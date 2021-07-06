 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   It's a mile long, they should have seen it   (kcci.com)
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: [i.imgflip.com image 507x492]


This is the real one in Iowa not the nicknamed one in Chicago.  It goes over a lake while the one in Chicago is over a creek and a railroad yard.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bread314: Summoner101: [i.imgflip.com image 507x492]

This is the real one in Iowa not the nicknamed one in Chicago.  It goes over a lake while the one in Chicago is over a creek and a railroad yard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the reporting - almost like boat decided on its own to crash. They of course omitted the most import fact, was the alcohol ok after the crash?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

Well I'm glad someone is!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how something like this happens unless the driver was trying to use the huge support pillars like a ski slalom course at high speeds or do donuts around them. And then there's the gallon of Fireball
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Love the reporting - almost like boat decided on its own to crash. They of course omitted the most import fact, was the alcohol ok after the crash?


Came here to ask "So who was at fault?"

I've said it before, I'd create a "alcohol was involved" meme for such threads, but realized people would tire of the same image appearing in at least a quarter to a third of all threads.
 
Jodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
