(Daily Voice)   Breaking Bad doghouse, New Jersey version   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
    Strange, New Jersey, Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, Sussex County, New Jersey, Additional charges, Sussex County ex-cons, Cheda-Hackembruch, meth lab raid, foul play  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta say.
Tow truck was brilliant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Gotta say.
Tow truck was brilliant.


They probably payed for the tow with meth too.
 
Shryke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not mentioned was the 18% increase in property taxes for the house in question, due to commercial use.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can only imagine the meth-crazed version of an A-Team-style planning session that resulted in this.  Probably made the Pulp Fiction OD scene look like genius
 
