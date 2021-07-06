 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   It's all fun and fireworks until you wake up grandpa   (kfor.com) divider line
17
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shooting people with a gun, because of fireworks, is a bit of an oxymoron. Another human behavior I will never understand.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grampa's dead, you manage to wake his ass up and I'm gonna applaud.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Shooting people with a gun, because of fireworks, is a bit of an oxymoron. Another human behavior I will never understand.


Shooting people without a gun is even more complicated.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you live in a neighborhood that has "manor" in the name it's likely you will have a car up on blocks and you might get shot.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Police aren't releasing the identity of the elderly man. He was taken to the hospital and released the same night.

Investigators won't discuss if any charges are being filed, saying this is an ongoing investigation."

Da fuq is this? Is he a retired cop or something?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.


True.  I certainly had similar thoughts in regards to my neighbors.

/good on whoever shot back
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oakland is turning into Oklahoma?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As an elderly American, you've had over half a century to figure out that every fourth of July is going to be loud.  Comfort your dogs, turn up the radio, and have two pots of coffee in the morning.

And when those damn kinds inevitably start shooting off their remnants the next night, you have my absolute blessing to call the cops.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's only two things come from Oklahoma, son.
 
cardex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, next time he needs to aim better.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't like guns.
But if you insist on people owning them and it being some kind of constitutional right that can't be taken away from your dumb asses then I'm truly going to support someone who shoots up a bunch of assholes with fireworks.
God bless America and the baby Jesus and Elvis Presley
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I actually like it when a bunch of fireworks are being set off in my neighborhood.

I live in a small apartment, and the walls are not thick in my building. If I listen to music at night, I constantly worry that it might be annoying a neighbor. No one has ever complained to me, and I keep my USB speaker on its lowest possible volume setting, but I still feel like it's a little too loud.

When there are a bunch of fireworks going off, I don't worry. If there are people shooting off explosives in the courtyard, no one can possibly be irritated by whatever I'm doing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since the asshole in the next street over shoots fireworks every week all year round, i wish that was my grandpa, he would have dealt with that asshole a long time ago.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: There's only two things come from Oklahoma, son.


Fark user imageView Full Size


AND I DON'T SEE ANY HORNS ON YOU, BOY!
 
BigChad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Since the asshole in the next street over shoots fireworks every week all year round, i wish that was my grandpa, he would have dealt with that asshole a long time ago.


Ever thought about man-ing (or woman-ing) up and going over and asking them if they could only do it every other week for half the year?
 
iamjustsyd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back in 1998 the cops in my hometown here in Okieland got in a firefight with a father and son just three doors down from my house on the 4th of July. Both men were killed before they even fired a shot and, because the cops stood in a circle while killing them, one cop shot another cop in the foot.

My idiot neighbors kept setting off fireworks and how the cops didn't just snap and start shooting everyone on my street I don't know. The cops called in a medivac helicopter for their injured comrade and it couldn't land because it arrived just as my neighbors started shooting off mortars because the sun had set. I was standing next to a cruiser and heard as the pilot started having flashbacks to 'Nam and telling the cops on the ground to "clear the LZ by any means necessary".

We're not that bright here in Okieland is my main point.

Oh, and the cop that shot the other cop tried to blame one of the dead men, but it finally came out about two years later it was friendly fire.
 
