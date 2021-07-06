 Skip to content
(The Drive)   MREs are fine dining compared to Revolutionary War fare, even considering the Vomlette or the ill-conceived Chicken a la King   (thedrive.com) divider line
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was a soldier at the dawn of the chemical heater days when we knew of their existence, but were never fortunate enough to be provided them with every MRE. However, as a tanker I know that nothing heats an MRE better than the exhaust plates on the back of the tank and Chicken a la King wasn't bad heated up.

While in the field 'Top' would deliver the day's MREs with the morning chow to each track. Every morning I had a 1 in 24 chance of being forced to say "fark you First Sergeant!" It was nerve racking to be in that position, but a man has his line and the vomlette was mine.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article links to Townsends which is an awesome channel.  He runs though practically everything they did with that salt pork ration.

And god damn - that Chicken a la King was the best damn menu for a while.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tannax: Was a soldier at the dawn of the chemical heater days when we knew of their existence, but were never fortunate enough to be provided them with every MRE. However, as a tanker I know that nothing heats an MRE better than the exhaust plates on the back of the tank and Chicken a la King wasn't bad heated up.


I got to enjoy them during training and before they figured out that the heater was over-powered as fark (or should I say, "appropriately powered").  At my duty stations, state-side, we had explicit instructions to not use the heaters - which is kind of what you need to do working around a farking shiatload of HE and bombs and aircraft and such.

But we mostly ate them during exercises or when we were stuck somewhere.  Being the chAir Force, we would, most of the time, hit the flight kitchen for a "box nasty".

/would have rather had an MRE in most cases
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always liked the maple nut cake. And the caffeinated chocolate pudding was outstanding. Mmmm... caffeinated chocolate pudding.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: I always liked the maple nut cake. And the caffeinated chocolate pudding was outstanding. Mmmm... caffeinated chocolate pudding.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Caffeinated Chocolate Pudding : The ultimate delayed revenge for someone else's hyperactive children....
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soldiers in the Revolution freaking ate leather once the rats were gone.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give you my cheese, crackers, and 2 smokes for your pound cake.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Soldiers in the Revolution freaking ate leather once the rats were gone.


And tree bark, and probably some more offal we don't even want to think of. All because Congress was just as effective then as it is today.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meals Refusing to Exit.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing was as bad as the dehydrated "pork patty".
Even ramen and hot sauce couldn't fix that shiat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love hardtack. Best snacking biscuits out there.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't knock the chicken a la king.  It was one I actually liked.  The ability to heat a MRE was a benefit of being a tanker.  Our crunchies would trade a cheese spread for the ability to use a part of the exhaust.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: Nothing was as bad as the dehydrated "pork patty".
Even ramen and hot sauce couldn't fix that shiat.


No kidding. And my name for the Chicken a-la King was Chicken a-la Puke.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I ate an MRE, I didn't poop for six days.  The MRE was also all I had to eat for six days, but that's another story.
 
pheelix [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Meals Refusing to Exit.


Makes sense, actually. The battlefield is among the worst places in the world to have explosive diarrhea.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meals Rejected by Ethiopians.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The article links to Townsends which is an awesome channel.  He runs though practically everything they did with that salt pork ration.

And god damn - that Chicken a la King was the best damn menu for a while.


not just an awesome channel. Cool store for reproductions of old tools and clothing and you can visit their village.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Our crunchies would trade a cheese spread for the ability to use a part of the exhaust.


I guess the cheese spread was worth it....NSFW
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: Badafuco: Meals Refusing to Exit.

Makes sense, actually. The battlefield is among the worst places in the world to have explosive diarrhea.


where's a good place?

Public bus
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamburger Patty.  The first (and only!) time I had this gem, I thought somebody was playing a cruel joke on me.  If you've ever seen the "hamburger patty", you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I also learned recently that they discontinued the Country Captain Chicken MRE. I can't imagine why.  It tasted just as good going down as it did coming up.
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my nerd-wife has a soft spot for chicken a la king, as for her, the freezer meal of chicken a la king was what she was fed any time the parents were out and she was in the care of a babysitter

// the strange crap we remember from our childhood
/// sh*t on a shingle wasn't THAT bad IMO
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Sloppy Wreck: Our crunchies would trade a cheese spread for the ability to use a part of the exhaust.

I guess the cheese spread was worth it....NSFW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: pheelix: Badafuco: Meals Refusing to Exit.

Makes sense, actually. The battlefield is among the worst places in the world to have explosive diarrhea.

where's a good place?

Public bus


Bangkok skytrain
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: I always liked the maple nut cake. And the caffeinated chocolate pudding was outstanding. Mmmm... caffeinated chocolate pudding.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


We need caffeinated pudding at grocery stores.

Side note:

Speaking as someone who has never served in the military...

I've had MREs, and they aren't too bad.  But I fully realize why anyone could get tired of them after a week.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Sloppy Wreck: Our crunchies would trade a cheese spread for the ability to use a part of the exhaust.

I guess the cheese spread was worth it....NSFW


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: my nerd-wife has a soft spot for chicken a la king, as for her, the freezer meal of chicken a la king was what she was fed any time the parents were out and she was in the care of a babysitter

// the strange crap we remember from our childhood
/// sh*t on a shingle wasn't THAT bad IMO


When I had babysitters, my parents would provide us with Red Baron frozen pizzas.

/Still have a soft spot for them.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Hamburger Patty.  The first (and only!) time I had this gem, I thought somebody was playing a cruel joke on me.  If you've ever seen the "hamburger patty", you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
[Fark user image image 425x289]
I also learned recently that they discontinued the Country Captain Chicken MRE. I can't imagine why.  It tasted just as good going down as it did coming up.


I'm old enough to have had The Four  Fingers of Death in basic.

It was four vacuum-sealed, room temperature hot dogs.  Packed in their own grease.

No buns, no condiments.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We called the potatoes au gratin "potatoes are rotten".
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but how does it taste?

1863 American Civil War Hardtack Oldest Cracker Ever Eaten Military MRE Food Review Tasting Test
Youtube Ga5JrN9DrVI
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently watched a video review of a French MRE.  The food looked so good that I'm surprised the kit didn't come with an aperitif, a bottle of wine, and an after dinner cognac.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Hubris Boy: I always liked the maple nut cake. And the caffeinated chocolate pudding was outstanding. Mmmm... caffeinated chocolate pudding.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

We need caffeinated pudding at grocery stores.

Side note:

Speaking as someone who has never served in the military...

I've had MREs, and they aren't too bad.  But I fully realize why anyone could get tired of them after a week.


Back in my military contractor days I was in . . . Brisbane, I think, and one of the Army liaisons I was working with grabbed a box of six or twelve of the things when everyone else's backs were turned.  He gave me a couple to try although I do remember he went through them and picked out a couple special ones for himself.

As a dumb civilian kid, they were fascinating and . . . I'm not going to say they were bad, but yeah.  As a novelty they were interesting but if I had to live on them for any length of time I'd probably have ended up butchering a koala or something instead.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Sloppy Wreck: Our crunchies would trade a cheese spread for the ability to use a part of the exhaust.

I guess the cheese spread was worth it....NSFW


I knew I shouldn't have clicked that link. I've been a Farker more than long enough to have no excuse.

But I did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Retreat of Meal Team 6January 5th 9:15PM:
OK, we'll seize the capital like real old time patriots!  Once we're inside and are in, control, your rank as a seven star general will be recognized, and you'll be sworn in at the same ceremony as the real President.What time do the pizzas get delivered and will there be beer?
There's a small chance that once the insurrection starts, and if it doesn't go well, you'll have to eat MRE's. McDonalds and KFC won't deliver, and you may have to exist on MRE's for weeks or even months.  Where are you guys going?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Sloppy Wreck: Our crunchies would trade a cheese spread for the ability to use a part of the exhaust.

I guess the cheese spread was worth it....NSFW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hubris Boy: I always liked the maple nut cake. And the caffeinated chocolate pudding was outstanding. Mmmm... caffeinated chocolate pudding.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

We need caffeinated pudding at grocery stores.

Side note:

Speaking as someone who has never served in the military...

I've had MREs, and they aren't too bad.  But I fully realize why anyone could get tired of them after a week.


Eat them for a week.

You won't shiat for a week

Then when you do... it will be so dense and about double usual diameter.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

toraque: if I had to live on them for any length of time I'd probably have ended up butchering a koala or something instead.


Koalas taste terrible, which should not surprise anyone considering what they eat.  Better off going for a wallaby.

I'd like to try one of these MREs at some point even though I am not currently being shot at.  A while back, I read a memoir by a Union veteran of the Civil War, and he went into great detail about the food they ate and how bad it usually was.  The title was Hardtack and Coffee.

The_Sponge: We need caffeinated pudding at grocery stores.


Anywhere, really.  I wonder if you can get it via Amazon....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've never had MREs, but I've had Civil War era rations and meals, from historic recipes.  And some of the recipes in the Civil War Digital Digest.  I've even made my own hard tack, which is fairly good when soaked in coffee or grease or stew.  The marching rations were a bit bland, admittedly, just salt pork, hard tack, coffee, and sugar, but the Army did try to ensure a more balanced ration for camps and forts.  Things like potatoes, rice, desecrated vegetables, fresh bread baked daily, and whatever fresh produce was available.  The Army also encouraged company gardens wherever possible.  And preserved/tinned vegetables and fruits and meats were becoming quite popular in this era, whether mailed from home or purchased from a sutler or liberated from a plantation.  With ingenuity, a green thumb, family back home, a little cash, or effective rustling skills, soldiers could avoid scurvy quite easily.
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resin33: Soldiers in the Revolution freaking ate leather once the rats were gone.


The Winter at Valley Forge's barrel of rotten herring was def not the Swedish "good" rotten herring.
 
military armrest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Hamburger Patty.  The first (and only!) time I had this gem, I thought somebody was playing a cruel joke on me.  If you've ever seen the "hamburger patty", you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
[Fark user image image 425x289]
I also learned recently that they discontinued the Country Captain Chicken MRE. I can't imagine why.  It tasted just as good going down as it did coming up.


Was wondering if anyone else would remember the country captain chicken.  The stray dogs that hung around my base in Iraq won't even touch it.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Hamburger Patty.  The first (and only!) time I had this gem, I thought somebody was playing a cruel joke on me.  If you've ever seen the "hamburger patty", you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
[Fark user image image 425x289]
I also learned recently that they discontinued the Country Captain Chicken MRE. I can't imagine why.  It tasted just as good going down as it did coming up.

I'm old enough to have had The Four  Fingers of Death in basic.

It was four vacuum-sealed, room temperature hot dogs.  Packed in their own grease.

No buns, no condiments.


I could've sworn that was cosmoline they were packed in...  From the same era of MRE, the "chicken patty" smelled like cat food and tasted vaguely of tuna.

The newer MREs I've sampled are pretty good in comparison.
 
DVD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dracos31: Nothing was as bad as the dehydrated "pork patty".
Even ramen and hot sauce couldn't fix that shiat.


_____________________

HERESY!!!

Those were fine... as long as you drank plenty of water with them.  Otherwise, they'd dehydrate YOU.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I've never had MREs, but I've had Civil War era rations and meals, from historic recipes.  And some of the recipes in the Civil War Digital Digest.  I've even made my own hard tack, which is fairly good when soaked in coffee or grease or stew.  The marching rations were a bit bland, admittedly, just salt pork, hard tack, coffee, and sugar, but the Army did try to ensure a more balanced ration for camps and forts.  Things like potatoes, rice, desecrated vegetables, fresh bread baked daily, and whatever fresh produce was available.  The Army also encouraged company gardens wherever possible.  And preserved/tinned vegetables and fruits and meats were becoming quite popular in this era, whether mailed from home or purchased from a sutler or liberated from a plantation.  With ingenuity, a green thumb, family back home, a little cash, or effective rustling skills, soldiers could avoid scurvy quite easily.


-
...desecrated vegetables...

Just what have you done to those vegetables?
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You kids and your fancy MREs.  When I was in we still had C-rats.  As I recall they weren't all that bad really.  Fortunately I only had to eat them a few times.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

COVID19: my nerd-wife has a soft spot for chicken a la king, as for her, the freezer meal of chicken a la king was what she was fed any time the parents were out and she was in the care of a babysitter

// the strange crap we remember from our childhood
/// sh*t on a shingle wasn't THAT bad IMO


I think it might have been Erma Bombeck who said the babysitter figured out what the kid's favorite meal was by finding the most smudged and splattered pages in the Mom's cookbook.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Hamburger Patty.  The first (and only!) time I had this gem, I thought somebody was playing a cruel joke on me.  If you've ever seen the "hamburger patty", you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
[Fark user image image 425x289]
I also learned recently that they discontinued the Country Captain Chicken MRE. I can't imagine why.  It tasted just as good going down as it did coming up.

I'm old enough to have had The Four  Fingers of Death in basic.

It was four vacuum-sealed, room temperature hot dogs.  Packed in their own grease.

No buns, no condiments.


that's just mean
 
HexMadroom [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm here to give some love for the chicken a la king, bbq meatballs, and spaghetti (IF it had the baby bottle of tabasco, that is), maple nut cake, crackers n cheese, crackers n peanut butter.

didn't have the heaters, but leave them in the sun for a bit first, and that warmed them enough for me.

had a buddy show me how to make a ranger brownie out of the accessories of a couple of different MRE's and that was a pretty darn good brownie.

/ymmv
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: The_Sponge: Hubris Boy: I always liked the maple nut cake. And the caffeinated chocolate pudding was outstanding. Mmmm... caffeinated chocolate pudding.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

We need caffeinated pudding at grocery stores.

Side note:

Speaking as someone who has never served in the military...

I've had MREs, and they aren't too bad.  But I fully realize why anyone could get tired of them after a week.

Eat them for a week.

You won't shiat for a week

Then when you do... it will be so dense and about double usual diameter.


MRE: Meal Refusing to Exit
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When people say "thank you for your service," they should add "and may I take you out to the dinner of your choice for eating this rancid crap during your tour because vacuum-sealed vienna sausages sound worse than deep-fried turds."
 
Inaditch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is another good reason that every soldier in the world should throw down arms and refuse to kill or die for the overlords.
 
