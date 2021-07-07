 Skip to content
 
(NBC Philadelphia)   Backstory on the idiot who got arrested after challenging his neighbor to fight and having 150 people drop by: attempted B&E, wiping evidence, assault, bragging about running minorities out of town. This is in no way over   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know the political people from this area. They've been talking about it pretty much non-stop on Facebook, disavowing the bastard.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hate the concept of them, but isn't this the sort of things HOAs are supposed to handle? They allowed poor neighborly behavior for four years.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The wages of farking around is finding out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't believe no one kicked his ass as well
 
sandbar67
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Community Questions Why NJ Man Who Made Racist Rant Wasn't Arrested Sooner"

Maybe something to do with he's on a first name basis with the cops?

ACAB. Fark the racist Mt. Laurel police, and fark the cops in your town too
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
>>He instructed Edward to go home. I think he called him by his name as if they had a personable relationship, even after hearing him yelling the racial slurs," Frazier said.<<


Of course he did. Pig cops always protect whitey.  Farkin' pigs.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"He insisted he is not racist"  Well then, everyone go home, he said himself that he isn't racist.

If you can't believe a big blob of racism, then who can you believe?
 
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Racism is endemic and white people need to do the anti-racist work to overcome the white supremacy they are socialized into.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Quelle surprise! Now that he's been arrested and publicly identified as a racist tool, he's suddenly very contrite and claims he's not a racist.

Let us hope some enterprising folks dig around and discover the ties between Bigot McRacist and the local copshop, and publishes those discoveries as publicly as possible. Based on TFA, it appears the local yokels have been shielding this "fine, upstanding citizen" from the consequences of his actions for years.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't wait to see who has been keeping him out of trouble up to this point.
The finding out need to go up the chain.
 
