What do you call that COVID variant? The Californians
64
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
It must have taken the 10 to the 110 to the 101 - and avoided the 405.

Thanks, Stuart.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Are the Red Hot Chili Peppers going to write a song about it?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
And can someone explain this in English?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?


Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Are the Red Hot Chili Peppers going to write a song about it?


Dream of antibody neutralization...
 
TheSwizz
1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Are the Red Hot Chili Peppers going to write a song about it?


Scar tissue that fills your lungs
Still get it, even with a shot in the arm
 
cheap_thoughts
1 hour ago  
But first, my FREEDUMS
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  
This is why "let's all get it so we have herd immunity" is a terrible idea. The more people getting this the more opportunities it has to mutate - and as we're seeing so far the mutations have a lot of potential to make this more dangerous.
 
Psychopompous
1 hour ago  
Time to start hoarding toilet paper again.
 
Godscrack
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Terrible design. They need to fire whoever is designing these Covid cells. The original version was first exposed by Hollywood and shown to millions of TV viewers. They stayed with that design for decades. It had a more alien appearance, thus striking more fear into the hearts of the viewers.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.


Masks don't keep you from getting sick.  They reduce the number of large droplets of spit carrying virus away from you.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
(reads paper)

"These data indicate that the three B.1.427/B.1.429 S residue substitutions lead to a modest but significant reduction of neutralization potency from vaccine-elicited Abs."

Significant meaning "a meaningful change not due to chance" not "large." The key word there is "modest."

So clearly, the only thing to do is kill yourself because COVID-19 is going to destroy all of humanity again.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.


This is incorrect in so many ways, but the biggest one is masks don't protect you, they protect others.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?


"Using a murine leukemia virus (MLV) pseudotyping system, geometric mean titers (GMTs) showed that the average neutralization potency of the Moderna mRNA1273-elicited plasma was reduced 2.4-fold for B.1.427/B.1.429 S (GMT: 178) compared to G614 S (GMT: 424) (Fig. 2, A and B; figs. S1 and S2; and table S3) whereas it was reduced 2.3-fold with Pfizer/BioNtech BNT162b2-elicited plasma (B.1.427/B.1.429 GMT: 78 versus G614 GMT: 182)"
 
kindms
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.

This is incorrect in so many ways, but the biggest one is masks don't protect you, they protect others.


Well then why does batman wear a mask ? checkmate.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Joke all you want, but this was the race against which we were running, and it looks like we're no longer ahead of the virus.

The idea was that we'd immunize quickly, with enough folks blocking propagation to prevent variants like this from appearing. But, thanks to our "hesistancy" (read "stupidity"), variants like this make the vaccine less effective - and given how many folks think "ThE pAnDeMiC iS oVeR!", we'll have more reluctance to wear masks, practice social distancing, and otherwise prevent the spread of such variants, especially among the already-vaccinated.

FFS.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
From the article: "Plasma from individuals vaccinated with a Wuhan-1 isolate-based mRNA vaccine or convalescent individuals exhibited neutralizing titers, which were reduced 2-3.5 fold against the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant relative to wildtype pseudoviruses."

Unfortunately this doesn't translate into any particular added risk.  We can assume there is some effect because the mutation would not have been selected for otherwise.  We don't know if it increases disease in people who have been immunized, have not been immunized, or both.  Maybe you get a cold where you would have had nothing before.  Maybe you die.  Maybe nothing.
 
BitwiseShift
1 hour ago  
Learning the Greek alphabet should be personal and private -- just between you and your Amazon Prime Great Courses Signature series Greek language course.
 
Chemlight Battery
1 hour ago  

schnee: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

"Using a murine leukemia virus (MLV) pseudotyping system, geometric mean titers (GMTs) showed that the average neutralization potency of the Moderna mRNA1273-elicited plasma was reduced 2.4-fold for B.1.427/B.1.429 S (GMT: 178) compared to G614 S (GMT: 424) (Fig. 2, A and B; figs. S1 and S2; and table S3) whereas it was reduced 2.3-fold with Pfizer/BioNtech BNT162b2-elicited plasma (B.1.427/B.1.429 GMT: 78 versus G614 GMT: 182)"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Are the Red Hot Chili Peppers going to write a song about it?


"I don't ever wanna feel like I did that day" is a good lyric for COVID.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?


This particular variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has a number of mutations in the Spike protein that can interfere with a special type of antibody that vaccination helps you manufacture. In particular, they have focused on a type of antibody called a neutralizing antibody. Neutralizing antibody is a functional description. It means antibodies that can bind to virus particles in a manner that blocks the virus from infecting a cell. This usually means that they bind to something called the RBD which stands for Receptor Binding Domain. That's the part of the Spike protein that fits to the ACE2 protein on a cell's surface. ACE2 is a type of Angiotensin Converting Enzyme --- an enzymes that is involved in regulating a series of hormones that helps regulate blood pressure.

The SARS-CoV-2 protein uses the ACE2 protein to bind to a cell and ultimately enter the cell to start replicating to make more viruses. Neutralizing antibodies are great because they can interrupt that viral lifecycle in a very direct way.

The mutations in the variant discussed in the article occur in regions of the Spike protein that a significant number of neutralizing antibodies bind to. The mutations, which substitute a different amino acid in the Spike protein at that position change the shape and chemical nature of the Spike protein at that site in ways that stop the neutralizing antibodies from binding and doing their thing.

Thankfully, when you get vaccinated, you generally develop a few different flavors of neutralizing antibodies meaning that some antibodies will bind to one region of the spike protein and stop it from interacting with ACE2, and others will bind to a completely different part of the spike protein but still block it from successfully interacting with ACE2.

The problem is, some of these variants have key changed in multiple different sites that the different flavors of neutralizing antibodies bind to. Thus they knock out multiple lines of defense that your vaccination provided you with.

Don't give up all hope. Vaccination will produce more than just neutralizing antibodies. You'll also have antibodies that bind to other parts of the spike protein. While these may not, in and of themselves, directly block the virus from infecting cells, they do signal your immune system that there is a nasty invader present. There are other types of immune cells that can recognize a virus that has antibodies bound to it. They go around eating such viruses.

Also, the cells that recognize antibodies bound to viruses sound the alarm by releasing cytokines which kick your immune system into gear so that you will develop a whole new set of antibodies. The new antibodies will include antibodies matched to the specific virus you are infected with. That means you will develop some neutralizing antibodies that recognize the mutated parts of the spike protein. This process will happen much more quickly than in a naive infection like with someone who had never been vaccinated.

Also, and this is important, you have a different line of defense that doesn't depend on antibodies. That's the T cell immune response. T cells recognize there own parts of the spike protein. Actually, they recognize fragments of the spike protein that get processed by cells that are infected with the virus and subsequently displayed on the infected cells surface. The T cells recognize these spike protein fragments from when you were vaccinated and know that they have found an infected cell so they kill it. Killing infected cells is of course another way to interrupt the virus life-cycle.

It's possible for mutations to occur in the parts of the Spike protein that the T-cells recognize but the parts that the T cells recognize are completely independent from the parts that antibodies recognize. So your chances are very good that mutations that evade antibodies don't evade T cells. T cells are also important in kicking your immune system into an active state to help you mount a fresh defense against infection.

Hope that helps.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: bostonguy: Are the Red Hot Chili Peppers going to write a song about it?

Scar tissue that fills your lungs
Still get it, even with a shot in the arm


Underneath the bridge downtown
Is where I caught some sars
 
weaklingrecords
55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.

This is incorrect in so many ways, but the biggest one is masks don't protect you, they protect others.



Wrong.

Masks offer protection for both the wearer and people around them:

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2020/11/11/933903848/wear-masks-to​-protect-yourself-from-the-coronavirus​-not-only-others-cdc-stresses
 
Headso
53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Joke all you want, but this was the race against which we were running, and it looks like we're no longer ahead of the virus.

The idea was that we'd immunize quickly, with enough folks blocking propagation to prevent variants like this from appearing. But, thanks to our "hesistancy" (read "stupidity"), variants like this make the vaccine less effective - and given how many folks think "ThE pAnDeMiC iS oVeR!", we'll have more reluctance to wear masks, practice social distancing, and otherwise prevent the spread of such variants, especially among the already-vaccinated.

FFS.


This is such a ridiculously America centric view, meanwhile:

India 4.8% fully vaccinated
Indonesia 5.3%
Nigeria .7%
Brazil 13%
Pakistan 1.6%

These countries have a total population of over 2 billion people.
 
ctighe2353
52 minutes ago  

weaklingrecords: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.

This is incorrect in so many ways, but the biggest one is masks don't protect you, they protect others.


Wrong.

Masks offer protection for both the wearer and people around them:

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-sh​ots/2020/11/11/933903848/wear-masks-to​-protect-yourself-from-the-coronavirus​-not-only-others-cdc-stresses


Also, everyone wearing masks protects everyone in more than 1 way.  Masks and social distancing are why we saw a 91% drop in the flue last year
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
I think you should get out of here, COVID.

I think you should get on San Vincente, take it to the 10, switch over to 405 North, and let it dump you into Mulholland where you belong.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  

schnee: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

"Using a murine leukemia virus (MLV) pseudotyping system, geometric mean titers (GMTs) showed that the average neutralization potency of the Moderna mRNA1273-elicited plasma was reduced 2.4-fold for B.1.427/B.1.429 S (GMT: 178) compared to G614 S (GMT: 424) (Fig. 2, A and B; figs. S1 and S2; and table S3) whereas it was reduced 2.3-fold with Pfizer/BioNtech BNT162b2-elicited plasma (B.1.427/B.1.429 GMT: 78 versus G614 GMT: 182)"


You missed the scary part:

"The L452R mutation reduced neutralizing activity of 14 out of 34 RBD-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The S13I and W152C mutations resulted in total loss of neutralization for 10 out of 10 NTD-specific mAbs since the NTD antigenic supersite was remodeled by a shift of the signal peptide cleavage site and formation of a new disulphide bond, as revealed by mass spectrometry and structural studies."

We don't have antibodies for the new spike proteins, and the ones we create for the old spike proteins thanks to the mRNA vaccines are about two and a half times less effective against the epsilon variant because of the new spike proteins - the new spike proteins allow "immune evasion" due to the way the proteins are constructed. The specific mutations are ridiculously effective against our monoclonal antibodies - if these mutations appear in other variants (especially the S13I/W152C mutations, which could emerge in any of the variants of concern or interest) it'll be hard to stop.
 
Lake Royale
51 minutes ago  
It looks like the wrath of the Flying Spaghetti Monster to me. Try not to be touched by it's noodly appendage
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.

This is incorrect in so many ways, but the biggest one is masks don't protect you, they protect others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

Headso: FormlessOne: Joke all you want, but this was the race against which we were running, and it looks like we're no longer ahead of the virus.

The idea was that we'd immunize quickly, with enough folks blocking propagation to prevent variants like this from appearing. But, thanks to our "hesistancy" (read "stupidity"), variants like this make the vaccine less effective - and given how many folks think "ThE pAnDeMiC iS oVeR!", we'll have more reluctance to wear masks, practice social distancing, and otherwise prevent the spread of such variants, especially among the already-vaccinated.

FFS.

This is such a ridiculously America centric view, meanwhile:

India 4.8% fully vaccinated
Indonesia 5.3%
Nigeria .7%
Brazil 13%
Pakistan 1.6%

These countries have a total population of over 2 billion people.


Yep. Doesn't change the statement, though.
 
srb68
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: We don't have antibodies for the new spike proteins, and the ones we create for the old spike proteins thanks to the mRNA vaccines are about two and a half times less effective against the epsilon variant because of the new spike proteins - the new spike proteins allow "immune evasion" due to the way the proteins are constructed. The specific mutations are ridiculously effective against our monoclonal antibodies - if these mutations appear in other variants (especially the S13I/W152C mutations, which could emerge in any of the variants of concern or interest) it'll be hard to stop.


Specifically, how does that work? If current vaccines are 90% effective, then they are 10% ineffective, so they are 10% * 2.5 = 25% ineffective against epsilon? Something like that? Or am I going to have to break out the partial differential equations?
 
Jeebus Saves
46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Headso: FormlessOne: Joke all you want, but this was the race against which we were running, and it looks like we're no longer ahead of the virus.

The idea was that we'd immunize quickly, with enough folks blocking propagation to prevent variants like this from appearing. But, thanks to our "hesistancy" (read "stupidity"), variants like this make the vaccine less effective - and given how many folks think "ThE pAnDeMiC iS oVeR!", we'll have more reluctance to wear masks, practice social distancing, and otherwise prevent the spread of such variants, especially among the already-vaccinated.

FFS.

This is such a ridiculously America centric view, meanwhile:

India 4.8% fully vaccinated
Indonesia 5.3%
Nigeria .7%
Brazil 13%
Pakistan 1.6%

These countries have a total population of over 2 billion people.

Yep. Doesn't change the statement, though.


Right, it's still a stupid view to think that a tiny portion of the world population has any real impact on mutations.
 
lolmao500
45 minutes ago  
If this spreading as fast as delta, we're back to march 2020.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Headso: FormlessOne: Joke all you want, but this was the race against which we were running, and it looks like we're no longer ahead of the virus.

The idea was that we'd immunize quickly, with enough folks blocking propagation to prevent variants like this from appearing. But, thanks to our "hesistancy" (read "stupidity"), variants like this make the vaccine less effective - and given how many folks think "ThE pAnDeMiC iS oVeR!", we'll have more reluctance to wear masks, practice social distancing, and otherwise prevent the spread of such variants, especially among the already-vaccinated.

FFS.

This is such a ridiculously America centric view, meanwhile:

India 4.8% fully vaccinated
Indonesia 5.3%
Nigeria .7%
Brazil 13%
Pakistan 1.6%

These countries have a total population of over 2 billion people.

Yep. Doesn't change the statement, though.


Also "we're doing better than these cherry-picked shiatholes so why should we do more?" is a very American response. Healthcare, the environment, human rights...
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?


All the dumbasses who didn't get vaccinated are playing superhost to covid, allowing it to mutate once again.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
Epsilon has only got one mutation in the RBM.  Bad, but nowhere near as bad as Delta or Lambda.  Lambda has 7 mutations across the RBD should be considered an immunologically distinct lineage.
 
Lost_in_Korea
39 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: schnee: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

"Using a murine leukemia virus (MLV) pseudotyping system, geometric mean titers (GMTs) showed that the average neutralization potency of the Moderna mRNA1273-elicited plasma was reduced 2.4-fold for B.1.427/B.1.429 S (GMT: 178) compared to G614 S (GMT: 424) (Fig. 2, A and B; figs. S1 and S2; and table S3) whereas it was reduced 2.3-fold with Pfizer/BioNtech BNT162b2-elicited plasma (B.1.427/B.1.429 GMT: 78 versus G614 GMT: 182)"

[i.pinimg.com image 736x239]


This demonstrates the need to teach young minds the importance of learning commas at the earliest opportunity.

See Spot.
See Dick.
See Jane.
See Spot Dick Jane.
 
Headso
38 minutes ago  

Invincible: Also "we're doing better than these cherry-picked shiatholes so why should we do more?" is a very American response. Healthcare, the environment, human rights...


they aren't cherry picked, they are some of the most populous countries on the planet, take out China and the US and they are the top 5.
 
ImpendingCynic
37 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: It must have taken the 10 to the 110 to the 101 - and avoided the 405.

Thanks, Stuart.


See, a local would know to avoid the four-level during rush hour. (In L.A. rush hour is time periods involving decimal digits on days that end in Y).
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: From the article: "Plasma from individuals vaccinated with a Wuhan-1 isolate-based mRNA vaccine or convalescent individuals exhibited neutralizing titers, which were reduced 2-3.5 fold against the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant relative to wildtype pseudoviruses."

Unfortunately this doesn't translate into any particular added risk.  We can assume there is some effect because the mutation would not have been selected for otherwise.  We don't know if it increases disease in people who have been immunized, have not been immunized, or both.  Maybe you get a cold where you would have had nothing before.  Maybe you die.  Maybe nothing.


This line of reasoning is really not helping induce panic, so knock it the hell off.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.

Masks don't keep you from getting sick.  They reduce the number of large droplets of spit carrying virus away from you.


I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fragMasterFlash: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

Wear a mask or get sick even if you're already immunized.

This is incorrect in so many ways, but the biggest one is masks don't protect you, they protect others.


Both of you are wrong in stating they don't protect you.

https://www.ucdavis.edu/coronavirus/n​e​ws/your-mask-cuts-own-risk-65-percent

Are they better than the vaccine?  No.
Are they better than nothing?  Hell Yes.

So mask wearing is an IQ test, and clearly both of you failed.
 
natazha [BareFark]
35 minutes ago  
Oregon skipped Delta and went straight to Epsilon - 31% of new infections.
 
Dodo David
33 minutes ago  
Subby: What do you call that COVID variant? The Californians

So, does that COVID variant have blond hair?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  

schnee: bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?

"Using a murine leukemia virus (MLV) pseudotyping system, geometric mean titers (GMTs) showed that the average neutralization potency of the Moderna mRNA1273-elicited plasma was reduced 2.4-fold for B.1.427/B.1.429 S (GMT: 178) compared to G614 S (GMT: 424) (Fig. 2, A and B; figs. S1 and S2; and table S3) whereas it was reduced 2.3-fold with Pfizer/BioNtech BNT162b2-elicited plasma (B.1.427/B.1.429 GMT: 78 versus G614 GMT: 182)"


What mean titers may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: https://www.ucdavis.edu/coronavirus/n​e​ws/your-mask-cuts-own-risk-65-percent


Retrospective study cites at least four sources that were never formally published and one that was retracted by the authors. I'll just stop believing that one, thank you.

Properly worn PPE protects you. A cloth mask you are constantly putting on and taking off is not that.

But you all keep believing that piece of cloth is going to save you. Because it will - if you're vaccinated.
 
nartreb
30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And can someone explain this in English?


Wademh did an excellent job, but here's a shorter, plainer (probably slightly wrong but good enough) version:

The tweet says:  there's a new variant of the covid virus out there, and  mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer) are not likely to be effective against it.

Actual article says:  we looked at neutralizing antibodies  (a very important kind, but not the only kind), and we found in the lab that the neutralizing antibodies produced by an mRNA vaccine were about half as effective against the epsilon variant as they they were against the original Wuhan variant.

I say:  the mRNA vaccines don't only produce neutralizing antibodies, and that's just one reason why this study falls far short of telling us how dangerous the epsilon variant is for immunized people.  Even if the study looked at the binding of all the antibodies, there's not a particularly simple relationship between antibody binding rates and chances of immunity.  Don't assume the vaccine's effectiveness will be cut in half too.    Finally, this study doesn't address whether the mutations in the epsilon variant, which make the neutralizing antibodies less effective, also make the virus less infectious (or more!  we dont' know!).

This study is not good news, but it's just one tidbit of information.
 
ansius
28 minutes ago  
A great video by veritasium on how microorganisms continually evolve if given the right media, and how the new variants overtake the old ones if they're better at replicating.

It's really good at explaining how microorganisms evolve.

The Longest-Running Evolution Experiment
Youtube w4sLAQvEH-M
 
