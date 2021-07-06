 Skip to content
(CTV News)   If you were one of the people vaccinated at a clinic in Port Colborne, Ontario on June 16th we've got some good news and some bad news. The good news is what you were vaccinated with was completely harmless   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like theft.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An end-of-day audit found six administered doses had not been accounted for and an additional vial of a saline diluent had been used. The diluent is meant to be mixed with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine concentrate and while not harmful, it doesn't protect against COVID-19.

That's what they want you to believe! Why are they keeping this "saline diluent" from us? We demand this miracle drug be made available to all! It's probably the real vaccine for the elite while the rest of us get tracking chips.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'm glad both of my shots kinda messed me up. Not too bad but just enough to let me know I got something.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Huh, my arm doesn't hurt this time and I feel especially hydrated!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: An end-of-day audit found six administered doses had not been accounted for and an additional vial of a saline diluent had been used. The diluent is meant to be mixed with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine concentrate and while not harmful, it doesn't protect against COVID-19.

That's what they want you to believe! Why are they keeping this "saline diluent" from us? We demand this miracle drug be made available to all! It's probably the real vaccine for the elite while the rest of us get tracking chips.


They should have kept quiet about the mix up and just monitored the bunch for outbreaks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was all a scam.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

morg: This is why I'm glad both of my shots kinda messed me up. Not too bad but just enough to let me know I got something.


The second dose hit me like a train, but only for about 10 hours, with the first six being the worst.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If they get three shots I want four.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like Trump's vaccine is still making the rounds. It's just placebo saline.

I'm waiting for President Biden's vaccine to be released. No after sickness or side affects.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More than 200 people are being contacted to repeat their COVID-19 vaccinations

They must be the particularly dangerous individuals who require an anarchical suppressant on top of the standard tracking device.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sorry..."
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Sounds like theft.


More like you get what you pay for.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This isnt the first time this has happened. No excuse for it. And it just fans the flames of the naysayers.
 
