 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   New app lets you tell how much time politicians spend on their phones during televised sessions   (metro.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, Psychology, Artificial intelligence, Mind, Brussels, Flanders, automated Twitter account, Cognitive science, meetings of the Flemish government  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Jul 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually keep track of that?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and you thought distracted driving lead to bad shiat, wait'll you see the laws that come out of distracted legislating.


They driving the country while distracted.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: People actually keep track of that?


If there's profit in it, sure.

/wishes someone would keep track of my sanity
//if found please contact me immediately
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, the politicians will use AI to process the outgoing video feeds to make phones disappear.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way you are going to get a good deal on last minute tickets to Cancun is if you are constantly checking.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need an app to know that they spend all of their time on their phones.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDGAF if politicians are on their phones.

I do GAF that politicians like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell are holding office and are in power.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiro Protagonist shakes his head in disgust.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: /wishes someone would keep track of my sanity
//if found please contact me immediately


Did you lose it when getting mugged down memory lane? It's a bit of a rough gray area, I believe.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have much of a problem with US politicians openly being on their phones when wastes of air like Greene, Paul, or Cruz are blithering on about conspiracy-du-jour. There's a lot folks can be doing that's much more worthwhile. Reading proposed legislation. Ordering pizza. Playing Angry Flappy DigiGoMonZ. Reading Fark's politics tab.

/  Okay, maybe not so much that last one.
//  Yes, I know. I'm old.
///  My lawn. Get off it.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: /wishes someone would keep track of my sanity


My sanity swiped the petty cash and ran for a non-extradition country.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.


Jury members aren't usually required to listen to MTG all day.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This produces several thoughts in my head.

1) A lot of these jerks are the same people who will castigate young people for "being on their phones all the time." At least they're not supposed to be running a country, assholes.

2) It's stunning how shameless they are about this, so I'm not sure if shaming them publicly is even going to matter. But I still like it. And we should do it here.

3) Something tells me a lot of these meetings are of the "really could have been an email" type, but governments love making people waste time in person, and in that context, I'm not sure I entirely blame them.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: I don't have much of a problem with US politicians openly being on their phones when wastes of air like Greene, Paul, or Cruz are blithering on about conspiracy-du-jour. There's a lot folks can be doing that's much more worthwhile. Reading proposed legislation. Ordering pizza. Playing Angry Flappy DigiGoMonZ. Reading Fark's politics tab.

/  Okay, maybe not so much that last one.
//  Yes, I know. I'm old.
///  My lawn. Get off it.


I certainly appreciate the sentiment, however, I strongly disagree. Even if they are using their phones to read legislation, it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Not because of the phone, but because of the blatant contempt and unprofessionalism of it. fark you, do your job properly

If all I did when I went to work was stare at my phone...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: kdawg7736: People actually keep track of that?

If there's profit in it, sure.

/wishes someone would keep track of my sanity
//if found please contact me immediately


Your sanity is wanted in 7 systems. Last seen on a dingy desert planet.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.

Jury members aren't usually required to listen to MTG all day.


A judge would shut that shiat down quickly and hold her in contempt for being a contemptuous coont.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Next, the politicians will use AI to process the outgoing video feeds to make phones disappear.


This would be awesome if they replaced the phone with other things.  It would be great to see a huge room full of politicians staring at jars of mayonnaise and rubbing the label with their finger.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.


Have you never been to a single meeting in your life?  Any meeting, in any context, for any purpose, is 90% useless blathering, 5% sucking the boss' balls, and 5% things that are worth a shiat.  And it is always obvious when you are doing that last 5%.  There is no reason under God's Pearly Heaven you should be required to lose out completely on your life for the other 95%.

And if you think a random legislative committee meeting is as important as a felony trial, you have either way too much respect for random legislative committee meetings or way too little respect for trials.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perlin Noise: Not because of the phone, but because of the blatant contempt and unprofessionalism of it. fark you, do your job properly


Get over yourself.  "Oh noes, someone isn't a Puritanical Victorian automaton!  I have the vapors!  The Vapors!"  Pull the stick out of your ass and kindly beat yourself to death with it.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Stands With A Tiny Fist: disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.

Jury members aren't usually required to listen to MTG all day.

A judge would shut that shiat down quickly and hold her in contempt for being a contemptuous coont.


LOL You forgot what timeline we're on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perlin Noise: If all I did when I went to work was stare at my phone...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, is it the same amount of time everyone else fuqing spends on the damn things; you know, all the fuqing time?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.


While I understand, every politician, like every powerful person, has to be able to multitask. I text, e-mail and occasionally step out of meetings to take/make phone calls. Of course, I don't have a staff to take care of most things, but I don't have much of a problem with having phones out. It's WHAT they are using their phone for that should be of concern.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bill the unknowing: disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.

While I understand, every politician, like every powerful person, has to be able to multitask. I text, e-mail and occasionally step out of meetings to take/make phone calls. Of course, I don't have a staff to take care of most things, but I don't have much of a problem with having phones out. It's WHAT they are using their phone for that should be of concern.


Exactly how powerful are you?  Like, "I can hold a microwave over my head for almost five minutes." powerful or "I run every gin joint in this town!" powerful?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phalamir: disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.

Have you never been to a single meeting in your life?  Any meeting, in any context, for any purpose, is 90% useless blathering, 5% sucking the boss' balls, and 5% things that are worth a shiat.  And it is always obvious when you are doing that last 5%.  There is no reason under God's Pearly Heaven you should be required to lose out completely on your life for the other 95%.

And if you think a random legislative committee meeting is as important as a felony trial, you have either way too much respect for random legislative committee meetings or way too little respect for trials.


Simple. If they don't want to pay attention during some random legislative committee meeting, then they should no run for an office that requires they attend some random legislative committee meeting.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: disaster bastard: Phones, books, and other distractions should be banned in those chambers. If a jury isn't allowed to fark off on their phones during a trial, then legislators shouldn't be allowed to either.

Have you never been to a single meeting in your life?  Any meeting, in any context, for any purpose, is 90% useless blathering, 5% sucking the boss' balls, and 5% things that are worth a shiat.  And it is always obvious when you are doing that last 5%.  There is no reason under God's Pearly Heaven you should be required to lose out completely on your life for the other 95%.

And if you think a random legislative committee meeting is as important as a felony trial, you have either way too much respect for random legislative committee meetings or way too little respect for trials.


Counterpoint:  maybe forcing them to put their phones down would incentivize them not to have endlessly useless meetings. Being stuck in a room for 2 hours with a phone is very different from being stuck in a room for 2 hours without one.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My big takeaway here is that Belgium now apparently has a government again.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Perlin Noise: Even if they are using their phones to read legislation, it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth.


Heh. I should think this would be the least of the problems you'd have with unprofessionalism in Congress.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People seem to think the job of a legislator is to read and write bills and motions and amendments. No! They have huge staffs who are responsible for all that. If a representative told me they read every line of every piece of legislation brought before them I'd vote them out, because they don't know how to delegate.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: This produces several thoughts in my head.

1) A lot of these jerks are the same people who will castigate young people for "being on their phones all the time." At least they're not supposed to be running a country, assholes.

2) It's stunning how shameless they are about this, so I'm not sure if shaming them publicly is even going to matter. But I still like it. And we should do it here.

3) Something tells me a lot of these meetings are of the "really could have been an email" type, but governments love making people waste time in person, and in that context, I'm not sure I entirely blame them.


Yeah it's too bad they were forced into that job.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Perlin Noise: Stands With A Tiny Fist: I don't have much of a problem with US politicians openly being on their phones when wastes of air like Greene, Paul, or Cruz are blithering on about conspiracy-du-jour. There's a lot folks can be doing that's much more worthwhile. Reading proposed legislation. Ordering pizza. Playing Angry Flappy DigiGoMonZ. Reading Fark's politics tab.

/  Okay, maybe not so much that last one.
//  Yes, I know. I'm old.
///  My lawn. Get off it.

I certainly appreciate the sentiment, however, I strongly disagree. Even if they are using their phones to read legislation, it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Not because of the phone, but because of the blatant contempt and unprofessionalism of it. fark you, do your job properly

If all I did when I went to work was stare at my phone...


... you would be in a higher position.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this some boomer stat you think people should care about? I can do about 70% of my job from my phone. Email, Google drive suites, slack,Monday..like who cares
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.