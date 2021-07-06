 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Teen creates prom dress entirely out of duct tape. Keep your stick on the ice   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
46
    More: Amusing, High school, Erika Avellaneda, High schoolers, Erika's sister Claudia, Prom Scholarship Contest, duct tape, North America, high school  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 9:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. I wasn't expecting that!
That girl got some skilz.  Some art,design,trade school needs to snap her up with a free ride.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had the "duct-tape tux/dress" scholarship when I was lookin at scholarships. Sounded fun, but I figured it was gonna be crazy competition.

Nothing I could've done would come close. Very cool. They've also made more types of duct tape now with a shiat ton of colors so it must be more elaborate in the competitions for it.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude in my class made a tux out of duct tape for prom. It was an impressive piece of clothing that wasn't at all breathable.

Last I heard, he was still working at the deli counter of the local Stop & Shop like he was back in highschool.

/32
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Impressive! Beautiful work.
If anyone's interested here's the link to the other finalists:
https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-pr​o​m/vote

Or I guess I could just post them... Derp!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Great find subby!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Impressive! Beautiful work.
If anyone's interested here's the link to the other finalists:
https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-pro​m/vote

Or I guess I could just post them... Derp!
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]

Great find subby!


Now *those* are works of art. Really impressive
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but when I wrap a teen in duct tape and slow dance with them I'm a "monster".
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


you sound like a blast at parties.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So she chose Pikachu.

Lucky... guy?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like a moth.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


I can't tell if I'm more impressed by the duct tape wear, or the "FARK handle checks out".
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back when I was young, all we had was grey tape, none these fancy colors.
 
ng2810
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


That's what I thought so too, until I actually saw her dress.

I'm a contemporary arts administrator and self-described Fashionista and can say with confidence that she indeed made something special with unconventional materials.

She and the other finalists are truly talented!

/low key want that dress
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does she have any older sisters?

/asking for me
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


Username checks out.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As an added bonus, it can also be used for any pre-prom hair removal needs
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

natazha: Back when I was young, all we had was grey tape, none these fancy colors.


electrical tape over the nipples was good enough for some of the shows I fancied, but we were too broke for duct tape back then.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.

Username checks out.


OMG so original!
 
docilej
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These duct tape outfits worked out better than the ones on the tv show "For All Mankind"!!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.

you sound like a blast at parties.


Well, I mean user name does check out there, what would you expect?

/while it has been going on forever, this is definitely duct tape outfits kicked up about 8 notches
//and the two pictured below are wonderful examples of "Fark you I do what I want!"
///and owning it

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What nobody tells you about duct-tape clothing - it's hot as balls to wear and you're gonna leave a trail of sweat if you wear it for more than a few minutes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prom in July?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$10,000 scholarship and 102 entries, so the EV of the average entrant is almost $100.

"I worked for about 143 hours. Some days, I worked five hours, other days one or two," says Avellaneda.

Sheeit, never mind.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.

you sound like a blast at parties.


I actually am because it takes more to amuse me than an old cliche.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's cheating if you use coloured tape.

d2culxnxbccemt.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


I clicked the article thinking it was not original as I remember reading about something like this before, but it was not a contest back then and I do not remember the results being so impressive. Those teens are exrtemely talented and I do not mean talented for their age.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Boo_Guy: Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.

Username checks out.

OMG so original!


Careful you're gonna cut yourself on that edge
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


There needs to be a word for cynical people like you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a trend in 2009?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

allears: Jadedgrl: Boo_Guy: Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.

Username checks out.

OMG so original!

Careful you're gonna cut yourself on that edge


Nah just tired of assholes commenting the same thing 3 times In a row and acting like they invented it. Wow, it's really similar to duct tape prom dresses.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Wasn't this a trend in 2009?


Sssshhhh don't comment this has been done before. It's a cardinal sin here.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably NSFW
 
sdd2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


juliehancoaching.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: This has been happening every year since duct tape was invented. She's not some special snowflake.


Its ok. I wasn't fingered in the back of a VW Jetta by Johnny Quarterback when I was in High School either. You'll eventually get over it.

I mean, I'm a heterosexual man, but I'm just assuming that's what your dealing with right now and Im trying to be sympathetic.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Huh, that's some really cool stuff. At first I thought they were just painting basic gray duct tape but apparently you can buy it in a range of colors. But what substrate  are they adhering the outer layer of tape to? Unless they're double siding it with an outward facing layer of more duct tape it's not 100%.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love how most of the people attacking me don't have a user name half as old as I do. Yeah I made this name when I was like 17- about 18 years ago. Yet men on here comment the same shiat and are lauded for It. Go fark yourselves.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Begoggle: Wasn't this a trend in 2009?

Sssshhhh don't comment this has been done before. It's a cardinal sin here.


You do realize pointing out that this has existed (as I did in my post) isn't the problem, right? Your approach of shiatting on the girl who made it is the issue.

Nowhere does anyone get the idea she's a "special snowflake", and a local Canadian newspaper highlighting one of them (and someone submitting it to fark and getting it greened) doesn't make her one.

Again, you came off the asshole in every interaction so far. The easiest choice was to not comment at all, unless you like the attention. Are you going to continue?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Impressive! Beautiful work.
If anyone's interested here's the link to the other finalists:
https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-pro​m/vote

Or I guess I could just post them... Derp!
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]

Great find subby!


Some of those will not crumble well on a hotel-room floor.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: I love how most of the people attacking me don't have a user name half as old as I do. Yeah I made this name when I was like 17- about 18 years ago. Yet men on here comment the same shiat and are lauded for It. Go fark yourselves.


You know that makes it worse, right?

Now you are an almost middle-aged woman taking a shiat on the creative effort of a 17 year old.

Not a good look.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Jadedgrl: Begoggle: Wasn't this a trend in 2009?

Sssshhhh don't comment this has been done before. It's a cardinal sin here.

You do realize pointing out that this has existed (as I did in my post) isn't the problem, right? Your approach of shiatting on the girl who made it is the issue.

Nowhere does anyone get the idea she's a "special snowflake", and a local Canadian newspaper highlighting one of them (and someone submitting it to fark and getting it greened) doesn't make her one.

Again, you came off the asshole in every interaction so far. The easiest choice was to not comment at all, unless you like the attention. Are you going to continue?


Again, go fark yourself. I made a snarky comment in a website dedicated to it. But I can't cuz I'm a woman so it's not funny? Wow, I don't care.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Probably NSFW


I don't know what the words said but the pictures were great, would click again.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Impressive! Beautiful work.
If anyone's interested here's the link to the other finalists:
https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-pro​m/vote

Or I guess I could just post them... Derp!
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x637]

Great find subby!


The African American girl looks like a Final Fantasy X character
 
lynxi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the mid 2000s my sister did this.   She did not win,    but I can't see her having spent more than 5 hours on that dress.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Probably NSFW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.