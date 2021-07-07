 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Grandmother-of-four is only person in Britain to collect barbed wire. Unknown why she just doesn't watch it online   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She would get a prick out of this.

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size


And in Kansas
rushcounty.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Old people.

Is there anything worse...?
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Old people.

Is there anything worse...?


Becoming one.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Please.  The barbed wire in Johnstown PA used to collect people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was non-porn Jenna Jameson's best work.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kinky
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Old people.

Is there anything worse...?


Dieing young?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

genner: dothemath: Old people.

Is there anything worse...?

Dieing young?


Only if they are good.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Merltech: She would get a prick out of this.

[roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]

And in Kansas
[rushcounty.org image 399x299]


So you've visited my museum?

Just kidding.  Every local history museum west of the Mississippi has walls of barbed wire on display.  Every one.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I did a documentary back when, and interviewed a barbed wire collector.  It was the iconic end of the open prairies and range.  There really was a huge variety of wire.  Later, it became popular to enclosing people, not just livestock.   Much of the fun and whimsy in the type of barbs went away at that point.
 
BBH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This may also be of interest to her.

https://dekalbcountyonline.com/barbed​-​wire-invented-145-years-ago-today/
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image 381x631]


PAIGE NO!
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: genner: dothemath: Old people.

Is there anything worse...?

Dieing young?

Only if they are good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
