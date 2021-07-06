 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   PA Turnpike Commission approves increase in toll rates, potholes, speed traps, shoddy repairs for 2022   (wjactv.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess I'm taking I 80
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I guess I'm taking I 80


That sounds like you like to sit in 3 hour traffic jams.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As an Ohioan, I bought a PA Turnpike EZPass because the Ohio Turnpike's EZPass was gonna be stupid and charge stupid monthly rates (75 cents a month currently) for the transponder and PA wasn't charging at the time I got it, or they were a lot lower than Ohio. (now $3/year).

I told PA to get lost and got one from Illinois now because they don't have a stupid monthly or yearly fee.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Joe USer: I guess I'm taking I 80

That sounds like you like to sit in 3 hour traffic jams.


I said i 80, not 76.

Ah, screw it, I'm taking 86. I like avoiding cities.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Joe USer: sinner4ever: Joe USer: I guess I'm taking I 80

That sounds like you like to sit in 3 hour traffic jams.

I said i 80, not 76.

Ah, screw it, I'm taking 86. I like avoiding cities.


I switched over to I 68 to get from DC to Ohio a long time ago.
 
ifky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Turnpike sends a yearly subsidy to Penndot
Because
PennDots motor license fund goes to subsidize the state police
Because
we have too many municipalities (some with 30,000+ people living in them) that refuse to provide basic services like police because taxes make Jesus cry or something.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

null: As an Ohioan, I bought a PA Turnpike EZPass because the Ohio Turnpike's EZPass was gonna be stupid and charge stupid monthly rates (75 cents a month currently) for the transponder and PA wasn't charging at the time I got it, or they were a lot lower than Ohio. (now $3/year).

I told PA to get lost and got one from Illinois now because they don't have a stupid monthly or yearly fee.


Yet.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Joe USer: sinner4ever: Joe USer: I guess I'm taking I 80

That sounds like you like to sit in 3 hour traffic jams.

I said i 80, not 76.

Ah, screw it, I'm taking 86. I like avoiding cities.

I switched over to I 68 to get from DC to Ohio a long time ago.


Honestly I'd rather add 3 hrs to my total trip if it means more country roads and nice scenery. 86 is pretty good for that and I can stay in NY longer.  The PA turnpike is the opposite of that.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least in Pennsylvania the tolls go to the roads. In Illinois, many of the tolls are private companies who have a license to steal from the travelers, and no obligation to fix the roads.

And the parking in Chicago? Unbelievably high public cost, pure private profit.
 
srb68
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Already the highest toll roads IN THE WORLD!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

null: As an Ohioan, I bought a PA Turnpike EZPass because the Ohio Turnpike's EZPass was gonna be stupid and charge stupid monthly rates (75 cents a month currently) for the transponder and PA wasn't charging at the time I got it, or they were a lot lower than Ohio. (now $3/year).

I told PA to get lost and got one from Illinois now because they don't have a stupid monthly or yearly fee.


Not sure if still the case, but Massachusetts used to let anyone get a transponder from them for free with no monthly charges. We have never driven through the state and it works well in every state we use it. They have an easy online setup too for charges.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah PA Turnpike.  Where I was driving over a bridge reduced to one lane each way, jersey barriers down both sides and nothing on the other side of them.  And just in case that isn't stressful enough, there's signs every 100 yards: DO NOT PASS
 
