 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Review)   One in five American men who are unmarried and not in a romantic relationship report not having any close friends and signing up for TotalFark   (nationalreview.com) divider line
100
    More: Sad, Interpersonal relationship, Love, Marriage, number of close friends Americans, Friendship, close friends, recent interview, friendship recession  
•       •       •

825 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 9:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hidden Brain did a special a couple of years back covering studies showing that a lot of married men didn't have close friends either.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

moos: Hidden Brain did a special a couple of years back covering studies showing that a lot of married men didn't have close friends either


Well, I can say that all of my married friends pretty much do this every day:

Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

No wonder that happens. The last time I saw a friend, it had been two years and he almost cried as we had beer and chicken wings. "I really miss this!" he said.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.


And it was bad enough to be in the same apartment with a girlfriend when we were fighting. I could not imagine not having anywhere to go when things are bad for an extended period of time. It'd be hell.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Four out of five American men have signed up for TotalFark?
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: moos: Hidden Brain did a special a couple of years back covering studies showing that a lot of married men didn't have close friends either

Well, I can say that all of my married friends pretty much do this every day:

Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

No wonder that happens. The last time I saw a friend, it had been two years and he almost cried as we had beer and chicken wings. "I really miss this!" he said.


1) how do you know my schedule?
2) it's pretty common as a parent for your friend group to primarily consist of the parents for your kids friends
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

And it was bad enough to be in the same apartment with a girlfriend when we were fighting. I could not imagine not having anywhere to go when things are bad for an extended period of time. It'd be hell.


You can always go for a drive or something.  Might piss the other person off if they're insisting on a fight, but if it's like that well you've got other problems

/some exceptions, sometimes stuff really does need to be worked out here and now unpleasant or not
//but people that require that you fight with them just so they can use you as a chew toy can fark right off
///early detection on the difference can save you lot of hell as far as relationship decisions
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bostonguy: bostonguy: Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

And it was bad enough to be in the same apartment with a girlfriend when we were fighting. I could not imagine not having anywhere to go when things are bad for an extended period of time. It'd be hell.

You can always go for a drive or something.  Might piss the other person off if they're insisting on a fight, but if it's like that well you've got other problems

/some exceptions, sometimes stuff really does need to be worked out here and now unpleasant or not
//but people that require that you fight with them just so they can use you as a chew toy can fark right off
///early detection on the difference can save you lot of hell as far as relationship decisions


You know my ex?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Introduce me to a nice, pleasant, intelligent, attractive, SANE woman, who also comes with the "ignore" feature, and I'll consider quitting Fark.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fit into this.
Cept I have someone I can call for a booty call.

Does that count?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess beer is not a good friend after all.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't they heard of fraternal organizations or civic clubs?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported for personal attacks!
 
DaShredda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting over anxiety at 40. I just started making friends 2 years ago.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Introduce me to a nice, pleasant, intelligent, attractive, SANE woman, who also comes with the "ignore" feature, and I'll consider quitting Fark.


Just find one that reads. Then they'll ignore you sometimes.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Introduce me to a ... SANE woman


I'm gonna stop you, right there...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm married and have no close friends apart from my spouse. Work friends?  Sure.  Close friends?  Why?  Friends are work and I'd rather spend that time with my spouse.  Hell, I'm not even 'close' to my family.

/Define what 'close' is.
//Self-reported bullshiat
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a couple year layoff, I'm ready to jump back into the dating pool.  anyone have suggestions for a 40 year old guy who has never been married and doesnt want kids?  Any decent dating site that doesnt require a facebook account?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want a friend? Get a dog
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss total fark
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Haven't they heard of fraternal organizations or civic clubs?


I don't fit this as I am in a relationship and have close friends, but it took effort and luck, for both. Joining organizations or clubs never worked much for me.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember having friends in high school and at college. We did the absolute dumbest shiat you could possibly imagine. How we didn't wind up in the emergency room at the hospital is beyond me.

I'll stay safe and employed now, thanks.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married 50 years next month. No kids. Always knew that some of my friends came along because of her personality and friendliness, not mine. She still hot kisser at 70.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans with one close friend are not any less lonely or isolated than those without any close friends

From what I understand two can be as bad as one.  It's the loneliest number since the number one.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in this article and I don't like it.

/Single male
//0 close friends
///hundreds of "acquaintances"
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: vudukungfu: Introduce me to a nice, pleasant, intelligent, attractive, SANE woman, who also comes with the "ignore" feature, and I'll consider quitting Fark.

Just find one that reads. Then they'll ignore you sometimes.


Do not interrupt her when she is reading. Never a good idea.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Haven't they heard of fraternal organizations or civic clubs?


While those are becoming really rare in society (fellow S&C, represent), it kinda depends on your definition of 'close friends'.  My lodge guys, well, we do lodge stuff, we bust each other a bit, but I wouldn't call any of them that close either.  They poof move to another state and maybe I follow them on Facebook, maybe not. If I really struggled, I could maybe remember some of their kids names. So at the level of most of my co-workers really.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: I'm married and have no close friends apart from my spouse. Work friends?  Sure.  Close friends?  Why?  Friends are work and I'd rather spend that time with my spouse.  Hell, I'm not even 'close' to my family.

/Define what 'close' is.
//Self-reported bullshiat


you talking bout yourself or me lol.  This is me to a T.  At a young age ya. but once I hit collage and married life its work sleep spend time with wife and kids and play computer games.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall some study done on thus years ago about how men were dependent on their spouses for their social group. So when their spouses either left them or died they had no social outlet.

I guess book clubs are a thing of the past, so best get back to the coal mine.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: After a couple year layoff, I'm ready to jump back into the dating pool.  anyone have suggestions for a 40 year old guy who has never been married and doesnt want kids?  Any decent dating site that doesnt require a facebook account?


If you like beer, tolerate running, and live in a reasonably populated area the hash house harriers is a fun group that has active groups all over the world. Otherwise I'd suggest finding an organized group in your area that routinely does an activity you enjoy, it helps you meet people that share a common interest.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Introduce me to a nice, pleasant, intelligent, attractive, SANE woman, who also comes with the "ignore" feature, and I'll consider quitting Fark.


Have you tried the Pol tab?

Oh, sorry, I thought you wrote unnice, unpleasant, unintelligent, unattractive, and INSANE woman.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

And it was bad enough to be in the same apartment with a girlfriend when we were fighting. I could not imagine not having anywhere to go when things are bad for an extended period of time. It'd be hell.


I did distance running (Any elsewhere hobby will do), especially when I had a live-in girlfriend. I'd be out of the house for three or four hours at a time. A couple times I might have just jogged to a bar or coffee house to read. If you're working different shifts you barely have to see her at all other than for the perks overnight. Which is not to imply she wasn't pleased about my hobby too.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: vudukungfu: Introduce me to a ... SANE woman

I'm gonna stop you, right there...


Me, reading the Boobies: So they are all insane huh? Can't understand their behavior? Hmmm... Good luck finding an introduction to a "sane" one.

/and what happens after you are introduced?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*, conservative media.  You're STILL not intelligent, funny or insightful.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I was SPONSORED!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped having general all purpose friends after college.  I have friends that I do specific activities with but we don't share interests across the board.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: moos: Hidden Brain did a special a couple of years back covering studies showing that a lot of married men didn't have close friends either

Well, I can say that all of my married friends pretty much do this every day:

Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

No wonder that happens. The last time I saw a friend, it had been two years and he almost cried as we had beer and chicken wings. "I really miss this!" he said.


Some years back I attended a friend's 30th birthday. All his close friends got him a little something, except for me.

Instead, I convinced his wife to let him spend the weekend at my place.  Drinking, gaming, stupid movies....

When he asked why, I pointed out that 2 years earlier he had his own place, a somewhat sporty car, could do what he liked; nowhe had a wife, a mortgage, 3 kids*, and a minivan.

He enjoyed the weekend but, at that moment, words like "forelorn" and "crestfallen" wouldn't have been inappropriate.

/ one with her, two from previous relations
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: moos: Hidden Brain did a special a couple of years back covering studies showing that a lot of married men didn't have close friends either

Well, I can say that all of my married friends pretty much do this every day:

Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

No wonder that happens. The last time I saw a friend, it had been two years and he almost cried as we had beer and chicken wings. "I really miss this!" he said.


Yup. My "close friends" are people I've known forever and had a Slack chat with, co-workers, and my kids' friends' parents. Time for anyone else would have to come out of my sleep time, and there's already not enough of that.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Introduce me to a nice, pleasant, intelligent, attractive, SANE woman, who also comes with the "ignore" feature, and I'll consider quitting Fark.


Well, at least one person of a couple should be sane, so at you've got the right requirements in mind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's how to meet interesting women...just set up a table and a goofy sign...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile.... where were all these young ladies who want to randomly plop into my lap and make out with me 20 years ago when was not cool and I did not have a girlfriend?

/ it's a true story. She'd been smoking AND drinking something. Just randomly plopped into my lap and started trying to inhale my face. My girlfriend just laughed at the look on my face.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: moos: Hidden Brain did a special a couple of years back covering studies showing that a lot of married men didn't have close friends either

Well, I can say that all of my married friends pretty much do this every day:

Wake up, take care of kids, go to work, go home, take care of kids, go to sleep. Weekends are spent with the spouse and children.

No wonder that happens. The last time I saw a friend, it had been two years and he almost cried as we had beer and chicken wings. "I really miss this!" he said.


STOP MAKING ME FEEL THINGS!!

...that I try not to feel.  Usually successfully.

Usually.

shiat.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Sin_City_Superhero: vudukungfu: Introduce me to a ... SANE woman

I'm gonna stop you, right there...

Me, reading the Boobies: So they are all insane huh? Can't understand their behavior? Hmmm... Good luck finding an introduction to a "sane" one.

/and what happens after you are introduced?


filterown is beautiful man.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: After a couple year layoff, I'm ready to jump back into the dating pool.  anyone have suggestions for a 40 year old guy who has never been married and doesnt want kids?  Any decent dating site that doesnt require a facebook account?


Facebook?  That's not how it works. Pick a hobby or activity. Antiques, craft fairs, local theater, church , local charity, politics, cosplay.  Almost any group activity where there are women. Meet them there. You see each other in real life and among others. Better than any online presence or pickup bar.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now.  I don't sign up for TotalFark.  Periodically someone signs me up, but I never go.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I guess beer is not a good friend after all.


You shut your fool mouth, and head to the liquor store!

"teacher, mother, secret lover" -HJS

Declining religious involvement, The article says that like it's a bad thing. Zero religious involvement combined with people farking who they want without shame would be a solution to many of the worlds problems. Think all those nuts who protest abortion or vote republican even though they aren't rich would still be there if they could freely give the gloryhole BJ's they so want to... or those ISIS type nuts in the middle east.

/Anyway I blame the internet for this lack of friend thing.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may not have any family or friends but I'm sure everyone will be really impressed with all my XBOX achievements when I die.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Introduce me to a nice, pleasant, intelligent, attractive, SANE woman, who also comes with the "ignore" feature, and I'll consider quitting Fark.


There out there, I imagine. They just don't date the kind of people person who post in Fark threads
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are not owed friendship.
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.