(Twitter)   These things won't last a day in Philadelphia   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they start showing up in L.A. , I got a Faraday cage with it's name on it.
As many as I can find.

Engineering students rejoice . Free parts.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Um heck no.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blender61: When they start showing up in L.A. , I got a Faraday cage with it's name on it.
As many as I can find.

Engineering students rejoice . Free parts.


THIS.  If I lived near a university, I'd be hunting those f*ckers down like dogs in the street.  As soon as I figured out how to disable the GPS on the way to the shop without getting ID'd.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who thought this would be a good idea?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: Who thought this would be a good idea?


I'll give you orange number of guesses.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: When they start showing up in L.A. , I got a Faraday cage with it's name on it.
As many as I can find.

Engineering students rejoice . Free parts.

THIS.  If I lived near a university, I'd be hunting those f*ckers down like dogs in the street.  As soon as I figured out how to disable the GPS on the way to the shop without getting ID'd.


In a pinch an over-turned metal garbage can with a discarded amazon box put into it is pretty great at killing signal and readily available in any urban setting where you'd encounter nuisances like this
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Gang Destroys Soviet Robots
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Supported by @Grubhub, partner on the deal.


Not a good look, Grub Hub. Nyet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of good parts on that thing.  Send me all you got.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wamc.orgView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of good parts on that thing.  Send me all you got.


Yep.
All kinds of goodies just waiting for the nimble fingered and curious of mind.
Best Erector Set ever.
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

jsrailton: Let me rephrase this blinking-national-security-concern-of-​a-story: 🇷🇺Russia to send unobtrusive robots laden with sensors (WiFi, video, microphone, LIDAR...?) to systematically crawl all over & map American cities, campuses. Supported by @Grubhub, partner on the deal. https://t.co/yJfdfvuUFx


Huh, almost like silicon valley is really a bunch of dudebro idiots being propped up by Russian Mafia money to further expand their intelligence and mob rackets. Weird 🤔
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things won't last a day in Philadelphia


The saddest part about Subby's headline is that it can't end with, 'this country.'
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: When they start showing up in L.A. , I got a Faraday cage with it's name on it.
As many as I can find.

Engineering students rejoice . Free parts.

THIS.  If I lived near a university, I'd be hunting those f*ckers down like dogs in the street.  As soon as I figured out how to disable the GPS on the way to the shop without getting ID'd.


Faraday Cage, bro.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just flip it over and start ripping it apart. I bet you can find the GPS chips or antennas pretty quickly. Always carry good wire cutters and some adjustable wrenches. You never know when you might come across some nice parts on the side of the road.

Discarded printers are a good source of stepper motors and machined steel rods.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that for years the feds would fly unmarked planes low and slow over urban/suburban areas mapping out the location, friendly name and SSID for every single wifi hotspot, right? Don't think even for a minute that mass surveillance is anything new.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Eh, a broken printer is just a broken printer to me. I don't know enough to know otherwise. Best I could do with this thing would be a version of cow tipping.

But good on you guys that know what you're doing and carry a wrench and whatnot. I'm glad you're out there doing what you do.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: When they start showing up in L.A. , I got a Faraday cage with it's name on it.
As many as I can find.

Engineering students rejoice . Free parts.

THIS.  If I lived near a university, I'd be hunting those f*ckers down like dogs in the street.  As soon as I figured out how to disable the GPS on the way to the shop without getting ID'd.


Drag it under a bridge and put it in a lead box or a faraday cage. Better yet, just kill it where it stands.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't wait to steal a couple of these farkers. I'm sure a hacked unit will have all sorts of household utility
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just flip it over and start ripping it apart. I bet you can find the GPS chips or antennas pretty quickly. Always carry good wire cutters and some adjustable wrenches. You never know when you might come across some nice parts on the side of the road.

Discarded printers are a good source of stepper motors and machined steel rods.


Are you a super-villain?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Eh, a broken printer is just a broken printer to me. I don't know enough to know otherwise. Best I could do with this thing would be a version of cow tipping.

But good on you guys that know what you're doing and carry a wrench and whatnot. I'm glad you're out there doing what you do.


Even if you don't know how to turn a wrench you can swing or throw one.

Plus, smashing shiat is cathartic.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You know that for years the feds would fly unmarked planes low and slow over urban/suburban areas mapping out the location, friendly name and SSID for every single wifi hotspot, right? Don't think even for a minute that mass surveillance is anything new.


Little bit different when a foreign country that is pursuing war by other means is doing it.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Supported by @Grubhub, partner on the deal.


Not a good look, Grub Hub. Nyet.


I thought Uber was the evil one.
 
Phil McKraken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why? Do they not get Google Maps or Earth in Russia? What am I missing?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: fragMasterFlash: You know that for years the feds would fly unmarked planes low and slow over urban/suburban areas mapping out the location, friendly name and SSID for every single wifi hotspot, right? Don't think even for a minute that mass surveillance is anything new.

Little bit different when a foreign country that is pursuing war by other means is doing it.


Yep.  This needs to be shut down.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Accepting Russian ANYTHING should be grounds for pulling your business license.  Russian goods should not be allowed on US shores!

It's the responsibility of every American patriot to destroy these things if they ever see one, and immediately boycott GrubHub for being farking traitors.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kubo: The Gang Destroys Soviet Robots


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm calling dibs on the batteries.  If I get enough, maybe find a cheap Miata shell to do an EV conversion.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder what a couple of 38 hollow points would do to one.

\\\old broad, technically ignorant except to surf the net for recipes and comment on Fark.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]


Bakunin Gritty is best Gritty.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I can't wait to steal a couple of these farkers. I'm sure a hacked unit will have all sorts of household utility


Same job, but reprogramed to deliver lunch to you
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

somedude210: Original: Original Tweet:

jsrailton: Let me rephrase this blinking-national-security-concern-of-​a-story: 🇷🇺Russia to send unobtrusive robots laden with sensors (WiFi, video, microphone, LIDAR...?) to systematically crawl all over & map American cities, campuses. Supported by @Grubhub, partner on the deal. https://t.co/yJfdfvuUFx


Huh, almost like silicon valley is really a bunch of dudebro idiots being propped up by Russian Mafia money to further expand their intelligence and mob rackets. Weird 🤔


Starting with 3rd party payment systems
 
Pinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cameras, people.  It has cameras.
Wear your masks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...and don't speak.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Badmoodman: Supported by @Grubhub, partner on the deal.


Not a good look, Grub Hub. Nyet.

I thought Uber was the evil one.


Porquenolosdos.gif
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, guys. Russia says they won't be used for malicious purposes, so I think we should take them at their word.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing it's normal to walk around with a mask and hoodie for a very long time.  Collect a bunch and it's battle bots in my basement
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What subby might look like...

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
karl2025
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What would LIDAR or video give them that they can't get off of Google street view?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After reading the comments...Is this how we get our own blowjob robots?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vikingfan: [Fark user image image 600x282]


Came for this. Gutted by meth heads for copper wire.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's okay when Google does it...

/in Russia
//fair game, go ahead vandalize it - its felony propert destruction and they have *cameras*
///I look forward to posting Yandex Street View on future Fark articles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Three Crooked Squirrels: Eh, a broken printer is just a broken printer to me. I don't know enough to know otherwise. Best I could do with this thing would be a version of cow tipping.

But good on you guys that know what you're doing and carry a wrench and whatnot. I'm glad you're out there doing what you do.

Even if you don't know how to turn a wrench you can swing or throw one.

Plus, smashing shiat is cathartic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
