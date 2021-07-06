 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Two church clergy in India were arrested for refusing to preach a lie   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...that's just your opinion man...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they figure you can escape Covid with enough bullshiat?  Sounds like a lot of Americans to me
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolsonaro is following this story with keen interest.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone involved in the chain of actions that resulted in those two going to prison and remaining there - every politician, every cop, every judge, every prosecutor, every prison guard - needs to be dragged out into the street and executed.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We all would have had a good laugh at someone's expense...

...if it wasn't for those meddling clergymen.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should hire Huckleberry Finn to defend them.
 
rattart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Facebook fact checkers in all their glory.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stories like this make me glad I don't live in India.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am surprised the usual suspects haven't screeched "Fake news! Only Abrahamic religions are bad! Hinduism is an authentic BIPOC spiritual tradition. It is sunshine and rainbows!"
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that a Hindu thing? Because that sounds like a thing that's been twisted into a Hindu Shaped Object.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well ya, only Holy Water works in churches. Not unholy cow piss and poop.

/also, where does it say church, I'm confused
 
indylaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For a country that has tried to promote itself as ambitious and modern, India seems hellbent on acting like a filthy, superstitious, authoritarian hellhole.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Let them all die, all who do such things." - Athena

The Odyssey, Homer.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't refuse to tell a lie, they had the chutzpah to tell the truth. People in power hate that.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A co-worker yesterday said he was telling anti-vaxxers he knew to take Ivermectin because "it was going gangbusters at preventing COVID in India".

/he's normally very smart
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

anuran: I am surprised the usual suspects haven't screeched "Fake news! Only Abrahamic religions are bad! Hinduism is an authentic BIPOC spiritual tradition. It is sunshine and rainbows!"


Found the paranoid xian!
 
alice_600
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Is that a Hindu thing? Because that sounds like a thing that's been twisted into a Hindu Shaped Object.


I remember reading about a pair of frogs being married and people putting on them fecal butter. It was a sort of crop fertility thing I think.

It didn't cross my mind at first but then I realized what fecal butter was and no longer desired to visit India anymore.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another example of the benefits of religion.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They didn't refuse to tell a lie, they had the chutzpah to tell the truth. People in power hate that.


Maybe you should take a hint from them.
 
padraig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: I am surprised the usual suspects haven't screeched "Fake news! Only Abrahamic religions are bad! Hinduism is an authentic BIPOC spiritual tradition. It is sunshine and rainbows!"


"Look at me ! I'm the real victim here !"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Stories like this make me glad I don't live in India.


India is a magical mystical place of wonders and enlightenment.  And people shiatting on the sidewalk.
 
padraig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

padraig: anuran: I am surprised the usual suspects haven't screeched "Fake news! Only Abrahamic religions are bad! Hinduism is an authentic BIPOC spiritual tradition. It is sunshine and rainbows!"

"Look at me ! I'm the real victim here !"


Also, what usual suspects ? Give names.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thosw: A co-worker yesterday said he was telling anti-vaxxers he knew to take Ivermectin because "it was going gangbusters at preventing COVID in India".

/he's normally very smart


Not entirely sure he isn't being smart here, too.
 
