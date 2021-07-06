 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Old and busted: Drink like a fish. New hotness: Tweak like a fish   (cnn.com) divider line
3
    More: Sad, Pharmacology, Drug addiction, Morphine, Heroin, Drug, Addiction, illicit drugs, Opioid  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 5:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
(CNN)  Brown trout can become addicted to the illegal drug methamphetamine when it accumulates in waterways, according to new research.

There are so many things here.  Meth addiction.  Poisoned waterways.  And of course, the Brown Trout becoming addicts of said meth and poisoned water.

I guess what I'm saying is, take this as a starting point and you guys go nuts.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Chemical Brothers - The Salmon Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube dDj7DuHVV9E
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do the fish respond well to rehab?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.