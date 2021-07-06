 Skip to content
(Fox News)   That's cold   (foxnews.com) divider line
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should do the same to the parents while they're still alive. Then they can be a mom and pop cicle.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In no way is that suspicious.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Should do the same to the parents while they're still alive. Then they can be a mom and pop cicle.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Considering it's Fox News, will their next story include this in their fear mongering story: "The Dangers of Interracial Relationships" ?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember when we found my grandmother's cat in her freezer, she said it died and she didn't know what to do with the body so she put it in there.  Still disturbing.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess we finally have the answer to the question - What's cooler than being cold.
 
invictus2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chili's Baby Back Ribs Commercial
Youtube y1XfGTO2vh8
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I guess we finally have the answer to the question - What's cooler than being cold.


Ice Cold!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: I remember when we found my grandmother's cat in her freezer, she said it died and she didn't know what to do with the body so she put it in there.  Still disturbing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are SOOOOOO many questions left after that article. So many, many questions. First and foremost, how the fark is a child dead for 2 years and no one realizes it or questions it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The news headline shocked me at first. I was reading it barely awake, just one eye open, and I read "Vagina boy..." and immediately wondered if this was related to the Olympics.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that's something I didn't want to read....ever.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you want to be callous though, lock the kid up in a concrete case in the basement. That case was all sorts of farked, the landlord found the body only after eviction of the parents.
 
