The Simpsons may be in trouble
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing all 17 were not vaccinated, and wish they did get vaccinated
 
Xetal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: The dead ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. None were vaccinated, according to the health department.

Okay. Bye.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
None were vaccinated

If they weren't at a point where anyone could get a vaccine then I would have more sympathy.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I am guessing all 17 were not vaccinated, and wish they did get vaccinated



The dead ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. None were vaccinated, according to the health department.

Ding! Ding! Ding!  We have a winner!
 
Headso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
experienced a spike in cases and a short supply of the medical equipment needed to treat the severely ill.

Glad to see nothing much has changed on that front, apparently not stocking medical supplies during a pandemic is a bipartisan failure.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The dead ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. None were vaccinated, according to the health department."

Better get that shot, stupids.
Reality won, and  you lost - get over it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Missouri: The show me stupid people state

Fark user imageView Full Size

/red state Republicans are dying so they can stiggit to the libs
//carry on
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Headso: experienced a spike in cases and a short supply of the medical equipment needed to treat the severely ill.

Glad to see nothing much has changed on that front, apparently not stocking medical supplies during a pandemic is a bipartisan failure.


Why stop at "bi"? Certainly there's room for more labels.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They bought their flavor-aid, I say let them have their 'rona rapture.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From this morning's NY Times:

In many urban and suburban communities, Covid continues to plummet. The rate of new daily cases has fallen below three per 100,000 residents in large cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington. As a point of comparison, the national rate of new daily cases peaked last winter above 75 per 100,000 people.

But in less populated areas - which tend to be more politically conservative and skeptical of vaccines - the virus is now surging, largely from the contagious Delta variant. The states with the worst outbreaks are Arkansas and Missouri (each with more than 16 new daily cases per 100,000 people) followed by Florida (10), Nevada (10), Wyoming (nine) and Utah (eight).

We had a neighborhood party on the 4th and on the 5th we went to Publix and didn't wear our masks since the staff has stopped wearing them.  I figure if they're cool, then I'm cool.  My kid asked me if it's over and I said "Mostly, but it depends on where you live.  It's mostly over here."  The Covid planning tool is telling me that in my county there's a 6% chance that someone in a group of 100 is infected whereas it was telling me >99% for a group of 25 last January.  I wonder if our school will go maskless this fall.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Feeds troll.


Must you? Even a zero-effort threadshiat like that?
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: "None were vaccinated, according to the health department."

No reason for concern.  Plague-rats dying of the plague because they were plague-rats.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the Nurses, Doctors and other people stuck treating these morons.  You don't want the shot and get sick?  Do the decent thing and stay home and die.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you said Dr. Marvin Monroe and Bleeding Gums Murphy, you're wrong! They were never popular.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I am guessing all 17 were not vaccinated, and wish they did get vaccinated


fta: "The dead ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. None were vaccinated, according to the health department."

Oh no. Anyway...
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: I feel bad for the Nurses, Doctors and other people stuck treating these morons.  You don't want the shot and get sick?  Do the decent thing and stay home and die.


Totally agree, with the exception of the rare individual who is actually unable to get the vaccine for legitimate reasons.  Religious exceptions need not apply.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every time one does the national IQ goes up.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Triage nurse: "I've looked up your records and see that you haven't been vaccinated.  Is that correct?"
Patient: "Yes."
Triage nurse: "Go home and deal with it yourself."

Unfortunately, that will never happen, but I can always dream.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "None were vaccinated, according to the health department."

No reason for concern.  Plague-rats dying of the plague because they were plague-rats.


Well, I'm deeply concerned. It's tragic these people are losing their lives.
But what can I do?
This is America.
It's a free country.
We are free, here. Free to be free!
We can do what we want, and no smart guy with a pointy nose and a diploma is the boss of us!
We may not have any brains, but we got lotsa guns, and FREEDOM!!
We may be broke, drugged, drunk, stupid, uneducated, sick, with medical care, malnourished and mostly sexually abused as children - but by God we're FREE!!!
So, my hands are tied.
Nothing I can do.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What, did they close down the brothel?
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What, did they close down the brothel?


You can check out any time you like - but you can never leave.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What, did they close down the brothel?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I sound fat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I am guessing all 17 were not vaccinated, and wish they did get vaccinated


ehh, life is overrated.  The older you get, the less breathing matters.  At least a couple are probably better off.

/ most, probably... i mean its missouri.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Personal responsibility in action. Live your best life, fellas.
 
Pextor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Annoyed grunt
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: wage0048: FTFA: "None were vaccinated, according to the health department."

No reason for concern.  Plague-rats dying of the plague because they were plague-rats.

Well, I'm deeply concerned. It's tragic these people are losing their lives.
But what can I do?
This is America.
It's a free country.
We are free, here. Free to be free!
We can do what we want, and no smart guy with a pointy nose and a diploma is the boss of us!
We may not have any brains, but we got lotsa guns, and FREEDOM!!
We may be broke, drugged, drunk, stupid, uneducated, sick, with medical care, malnourished and mostly sexually abused as children - but by God we're FREE!!!
So, my hands are tied.
Nothing I can do.


The single biggest omission from my formal education, IMO, was the concept that Freedom, as in "Liberty" - personal, political, financial, sexual, all of it - is only one side of a dual concept.  The other side being Responsibility for those actions taken... or not taken as the case may be.

I'm sure I was exposed to it in college, so perhaps not completely absent from my formal education.  But it damned sure wasn't on any lesson plan even then.  I mean, I was raised to believe that taking responsibility in general was a virtue, but it was more from the exploitative side of "this punishment is for your own good" kind of responsibility, whether I had done anything wrong or not.

But my fellow Americans very much do not often see the Responsibility side of Liberty, even a little bit.  They're conditioned that people telling you what to do, or even what you should do is 100% Evil and Tyrannical and Cynical, all the time, no exceptions.
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: jso2897: wage0048: FTFA: "None were vaccinated, according to the health department."

No reason for concern.  Plague-rats dying of the plague because they were plague-rats.

Well, I'm deeply concerned. It's tragic these people are losing their lives.
But what can I do?
This is America.
It's a free country.
We are free, here. Free to be free!
We can do what we want, and no smart guy with a pointy nose and a diploma is the boss of us!
We may not have any brains, but we got lotsa guns, and FREEDOM!!
We may be broke, drugged, drunk, stupid, uneducated, sick, with medical care, malnourished and mostly sexually abused as children - but by God we're FREE!!!
So, my hands are tied.
Nothing I can do.

The single biggest omission from my formal education, IMO, was the concept that Freedom, as in "Liberty" - personal, political, financial, sexual, all of it - is only one side of a dual concept.  The other side being Responsibility for those actions taken... or not taken as the case may be.

I'm sure I was exposed to it in college, so perhaps not completely absent from my formal education.  But it damned sure wasn't on any lesson plan even then.  I mean, I was raised to believe that taking responsibility in general was a virtue, but it was more from the exploitative side of "this punishment is for your own good" kind of responsibility, whether I had done anything wrong or not.

But my fellow Americans very much do not often see the Responsibility side of Liberty, even a little bit. They're conditioned that people telling you what to do, or even what you should do is 100% Evil and Tyrannical and Cynical, all the time, no exceptions.


Yep.  That's probably the single biggest problem facing US Society today.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...none were vaccinated..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least they won't be spreading it to others anymore. Good riddance, and have fun explaining to your god that you ignored the lifeboat he sent in the form of a vaccine.
 
