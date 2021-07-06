 Skip to content
 
(Reason Magazine)   Hotel being sued by comic book store for damages caused by customers says they can't understand claims against them. So comic book store submits the claims in comic book form to the court   (reason.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shortest article ever, someone should link the comic book so we can get get better context.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: Shortest article ever, someone should link the comic book so we can get get better context.


They do.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On or about March 3, 2019, matters escalated to a new level of destruction. Hotel guests, residents, tenants, patrons, customers, or visitors launched at minimum fourteen large metal-cannister fire extinguishers from the Hotel onto Third Planet's roof and parking lot. The cannisters landed on the roof with explosive impact. This caused significant compromise to the structural integrity of the roof. In sum, the roof was irreparably damaged.

Oh, fire extinguishers! And so many! Must be one of those fancy hotels.

/That hotel sounds like a dump, or at least its clients belong in one
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alienated: Salmon: Shortest article ever, someone should link the comic book so we can get get better context.

They do.


awkward.

Thanks
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: alienated: Salmon: Shortest article ever, someone should link the comic book so we can get get better context.

They do.

awkward.

Thanks


no worries.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: Shortest article ever, someone should link the comic book so we can get get better context.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you know how I know you didn't read the complaint?
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Salmon: Shortest article ever, someone should link the comic book so we can get get better context.

[Fark user image 630x645]

Do you know how I know you didn't read the complaint?


it's been pointed out, yes.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My takeaway is why . Why would people do this ? I know- hotel and Texas but still. WTF did the comic book shop ever do to you "people" ?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The parking lot for 3rd planet is always a pain in the ass to get in and out of.  Homeless people always seem to setup shop behind the building, which is where most of the parking is. I had no idea this shiat was going down.  What a pain in the ass.
 
princhester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a non-US lawyer I read your US pleadings and I just can't even.  That's before I even get to the comic version.  So much emotional, airy fairy fluff.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looking at the comic, they do seem to have quite a case. It's some sort of emergency staircase with openings, I'd say it's a very easy fix for the hotel.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a complaint about the clientele, but I want to know if the bombardment coincides with a comic convention. That sounds like something we would have done.
 
neapoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

princhester: As a non-US lawyer I read your US pleadings and I just can't even.  That's before I even get to the comic version.  So much emotional, airy fairy fluff.


I'm a non-earth Lawyer and y'all a bunch of basics.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the hotel psychically failed to control their tenants. Somehow, some assholes get all mad and cranky and it's the hotel's fault.

Good luck.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alienated: My takeaway is why . Why would people do this ? I know- hotel and Texas but still. WTF did the comic book shop ever do to you "people" ?


They had the audacity to be nerds

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: So the hotel psychically failed to control their tenants. Somehow, some assholes get all mad and cranky and it's the hotel's fault.

Good luck.


It's the hotel's fault because:

A) they failed to keep an emergency exit secure. Those things are supposed to have alarms and stuff.

B) Failed to take action after multiple attempts to remedy the issue amicably.

C) Failed to take additional security measures to deal with the illegal activities ostensibly taking place in the property.

D) Filing bullshiat legal speedbumps claiming they didn't understand why they were being sued
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alienated: My takeaway is why . Why would people do this ? I know- hotel and Texas but still. WTF did the comic book shop ever do to you "people" ?


As someone who worked in the hospitality industry for an unfortunately long time, I'm gonna go with whatever dude decided to yell "WOOOOOO" at his top volume at 1am. And his bros. Yes comikets can have bros.

No, I don't get it. Yes, shut up.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: nicoffeine: So the hotel psychically failed to control their tenants. Somehow, some assholes get all mad and cranky and it's the hotel's fault.

Good luck.

It's the hotel's fault because:

A) they failed to keep an emergency exit secure. Those things are supposed to have alarms and stuff.

B) Failed to take action after multiple attempts to remedy the issue amicably.

C) Failed to take additional security measures to deal with the illegal activities ostensibly taking place in the property.

D) Filing bullshiat legal speedbumps claiming they didn't understand why they were being sued


You throw... say... a person off your balcony, who's fault is it? You, being a murder, or the hotel somehow not seeing the future?
 
