee and sip away*
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
condoms ? when will i be in Haiti again
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Normally, this would be a leadership vacuum. But this is Haiti. It's been anarchy since the Duvalier's were deposed.
 
quatchi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't even blink reading that.

Just sort of thought... well, yeah, I can see that.

I think I am getting cynical.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know it's bad when the Psaki says something is a "tragic tragedy."  Makes me wonder if she'd had any sleep.
 
tomlennon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Help - had Hati's haters hated him?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The people nicknamed him Franz Ferdinand a few years back.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Haiti's gonna hate.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Normally, this would be a leadership vacuum. But this is Haiti. It's been anarchy since the Duvalier's were deposed.


And had been a fustercluck for some years before that.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Normally, this would be a leadership vacuum. But this is Haiti. It's been anarchy since the Spanish were deposed.


Let's be honest here.  Haiti's entire history has been volatile.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months."

I mean... sounds like a coup ended in a fairly traditional manner.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I cant condone it, but I understand.

Dude had been ruling by decree for a year, did nothing to reinstate Parliament, and had been ramping up human rights violations.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Only the best security at the capital

MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kindms: condoms ? when will i be in Haiti again


*shakes tiny wiener*
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: You know it's bad when the Psaki says something is a "tragic tragedy."  Makes me wonder if she'd had any sleep.


Definitely not one of those fortunate tragedies like when Roger Ailes died by slipping in his kitchen
 
Astorix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA: "Haiti's economic, political and social woes have deepened recently, with gang violence spiking heavily in Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than $2 a day. These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.

Opposition leaders accused Moïse, who was 53, of seeking to increase his power, including by approving a decree that limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president."

He was beginning to remind them of Baby Doc and they had enough. This extreme inequality is unsustainable. Republicans, see what happens when you push people until their backs are against the wall? FO-FA.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aetre: "The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections..."

*not saying anything, just gonna grab more coffee and sip away*


Yeah, that's how all my Tropico games went too.
 
Astorix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oops. FA-FO
 
casual disregard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

quatchi: I didn't even blink reading that.

Just sort of thought... well, yeah, I can see that.

I think I am getting cynical.


Does it qualify as cynicism if it is expected?

I hope for the best for the people of Haiti. I expect the next guy will not fulfill that ideal.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like an Erik Prince op.

Also a dutch crime reporter was almost assassinated.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Coup d'etat?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So let me get this right...

The Haitian president abolished elections, limited the courts, and ruled by decree for 2 years, the very definition of a dictator, so someone took action and the White House calls this a tragedy? Why is this a tragedy exactly? I mean, if the military takes control and continues a reign of dictatorship THAT would be a tragedy. If they don't get to hold a free and fair election in the wake of this THAT would be a tragedy, but why is the US president, the representative of democracy and freedom of the entire world, offering condolences to a nation who just rid themselves of what appears to be a dictator?

Can someone enlighten me more on this topic?
 
redsquid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another Hait crime.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, don't try to be a dictator and allow elections. They take a lot of steam out of the pressure cooker.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I cant condone it, but I understand.

Dude had been ruling by decree for a year, did nothing to reinstate Parliament, and had been ramping up human rights violations.


Fark him. Bye wannabe President-for-life.
 
Headso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections...

The White House described the attack as "horrific" and "tragic"

Why is that ok to do there with no repercussions? If Trump did that would we have to call his assassination "horrific and tragic"?
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I won't believe it until I hear Howard Cosell says it's over.

twistedsteel5252
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: So let me get this right...

The Haitian president abolished elections, limited the courts, and ruled by decree for 2 years, the very definition of a dictator, so someone took action and the White House calls this a tragedy? Why is this a tragedy exactly? I mean, if the military takes control and continues a reign of dictatorship THAT would be a tragedy. If they don't get to hold a free and fair election in the wake of this THAT would be a tragedy, but why is the US president, the representative of democracy and freedom of the entire world, offering condolences to a nation who just rid themselves of what appears to be a dictator?

Can someone enlighten me more on this topic?


Honestly I'm curious too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well that country was never safe to begin with.
 
Astorix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months."

I mean... sounds like a coup ended in a fairly traditional manner.


yup.
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Can someone enlighten me more on this topic?


Murdering public officials tends to inspire copycats.  Makes other public officials nervous.  And we have an ocean of armed gullibles here.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aetre: "The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections..."

*not saying anything, just gonna grab more coffee and sip away*


I was reading the headline thinking "wasn't that guy an asshole?" and, yeah.
 
Mouser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: So let me get this right...

The Haitian president abolished elections, limited the courts, and ruled by decree for 2 years, the very definition of a dictator, so someone took action and the White House calls this a tragedy? Why is this a tragedy exactly? I mean, if the military takes control and continues a reign of dictatorship THAT would be a tragedy. If they don't get to hold a free and fair election in the wake of this THAT would be a tragedy, but why is the US president, the representative of democracy and freedom of the entire world, offering condolences to a nation who just rid themselves of what appears to be a dictator?

Can someone enlighten me more on this topic?


Leaders never approve of assassination, since it may give their followers ideas.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Another Government Employee: Normally, this would be a leadership vacuum. But this is Haiti. It's been anarchy since the Spanish were deposed.

Let's be honest here.  Haiti's entire history has been volatile.


Entire history since 1492 has been volatile, you mean
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aetre: "The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections..."

*not saying anything, just gonna grab more coffee and sip away*


Later in the story:
In recent months, opposition leaders demanded the he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021. Moïse and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.

So it's not quite like it sounds. He didn't refuse to hold elections for two years. His term would only have been "up" for 6 months, but it's arguable whether he actually served the whole term given the first year was in the hands of a provisional president.

And we thought we had it bad with the mail in voting and the steals and suchlike.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: So let me get this right...

The Haitian president abolished elections, limited the courts, and ruled by decree for 2 years, the very definition of a dictator, so someone took action and the White House calls this a tragedy? Why is this a tragedy exactly? I mean, if the military takes control and continues a reign of dictatorship THAT would be a tragedy. If they don't get to hold a free and fair election in the wake of this THAT would be a tragedy, but why is the US president, the representative of democracy and freedom of the entire world, offering condolences to a nation who just rid themselves of what appears to be a dictator?

Can someone enlighten me more on this topic?


That's just what you say.  What would the reaction be if the White House said, "motherfarker had it coming"?  No reason to create a Controversy of the Week.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay - probably an improvement.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If Haiti just quietly sank into the Caribbean.... it wouldn't matter a lot to our interests"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1gJ5​V​zv9UM
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dominican Republic/Haiti border. DR on the left, Haiti on the right. This says a lot about how the two countreies are run
 
Astorix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The reports that the assassins spoke Spanish and English.  Had to be a tough mission with Eduardo translating for half the group.

Go left
ir a la izquierda
Shoot that guard
disparar al guardia
ese protector?
That guard?
No!  The other guard.  The tall one!
¡No!  El otro guardia.  ¡El alto!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Even before the assassination, Haiti had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse. The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months."

So what's the problem? He farked around and found out.
I know it's unpopular now days but murdering the shiat out of a power hungry dictator is an acceptable option for any nation's people.
/dictator
2/ not "I don't like them so they should die"
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: a_room_with_a_moose: I cant condone it, but I understand.

Dude had been ruling by decree for a year, did nothing to reinstate Parliament, and had been ramping up human rights violations.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Fark him. Bye wannabe President-for-life.


Well technically he was president for life.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He got the hoodoo put on him.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
