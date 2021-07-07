 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   "A woman who bore a child for a married couple wants joint guardianship of the baby because she had an affair with the father"   (yahoo.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else would she have gotten pregnant?

/wait, what?
//they do?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I just watched that SVU episode...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if babby is formed via fresh squeezed and not frozen, is she really a surrogate?
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bwahahaha
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow - not Florida. Not even the US. Strange times.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that guy farked around and found out.  Cheatin' with your surrogate?  Yeah that was never ending well.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yahoo!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end, however, he ruled that what the child needed most was stability, and that the married couple...

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is one patient wife.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Have they dna tested the kid?
 
bababa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am surprised that so far the judge has sided with the couple. The surrogate gave birth to the child, was also the egg donor, and had developed a relationship with the child. At least visitation until trial would seem reasonable to me.
 
princhester
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey I've got an idea.  Let's have a person undertake the single most critical biological process there is (reproduction), then immediately expect them to go against one of the single most fundamental biological drives they have ie wanting to raise their child.

This should go smoothly.
 
