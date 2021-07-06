 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The UK is going to be facing a cruel Covid summer with 2 million cases and 10 million isolating, according to data models   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Youth, Coronavirus, Million, Infection, confirmed Covid case, self-isolate, wholesale scrapping of lockdown rules, UK Hospitality  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 2:35 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yup; they're rapidly increasing cases, AND they're running out of room in hospitals:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-​i​reland-57742164
Fark user imageView Full Size


... so obviously, PM Boris Trump has set July 19th as Freedom to Not Give a shiat About Immunocompromised People Day.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a LOT of new people recruited to the hoax.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess BoJo is trying to prove that the Special Relationship between the U.S. and UK really is "special".

If he weren't PM, he'd be the Sofa King.

/Why not both?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Strange voices are sayin' (what did they say?)
Things I can't understand
It's too close for comfort, this Covid's got right out of hand

It's a cruel, (cruel) cruel summer
Breathin' is so hard to do
It's a cruel, (it's a cruel) cruel summer
Now I'm gone
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every infection is a new chance for a vaccine-resistant mutation to appear. Pigheaded leaders trying to force things 'back to normal' for profit and/or political gain are gonna fark us all, again.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only it would get hot outside, all this would clear right up.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm expecting something like this to happen in the US. Still going to wear my mask even if I'm in the minority.  Unfortunately it's to the point where if you get sick and decided against vaccination, oh well. I've lost any care for you.

I fully expect to hear that my mom got it again. She had it and was miserable.  My step dad was nearly hospitalized because of it. Yet they are up in arms about having having rights infringed up with the vaccine.  So I told them I'm not visiting. But I fully expect them to get sick again and I can't say I'll have any sympathy.  After a while your care just dies.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm  I wonder if American Health Insurance companies would/could use this as an excuse to terminate policies.
"Were sorry you're about to possibly die, you should of gotten the free vaccine therefore this is completely on you and we don't cover Acts of (insert insulting word for mentally challenged)"
Then you're stuck with like a $500,000 medical bill for being on a ventilator for 2 weeks.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Hmm  I wonder if American Health Insurance companies would/could use this as an excuse to terminate policies.
"Were sorry you're about to possibly die, you should of gotten the free vaccine therefore this is completely on you and we don't cover Acts of (insert insulting word for mentally challenged)"
Then you're stuck with like a $500,000 medical bill for being on a ventilator for 2 weeks.


they probably wouldn't do it out of fear of being "cancelled" by the snowflake trump voters
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: TotallyRealNotFake: Hmm  I wonder if American Health Insurance companies would/could use this as an excuse to terminate policies.
"Were sorry you're about to possibly die, you should of gotten the free vaccine therefore this is completely on you and we don't cover Acts of (insert insulting word for mentally challenged)"
Then you're stuck with like a $500,000 medical bill for being on a ventilator for 2 weeks.

they probably wouldn't do it out of fear of being "cancelled" by the snowflake trump voters


Jack your prices up and introduce a vaccinated discount.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Then you're stuck with like a $500,000 medical bill for being on a ventilator for 2 weeks.


I'm tired of paying for the moochers.

If you're unvaccinated and need a ventilator, cash first or go home.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only a few months ago, Brexiters were trumping the UK vaccine rollout over Europe's as proof of how good they got it. What happened?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: TotallyRealNotFake: Hmm  I wonder if American Health Insurance companies would/could use this as an excuse to terminate policies.
"Were sorry you're about to possibly die, you should of gotten the free vaccine therefore this is completely on you and we don't cover Acts of (insert insulting word for mentally challenged)"
Then you're stuck with like a $500,000 medical bill for being on a ventilator for 2 weeks.

they probably wouldn't do it out of fear of being "cancelled" by the snowflake trump voters


I'd argue they would not care because they are callous to begin with.  And they are likely having this discussion right now.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Only a few months ago, Brexiters were trumping the UK vaccine rollout over Europe's as proof of how good they got it. What happened?


The whole planet is being run by idiots.  They scream the loudest and pitch the biggest fit so they get what they want.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Only a few months ago, Brexiters were trumping the UK vaccine rollout over Europe's as proof of how good they got it. What happened?


Delta and Tories
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.