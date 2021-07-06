 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1088
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm in the middle of installing new gutters when I find out that the A/C in the living room has went out. I think, no problem, we'll just grab the one from the master bedroom, since the central unit is going in in August and we can tolerate it until then. So after taking out both units and undoing all the usual southern redneck gobs of caulking and duct tape, I discover that the bedroom one won't fit in the living room window by a whopping 3/8 of an inch. So I decide to move it to the bigger window, which of course is too far away from the 240v plug. No problem, I'll just move the plug, Unfortunately, the wire for the first plug is in a crawlspace between sections of the house and therefore needs to be ran through a 6" concrete wall to the space below the larger window.

So now I'm out $65 for a hammer drill, $20 for a masonry bit, and $48 for enough wire to move the outlet (WTF happened to wire prices?), not to mention the sheer amount of time and work this is taking. I'm thinking I probably should have just found another A/C on craigslist. Or maybe just moved the couch and TV to the bedroom and the bed to the living room.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and sometime when a "simple" home repair problem was waaay more than you bargained for.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about one of those portable ones?  They usually have longer cords.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What about one of those portable ones?  They usually have longer cords.


I'd have just made a longer cord.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did pretty poorly but the art question has an error in it.
 
starlost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

don't replace the gutters instead cut down the trees too near to the house causing the problem. i already know no one will agree with me.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
696. Just out of the top 10

Damn wife! Damn kids!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Azz: 696. Just out of the top 10

Damn wife! Damn kids!


703, closer and STILL not in the top ten!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My first home renovation I assumed the house was all square. I had some weird things going on until I realized my mistake.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Our problem was rainfall runoff starting to damage the foundation.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I did pretty poorly but the art question has an error in it.


Okay, what's the error?
 
