(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Army specialist wins Miss Colorado pageant. We salute her   (local21news.com) divider line
    Army specialist wins Miss Colorado pageant  
posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 3:40 AM



feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well done. Being an advocate for mental health is stellar as well.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She looks better in the uniform sans all the makeup etc. to me - ymmv
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a deployment 10.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those uniforms are not helpful to beauty.  I would have thought she was cute, but Miss Colorado?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you like to know Maura?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what America is about.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if her special talent will be hand-to-hand combat.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: She looks better in the uniform sans all the makeup etc. to me - ymmv


She could make me stand to attention iykwimaityd
 
CAPTIAN SLAPPY
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was she the only one that entered?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Old news is good news.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: She looks better in the uniform sans all the makeup etc. to me - ymmv


Had a friend of mine who was dating a Miss America contestant.  We watched the 2016 (I believe) pageant together since she was in it.  I did not recognize her when I first saw her on screen, even though I'd met her at least a dozen times before that in person.

I said something along those lines to my friend, and he went down the list of the massive amount of prep work that goes into these pageants.  Obviously crash dieting, exercise, multiple makeup artists, hair & hair prep, etc.  They're trying to put on a look that will last for multiple hours, from multiple camera angles, under hot lights.

And while it made sense, it was still some uncanny valley type shiat every time I saw her.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One salutes only officers
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: One salutes only officers


I bet she can make men stand at attention though.
 
