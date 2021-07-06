 Skip to content
 
(Bored Panda)   The history books take too long to explain stuff; Wikipedia has too many hard words. All you need to understand history is a good meme   (boredpanda.com) divider line
7
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had to chortle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America (The Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction - Jon Stewart, Rob Corddry (2004)
Youtube LckVQhZ1CwU
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Never heard of her. Having checked her Wikipedia page I'm just amazed they let her keep the money.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
History in a nutshell:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 700x1485]

Never heard of her. Having checked her Wikipedia page I'm just amazed they let her keep the money.


Came to post your exact post. What an incredibly farked up story.
 
