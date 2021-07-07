 Skip to content
(YouGov)   Americans really do not like landlords. Or paying rent, for that matter   (today.yougov.com) divider line
81
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love my landlord. She is awesome. Lived in the same spot for years, and at this point she's like family. Mind you, I know I got wicked lucky, which is why I'm not likely to move out soonish.

1200 square feet is a decent apartment. For what I'm paying, I ain't about to f*ck it up.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only on the condition that they get vaccinated. Unless they have "real" reasons not to.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C-I-L-L

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason why turning a profit while adding nothing as a middleman is literally called rent-seeking behavior.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We fought a revolution against lords
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...


This.
I'm totally for protecting people...AND that includes protecting people who have to pay mortgages otherwise they might lose the property (and even their own home if they borrowed money on it to fix up the rental).
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get vaccinated and back to work people.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate paying rent if the government is going to bail out people that didn't pay.  Especially those that could pay.

If the government is going to bail people out, bail everybody out.  Decide how much each citizen gets and send them all that amount.  For the people that owe on rent, good, now you can pay it off.  For the people who are farking chumps and paid their rent, good, now they can get a jetski.  Or beenie babies.  Whatever.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: There's a reason why turning a profit while adding nothing as a middleman is literally called rent-seeking behavior.


If you rent, are you really adding any value to the community?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: We fought a revolution against lords


no WE didn't.  the landed aristocrats duped farmers into a war to cut out the King from their profits.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My tenant's back rent is going to be paid by the state.  Because she "couldnt" pay due to covid.

still not sure how that caused her not to pay, but i got paid.  2 months into the future too.

/ shoulda asked her for more rent....
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Time to get vaccinated and back to work people.


Why would anyone go back to a $2000/month job to pay $1600/month in rent?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Dafatone: There's a reason why turning a profit while adding nothing as a middleman is literally called rent-seeking behavior.

If you rent, are you really adding any value to the community?


my girlfriend's rent pays for my VW Vanagon rebuild, so yes.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...


And a good 25% of Fark dreams of the day every type of landlord on that list gets lined up against the wall and gets Maoed down by a firing squad.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should have been a mortgage and rent forgiveness program (*checks notes*) OH ABOUT A YEAR AGO.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my inlaws passed right before the lockdown. She was sitting on rent checks from her apartment complex for nearly a decade. She didn't bother cashing them. Her family isn't going after back rent, but started cashing rent checks going forward.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Dafatone: There's a reason why turning a profit while adding nothing as a middleman is literally called rent-seeking behavior.

If you rent, are you really adding any value to the community?


Aside from rent, you contribute to the economy of wherever you live. That's value.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Luse: Time to get vaccinated and back to work people.

Why would anyone go back to a $2000/month job to pay $1600/month in rent?


Because that's how an economy works. I'm all for bailing out people in need but the real need has passed. Don't like a $2k job? Get some farking skills. You had plenty of time sitting on your ass not paying rent. Either way, real soon you'll end up homeless otherwise.
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was all that 'free land in the west!' talk*


*discount does not apply to those there in the first place
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: There's a reason why turning a profit while adding nothing as a middleman is literally called rent-seeking behavior.


There's also a reason why not everyone owns a home.  It's a big responsibility and people with a 480 credit score are likely the same type who will defer maintenance until it's too late and then try to figure out who is to blame for their troubles.  Just because you aren't in a position to buy a home isn't cause to hate those who are, your parents probably just did a poor job of teaching you personal responsibility.  The good news is there are self help books that will straighten you right out.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...


My last apartment was #1. My current apartment is #1 on the surface but I'm finding they're actually #2 (yeah yeah, they actually are #2 though.)

One of the big things currently going on between the tenants and the leasing office is the size of the trash/recycling uh... Facility I guess would be the right term.  It's nowhere near big enough for the facility.  Both the recycling bins and the trash compactor are overflowing ~2 days after pickup.

The wise thing to do? Add a second compactor and another recycling bin - there's more than enough space for it.

The leasing office's solution? "We'll add cameras and go after tenants that can't fit their trash in!"

/My company is moving the office across town, already planning on moving there too once my lease is up.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Dr.Fey: The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...

And a good 25% of Fark dreams of the day every type of landlord on that list gets lined up against the wall and gets Maoed down by a firing squad.


Yep, because that worked so well for China.

But then it's probably the same people wearing racist/homophobic Che shirts.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Luse: Time to get vaccinated and back to work people.

Why would anyone go back to a $2000/month job to pay $1600/month in rent?


Welcome to the millennial and Gen Z struggle. Wages are low, rent is high.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we do love subscriptions.  You can get shows and movies for free with them!  If only renters would do the same...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...


No, that is not a problem at all. All of those landlords set their rents the same, and all of them do almost no work, while their increaes are annual. So no, there is no difference between any of them, for the renters.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I love my landlord. She is awesome. Lived in the same spot for years, and at this point she's like family. Mind you, I know I got wicked lucky, which is why I'm not likely to move out soonish.


I felt that way about the couple that owned the townhouse I rented for six and a half years.  Turned out it was just the dude that was good...they got divorced and the wife got the house and went psycho, trying to make unannounced inspection visits and accusing me of negligence in every maintenance they did the entire time I lived there.  Just bizarre stuff, like a bathroom leak happened because I showered without a curtain or shower door.  I'm like 'um...that's not a thing and if you thought I was doing that why didn't you say something three years ago'.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrunkenBob: But we do love subscriptions.  You can get shows and movies for free with them!  If only renters would do the same...


Comparing tenants to free subscriptions for money is actually a really accurate way of describing the landlord-tenant relationship in the last decade.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The problem with these conversations is that there is more than one type of landlord.

There is the big, faceless corporation,
there is slumlord,
there is the investor,
there is a family who owns a second property due to marriage or inheritance, and
there is the person who rents out a room or an ADU to help pay their own mortgage.

/probably others, too, but anyway...


The "family who own a second property" are pretty unlikely to know the law and are pretty likely to be dickbags. Also owning two houses makes them rich pretty much by any definition.

The people who rent out a room or an ADU to pay their own mortgage drive up housing prices making housing unaffordable to others. This is not ok either.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: UltimaCS: Luse: Time to get vaccinated and back to work people.

Why would anyone go back to a $2000/month job to pay $1600/month in rent?

Welcome to the millennial and Gen Z struggle. Wages are low, rent is high.


my 20 year old made nearly 75k last year as an electrician.  sounds like lots of excuses.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay it off, pay a landlord, or pay the bank. In a lot of situations renting is better.  When it's time to clean, or paint just move. When it needs a roof or new sewer line and such. Right now rent is high and everyone is biatching. There were years when there were a ton of available properties and rent was cheap. Ymmv. Depends on location too.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The banks should forgive all those mortgage payments because the citizens of the United States have bailed banks out of their messes before and now it's time to pay that generosity back.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: C-I-L-L

[i.pinimg.com image 600x315]


There's my funny vote.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there are a lot of Americans wondering why their rent is more than a mortgage in some places, but the banks won't loan them money because they haven't been able to save up a sufficient downpayment, due to rent being too damn high.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord]


...and my smart vote.
Ok, I'm done here.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I hate paying rent if the government is going to bail out people that didn't pay.  Especially those that could pay.

If the government is going to bail people out, bail everybody out.  Decide how much each citizen gets and send them all that amount.  For the people that owe on rent, good, now you can pay it off.  For the people who are farking chumps and paid their rent, good, now they can get a jetski.  Or beenie babies.  Whatever.


Dude. I would f*cking jetski so hard right now.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: UltimaCS: Luse: Time to get vaccinated and back to work people.

Why would anyone go back to a $2000/month job to pay $1600/month in rent?

Welcome to the millennial and Gen Z struggle. Wages are low, rent is high.


And home prices are outrageous. I need to save a full year's net income cash just to make a down payment. Pretty sure I can't just take a year off from literally everything to put that money aside.

My landlord puts eviction notices on the door on the second day of the month every month. I see a couple up on various doors several times a year.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I hate paying rent if the government is going to bail out people that didn't pay.  Especially those that could pay.

If the government is going to bail people out, bail everybody out.  Decide how much each citizen gets and send them all that amount.  For the people that owe on rent, good, now you can pay it off.  For the people who are farking chumps and paid their rent, good, now they can get a jetski.  Or beenie babies.  Whatever.


Still grinds my gears about the huge check my sister-in-law got during the housing crisis (hundreds of thousands of dollars). Way over-extended with payments on house, boat, RV and boarding a horse, so the gov't bails her out. Meanwhile, I'm super conservative financially and I got nothing. Grrrrrr.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: When it's time to clean, or paint just move


you must be a disgusting slob.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ajgeek:
And home prices are outrageous. I need to save a full year's net income cash just to make a down payment. Pretty sure I can't just take a year off from literally everything to put that money aside.

My landlord puts eviction notices on the door on the second day of the month every month. I see a couple up on various doors several times a year.

saving takes time and discipline. it took my 5 years to save enough to get 2% - there are programs out there, have you looked?

typically the notices are posted on the 91st day of non payment.
 
Barbeaubot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stevesporn2000:

The people who rent out a room or an ADU to pay their own mortgage drive up housing prices making housing unaffordable to others. This is not ok either.

How does increasing the supply of housing increase the price of housing? ADUs may increase the purchase price of that property but they decrease the price of rent.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have landlords posting stuff like this on their own little 4chan type message board, is it any wonder why these slumlords are so despised?

https://www.boredpanda.com/landlord-s​e​crets-tips-exposed/

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CordycepsInYourBrain:
Still grinds my gears about the huge check my sister-in-law got during the housing crisis (hundreds of thousands of dollars). Way over-extended with payments on house, boat, RV and boarding a horse, so the gov't bails her out. Meanwhile, I'm super conservative financially and I got nothing. Grrrrrr.

yeah, those of us who think ahead and live modest are always rewarded :(  my sister declared bankruptcy and then used the Bush money to pay for a tattoo.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mao had good ideas about landlords.

/corporations shouldn't own rental properties
//rentals should be federally regulated
/too pro regulation to be a commie
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If landlords are having trouble making ends meet, maybe they should get real jobs, and stop getting so much Starbucks, and cut down on the avacado toast. Pandemics are going to happen, so maybe if they socked away 1/4 of their income for a rainy day they'd be able to weather these things.

Or, you know, landlords can get farked.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have expanded the moratorium to all businesses, moratorium on paying for groceries or paying for getting your car fixed or buying clothes then make all businesses  sue the non payers in court to get their money a year+ after the fact.
 
