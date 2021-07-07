 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Declassified Australian UFO report confirms the existence of aliens   (tweaktown.com) divider line
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah.  She met the Aussies.  And all she wanted was some god damn coffee...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kassandry: [im4.ezgif.com image 850x637]


Larry Niven to sue Australia over IP claims in 3, 2 . . .
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tweaktown.com?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go with the Furries again...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austaliens probed my billabong with a didgeridoo.  I'm yahoo serious about this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didgeri-dont.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thundercats' Ho
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally some damn catgirls
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Descriptions are too 50s and 60s sci-fi for me.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get all of my news from Tweak Town since the Weekly World News closed.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the ancient alien guy is preparing a script right now explaining that this is the reason ancient Egyptians revered cats.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report states that the creatures or objects outlined in the cases possess "a device to interfere with electrical circuits," and a "heat ray."

So.. EMP...

"a device to induce paralysis,"

I dont think we have that yet.

"heat ray."

Directed energy weapons, which we have now.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had invented laser pointers back in the 50s, we'd all be driving flying cars by now based on cat alien tech and they'd still be trying to catch that goddamned red dot.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God help us...

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/snarf snarf snarf
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and 3D cats on Japanese bill boards!?!  This MEANS something!

\maybe the Kzin aren't as big as we were told
\\here kitty kitty
\\\soft kitty, warm kitty...
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that takes a load off my head now that the whole alien thing is finally settled.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Headed to Japan, got lost.
 
Youredrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some egghead probably thinks they are from France.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains Musk's cat poop tweet from the other day.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This explains Musk's cat poop tweet from the other day.


No, cocaine. Cocaine explains all of musk's tweets.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different cultures in the world report different appearing aliens.  In the US, the primary alien is the grey (big head and big eyes).  In Europe, the Nordic type alien was popular (just a really good looking Scandinavian).  South America reports monster type aliens - think chupacabra.  In Russian, they're those shorter looking mean ones.

The aliens that people report seeing are influenced by their culture.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: "a device to induce paralysis,"

I dont think we have that yet.


Or like most of these reports, people are just describing sleep paralysis.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they found the good peyote out in the desert.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obscure?
/Does it matter?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cfreak: lolmao500: "a device to induce paralysis,"

I dont think we have that yet.

Or like most of these reports, people are just describing sleep paralysis.


I have the hypnagogic disorders- sleep paralysis, spasms, exploding head syndrome. It is some serious skull-f**kery but I have never once thought I'd been kidnapped by aliens.

I did once think my cat was trying to suffocate me but that may very well have been true. That one could be an a$$hole from time to time.
 
Burra
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It amuses me that people see where someone "reports" something and automatically assumes its real.

My wife worked for the local county 911. Youd be amazed the shiat people used to call in and report. One lady called and said there were several "little people" that were hiding under her house. Another called and said bigfoot was outside her house trying to stump train her goat. And so on. A report even if duly noted on paperwork somewhere etc does not mean its real
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Catgirls from outer space? I've seen that documentary.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Different cultures in the world report different appearing aliens.  In the US, the primary alien is the grey (big head and big eyes).  In Europe, the Nordic type alien was popular (just a really good looking Scandinavian).  South America reports monster type aliens - think chupacabra.  In Russian, they're those shorter looking mean ones.

The aliens that people report seeing are influenced by their culture.


Maybe it's like a giant galactic game of Risk, and different alien species control different territories.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

goodncold: Here we go with the Furries again...


I didn't do it this time. I just trained everybody well.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cfreak: lolmao500: "a device to induce paralysis,"

I dont think we have that yet.

Or like most of these reports, people are just describing sleep paralysis.

I have the hypnagogic disorders- sleep paralysis, spasms, exploding head syndrome. It is some serious skull-f**kery but I have never once thought I'd been kidnapped by aliens.

I did once think my cat was trying to suffocate me but that may very well have been true. That one could be an a$$hole from time to time.


Maybe your cat is an alien
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: xxBirdMadGirlxx: cfreak: lolmao500: "a device to induce paralysis,"

I dont think we have that yet.

Or like most of these reports, people are just describing sleep paralysis.

I have the hypnagogic disorders- sleep paralysis, spasms, exploding head syndrome. It is some serious skull-f**kery but I have never once thought I'd been kidnapped by aliens.

I did once think my cat was trying to suffocate me but that may very well have been true. That one could be an a$$hole from time to time.

Maybe your cat is an alien


Nothing surprises me when it comes to cats. Over the years, they've all seemed to have at least some ability to teleport.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cat-faced aliens?

Can't be Sirius.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some folks talk about the "leader grays" and I know a guy that channeled some "mantids"
That Netflix guy talks about the "tall whites" at Nellis AFB, but he also mentions the Grays and Nordics

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.