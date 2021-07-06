 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Face painted goblin with horn hat denied pre-trial release. Bonus: lawyer promised judge he'd keep him in a undisclosed "secure location"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have disclosed secure locations for people like him,
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were going to send him to his native land so he could unwind for a bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy should fire his lawyer and plead out. But he's not going to do that because he's all about vanity: his tattoos, his ridiculous face-paint and costume... he's getting what he wants.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL THIS GUY
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me wants to see this guy debate Trump for the Republican nomination for 2024.

/I'm ok with it being filmed in a prison.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your attention whoring gets you arrested, and you commit more attention whoring from jail, don;t expect to get released to do more attention whoring
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: They have disclosed secure locations for people like him,


The proper disclosed secure location for people like him is the psych ward.

That's the proper location for everyone in the magaturd cult.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers?
Who know the law?
Who aren't trying some sort of Hail Mary filing spaghetti, just to see if it sticks?

Oh. OK, then; carry on, you Qrazy biatches.
You do you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disclose his location and provide instructions for the wire twist tie holding it closed.

See how many of his buddies show up to help him escape, then taunt him about the number of shifts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they just fire him?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, his lawyer is telling the judge that he realizes his client is a very naughty boy and that he promises to send him to his room?
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope when he goes to prison, his first meal is a delicious nutriloaf. He whines about his beliefs, and they tell him it's all organic. Eat up, your tears makes the best sauce
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chansley told the judge that he has other close relatives in the area, including his maternal grandfather, maternal step-grandmother, maternal uncle, maternal aunt, two cousins and one of his brothers

That's only three people

/banjo riff from deliverance
 
Delawheredad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He wants to go home to his mom! He's thirty-four and STILL sleeping in the bedroom he grew up in! His mom is as nuts as he is. I sense a Norma/Norman Bates vibe going on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Poor guy. He is obviously yet another victim of circus pants.

/lock him away with the rest of the clowns
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Riomp300: [Fark user image 680x648]


sadly , Janes . I knew them before they even had a tape out, and we have had nothing for years

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sme addictions are worse than others , imho .
 
deffuse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If a lawyer suggests this and pinky swears the client will be in said undisclosed secure location, what happens if the client escapes?  How much trouble is the lawyer in?  Has this ever happened?

/Obviously IANAL
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hissatsu: They were going to send him to his native land so he could unwind for a bit.

[Fark user image 850x756]


You dare bring Maurice into this ? Thats a bold move, and I find it funny .
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's that or get court-ordered to a mental hospital that he may never get out of because 'symptom-free' is biologically impossible for some people.

/of course, in a rehabilitative system we'd be more focused on getting him to be a functional community member, not 'symptom-free' or 'punished', but hey, let's just throw away a mentally ill cult victim, not like human life has inherent value or anything...
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Keep this asshole locked away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
QAnon: "My mom says I'm cool!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Keep this asshole locked away.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Forget everything...what the hell are those pants?
They look like some psych-ward stuff already.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Keep this asshole locked away.


That's literally what the article says.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This sap is going to get hammered by the courts worse than any of the actual ringleaders because he is "the face" of the insurrection.
 
gaspode
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

erik-k: gaspode: They have disclosed secure locations for people like him,

The proper disclosed secure location for people like him is the psych ward.

That's the proper location for everyone in the magaturd cult.


A secure psych ward is one of the places that could be used yes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Senseless_drivel: Keep this asshole locked away.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Forget everything...what the hell are those pants?
They look like some psych-ward stuff already.


they might be home made.

By his mom, I suspect
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Senseless_drivel: Keep this asshole locked away.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Forget everything...what the hell are those pants?
They look like some psych-ward stuff already.



These are the pants, but because he's a 'rebel' he wears them backwards.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/now on sale for $12 at Wish
//find it yourself
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, his lawyer is telling the judge that he realizes his client is a very naughty boy and that he promises to send him to his room?


Aw, geez, I thought he was the Messiah.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Keep this asshole locked away.

[Fark user image 850x850]


They say "you can't judge a book by it's cover", but that image shows they're wrong.
 
quatchi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy is a nutjob.
His mom/custodian is a nutjob.
His lawyer is a nutjob.

Judge made the right call is my point here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That boy is dying to get to a computer and see what he missed.
phark him. Let him stay in jail and eat non organic food.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Mr. Chansley has become an iconic image associated with January 6, akin to Nike's swoosh,"

Remember when that swoosh stood for child slave labor?  I do.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I hope when he goes to prison, his first meal is a delicious nutriloaf. He whines about his beliefs, and they tell him it's all organic. Eat up, your tears makes the best sauce


I must google this nutraloaf
Sounds like mechanically separated meat
 
Epicedion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How white can one person really be?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

imauniter: Jaws_Victim: I hope when he goes to prison, his first meal is a delicious nutriloaf. He whines about his beliefs, and they tell him it's all organic. Eat up, your tears makes the best sauce

I must google this nutraloaf
Sounds like mechanically separated meat


It can contain meat. Including mechanically recovered chicken.
They basically mix stuff together into something like a meatloaf.
They bake it and serve it.
It is meant to be bland or mildly unpleasant tasting while meeting the required nutrient and calorie count for prisoners.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

imauniter: Jaws_Victim: I hope when he goes to prison, his first meal is a delicious nutriloaf. He whines about his beliefs, and they tell him it's all organic. Eat up, your tears makes the best sauce

I must google this nutraloaf
Sounds like mechanically separated meat


It's more like a bunch of leftovers scraped together and baked into a flavorless bland loaf. Given to prisoners as punishment for misbehaving. Or hopefully to q anon idiots for being stupid.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

imauniter: Jaws_Victim: I hope when he goes to prison, his first meal is a delicious nutriloaf. He whines about his beliefs, and they tell him it's all organic. Eat up, your tears makes the best sauce

I must google this nutraloaf
Sounds like mechanically separated meat


It's like that, yes, but so, so much less.
 
