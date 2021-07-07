 Skip to content
(Politico)   It's Adams' Apple
40
    New York City, Voting, Election, Elections, Eric Adams, Democracy, rival Kathryn Garcia, NEW YORK  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<golf applause for subby>
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bite the Big Apple
Don't mind the maggots
Sha doobie
My brain's been battered
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.


Lots of wealthy people in New York City, even the wealthy Democratic supporters think LGBT+ are "icky".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: dothemath: Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.

Lots of wealthy people in New York City, even the wealthy Democratic supporters think LGBT+ are "icky".


Rich people, in general, are giant pieces of sh*t.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's him against the racist vigilante fake kidnapping GTA 5 character guy ? One of the Trumps really missed a golden opportunity here..
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing he should do is fire the entire elections office for that ranked voting fiasco.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He now faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in a general election

oh ffs

That dipstick shouldn't even be Dog Catcher.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck to him.

I see people that don't live in NYC are already pontificating about what a narrow win in a mayoral primary means for national politics for some reason.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.


As we all know, electing token minorities makes the team Least Racist™
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".


An incredible self-own
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".


Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.

As we all know, electing token minorities makes the team Least Racist™
[Fark user image 425x240]


Cool picture of another model NYC citizen.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: He now faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in a general election

oh ffs

That dipstick shouldn't even be Dog Catcher.


He won't be. The city won't elect a Republican as mayor. A lot of things have changed since Giuliani and Bloomberg. The city population has gone in one direction and the Republican Party has gone way, way, waaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy in the other direction.

Assuming Adams's nomination becomes official, he will be the next mayor.
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: whidbey: He now faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in a general election

oh ffs

That dipstick shouldn't even be Dog Catcher.

He won't be. The city won't elect a Republican as mayor. A lot of things have changed since Giuliani and Bloomberg. The city population has gone in one direction and the Republican Party has gone way, way, waaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy in the other direction.

Assuming Adams's nomination becomes official, he will be the next mayor.


I hope you're right.  Because what are you going to do with a large segment of the New York City population who just won't vote for a Democrat?  They'd vote Sliwa just for stigginit.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"


The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.


media.giphy.comView Full Size

Get a load of this clown.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

An incredible self-own


UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"


He was the most pro-police, anti-crime candidate, being a police officer himself for 22 years.

But the tides shifted in Adams' favor as the city began reopening and the uptick in shootings became a more central issue. Poll after poll showed voters were primarily concerned with crime, giving the edge to Adams, who worked for 22 years as an officer and speaks openly about being the victim of police brutality as a Black teenager in Southeast Queens.

And this is the Democratic Primary, not even the general election.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.


And then you take my logic and turn it into pure derp wharbargarble.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: dumbobruni: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

An incredible self-own

UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

He was the most pro-police, anti-crime candidate, being a police officer himself for 22 years.

But the tides shifted in Adams' favor as the city began reopening and the uptick in shootings became a more central issue. Poll after poll showed voters were primarily concerned with crime, giving the edge to Adams, who worked for 22 years as an officer and speaks openly about being the victim of police brutality as a Black teenager in Southeast Queens.

And this is the Democratic Primary, not even the general election.


Which candidate ran on "defunding the police"?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
+1
 
fearmongert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Super Chronic: whidbey: He now faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in a general election

oh ffs

That dipstick shouldn't even be Dog Catcher.

He won't be. The city won't elect a Republican as mayor. A lot of things have changed since Giuliani and Bloomberg. The city population has gone in one direction and the Republican Party has gone way, way, waaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy in the other direction.

Assuming Adams's nomination becomes official, he will be the next mayor.

I hope you're right.  Because what are you going to do with a large segment of the New York City population who just won't vote for a Democrat?  They'd vote Sliwa just for stigginit.


Staten Island doesn't count.

It's the "Kentucky" of this town.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler


Trump spent 4 years comparing Trump to Hitler.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Geotpf: dumbobruni: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

An incredible self-own

UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

He was the most pro-police, anti-crime candidate, being a police officer himself for 22 years.

But the tides shifted in Adams' favor as the city began reopening and the uptick in shootings became a more central issue. Poll after poll showed voters were primarily concerned with crime, giving the edge to Adams, who worked for 22 years as an officer and speaks openly about being the victim of police brutality as a Black teenager in Southeast Queens.

And this is the Democratic Primary, not even the general election.

Which candidate ran on "defunding the police"?


Well, since you asked...

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/23/ny​r​egion/police-mayor-floyd-nyc.html?acti​on=click&module=RelatedLinks&pgtype=Ar​ticle

In the wake of the Floyd case and other recent police killings, several candidates on the left, including Ms. Wiley and Mr. Stringer, have adopted the goals of the "defund the police" movement and want to significantly cut the police budget and divert resources into social services.

Another candidate, Dianne Morales, a former nonprofit executive who also attended the rally at Barclays, has embraced that movement more fully, calling for slashing the $6 billion budget in half and for eventually abolishing the police altogether. She and others argue that having fewer officers would reduce violent encounters with the police.

But Mr. Yang and Mr. Adams, more centrist candidates, strongly oppose reducing the police force and instead are calling for more expeditious decisions on police discipline and for improving accountability.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: dothemath: Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.

Lots of wealthy people in New York City, even the wealthy Democratic supporters think LGBT+ are "icky".


Not sure about this. Wealthy chicks in NYC love to have a pet gay guy to shop with and show off to their friends.
 
kore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Geotpf: dumbobruni: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

An incredible self-own

UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

He was the most pro-police, anti-crime candidate, being a police officer himself for 22 years.

But the tides shifted in Adams' favor as the city began reopening and the uptick in shootings became a more central issue. Poll after poll showed voters were primarily concerned with crime, giving the edge to Adams, who worked for 22 years as an officer and speaks openly about being the victim of police brutality as a Black teenager in Southeast Queens.

And this is the Democratic Primary, not even the general election.

Which candidate ran on "defunding the police"?


I don't think what he's saying doesn't matter if any of the candidates ran on "defund the police". What's being pointed out is that if ACAB is true and one wishes to defund the police then one doesn't elect Adams.

I know, I'm doing it wrong, I'm reading someone's comment in the best context possible instead of assuming the worst.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: But Mr. Yang and Mr. Adams, more centrist candidates, strongly oppose reducing the police force and instead are calling for more expeditious decisions on police discipline and for improving accountability.


And due to the burning popularity of that shared issue, Yang got a whopping 7 1/2 votes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.


You enjoy the next four years now, ya hear:)

The most satisfying thing about this whole situation, aside from your master being solidly beaten down, is watching people like you talk to yourselves in the mirror like mental patients going
"Hereallywonhereallywonhereallywon..."

Please keep it up, its hi-larious.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: DarkSoulNoHope: dothemath: Liberal, progressive NYC. No female mayor. Ever.

Meanwhile Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor.

Lots of wealthy people in New York City, even the wealthy Democratic supporters think LGBT+ are "icky".

Not sure about this. Wealthy chicks in NYC love to have a pet gay guy to shop with and show off to their friends.


Sure, but it doesn't mean they want him to be in charge of the city, just be a pet.
 
kore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think what he's saying is that it doesn't matter if any of the candidates ran on "defund the police".

Damn it, accidental double-negative. I changed the structure of that sentence without rereading it, I hate when I miss details like that, totally ruins the meaing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: HotWingConspiracy: Geotpf: dumbobruni: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

An incredible self-own

UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

He was the most pro-police, anti-crime candidate, being a police officer himself for 22 years.

But the tides shifted in Adams' favor as the city began reopening and the uptick in shootings became a more central issue. Poll after poll showed voters were primarily concerned with crime, giving the edge to Adams, who worked for 22 years as an officer and speaks openly about being the victim of police brutality as a Black teenager in Southeast Queens.

And this is the Democratic Primary, not even the general election.

Which candidate ran on "defunding the police"?

Well, since you asked...

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/23/nyr​egion/police-mayor-floyd-nyc.html?acti​on=click&module=RelatedLinks&pgtype=Ar​ticle

In the wake of the Floyd case and other recent police killings, several candidates on the left, including Ms. Wiley and Mr. Stringer, have adopted the goals of the "defund the police" movement and want to significantly cut the police budget and divert resources into social services.

Another candidate, Dianne Morales, a former nonprofit executive who also attended the rally at Barclays, has embraced that movement more fully, calling for slashing the $6 billion budget in half and for eventually abolishing the police altogether. She and others argue that having fewer officers would reduce violent encounters with the police.

But Mr. Yang and Mr. Adams, more centrist candidates, strongly oppose reducing the police force and instead are calling for more expeditious decisions on police discipline and for improving accountability.


Oh. I guess I was wanting to see a serious candidate. None of those people were going to have traction anyhow.

And I presume Adams has pledged to increase the 11 billion dollar budget of the NYPD?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: GrinzGrimly: UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.

[Fark user image 850x850]


I assume this meme is referencing the popular vote.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: GrinzGrimly: The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler

Trump spent 4 years comparing Trump to Hitler.


https://www.mediaite.com/trump/trump-​s​tunned-chief-of-staff-john-kelly-by-sa​ying-hitler-did-a-lot-of-good-things-a​ccording-to-new-book/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Yang got a whopping 7 1/2 votes.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: UltimaCS: Geotpf: More proof that people do not want to actually "defund the police".

Just like how the 2020 elections proved that "libs are finished!!1"

The media spent 4 years campaigning against Trump as being literally Hitler and the best the Libs could come up with was a doddering old wealthy white man who couldn't give a vague boiler plate answer pie shop owner's question without reading from notes last week and a Vice President broadly hated on both sides who called him a racist in the debates.

The 2020 path to victory will be hard to recreate for the left. It's a messy scene.


And yet they still beat Trump at the poles by 7 million votes.

If the Dems had nominated a wet burlap bag and a sack of potatoes for VP, the result would have been the same.
 
fat_free
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
