 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Woman arrested for attacking Olympic torch with water gun   (soranews24.com) divider line
24
    More: Stupid, Olympic Games, 1964 Summer Olympics, Summer Olympic Games, Olympic symbols, Water, Firearm, Olympic Flame, water gun  
•       •       •

763 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 06 Jul 2021 at 8:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's the buzz of her hometown now.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that was close. If it goes out, the games are cancelled
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And not just any water gun; it was a Fancy & Toy Tonari.

/ what's a Fancy & Toy Tonari?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the water gun okay?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd Amendment is curse upon that empire.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a good guy with a super soaker 2000 nearby.....
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love how they pretend this has nothing to do with sponsorships and money. And they're willing to sacrifice the health of the world to fulfill their need of money.

/ok, that's my dissenting opinion for the day, sorry
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Go Big or Go Home.
 
mainsail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Terrible trigger discipline in the article. Someone could have got wet.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I know what you're thinking. 'Did she squirt the Olympic torch five times, or six?' Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement I kind of lost track myself. But being as this is a Fancy & Toy Tonari Splash Water Gun, the most powerful splash water gun in the world, and would soak your shirt clean through, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Damn that was close. If it goes out, the games are cancelled


I thought the sun wouldn't rise?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: And not just any water gun; it was a Fancy & Toy Tonari.

/ what's a Fancy & Toy Tonari?


The thing that this story is an ad for.

Exhibit A: She was armed with a Fancy & Toy Tonari Splash Water Gun that boasts a five-meter (16-foot) range, 130-cubic-centimeter (4.4-fluid-ounce) clip, snubnosed 21-centimeter (8-inch) design ideal for concealed carry, and four colors of which she allegedly chose pink.
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brought the wrong tool for the job.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The whole concept of today's Olympics is just one huge international money-laundering scam. It displaces thousands of poor people from their homes, the construction is VERY much a mob operation, and after the whole stupid spectacle is over, all the buildings are left to rot unused for decades bringing blight to the city dumb enough to host this crime scene.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why you always squirt first and explain your diabolical plan later.
 
drayno76
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: " the woman shouted out "Olympic opposition! Stop the Olympics!" and began firing her weapon at the torch's flame as it passed by."

I'm as anti-sports as they come, my militant behavior consists of not buying sports items and not watching their broadcasts.  So.... uh why?  Is there a militant anti-Olympics terrorist organization hell bent on extinguishing the torch forever? 

The Luge is fun though, something about a person shooting down an iced up wet-n-wild slide with an ice skate shoved up their ass is just fun to watch.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Was the water gun okay?


it stayed cool as a cucumber
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x133]

I love how they pretend this has nothing to do with sponsorships and money. And they're willing to sacrifice the health of the world to fulfill their need of money.

/ok, that's my dissenting opinion for the day, sorry


They're talking about ruining the day of a cog in the machine that makes the little "Sale" flag wave. Get rid of him and the machine still runs fine.

Not protesting the olympics in general.
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 442x276]
Go Big or Go Home.


Halon would be more concealable


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: TorpedoOrca: And not just any water gun; it was a Fancy & Toy Tonari.

/ what's a Fancy & Toy Tonari?

The thing that this story is an ad for.

Exhibit A: She was armed with a Fancy & Toy Tonari Splash Water Gun that boasts a five-meter (16-foot) range, 130-cubic-centimeter (4.4-fluid-ounce) clip, snubnosed 21-centimeter (8-inch) design ideal for concealed carry, and four colors of which she allegedly chose pink.


was she sponsored by the toy company?
 
scanman61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drayno76: FTFA: " the woman shouted out "Olympic opposition! Stop the Olympics!" and began firing her weapon at the torch's flame as it passed by."

I'm as anti-sports as they come, my militant behavior consists of not buying sports items and not watching their broadcasts.  So.... uh why?  Is there a militant anti-Olympics terrorist organization hell bent on extinguishing the torch forever? 

The Luge is fun though, something about a person shooting down an iced up wet-n-wild slide with an ice skate shoved up their ass is just fun to watch.


Skeleton is better.  Headfirst and no brakes.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Chemlight Battery: TorpedoOrca: And not just any water gun; it was a Fancy & Toy Tonari.

/ what's a Fancy & Toy Tonari?

The thing that this story is an ad for.

Exhibit A: She was armed with a Fancy & Toy Tonari Splash Water Gun that boasts a five-meter (16-foot) range, 130-cubic-centimeter (4.4-fluid-ounce) clip, snubnosed 21-centimeter (8-inch) design ideal for concealed carry, and four colors of which she allegedly chose pink.

was she sponsored by the toy company?


It's clearly guerilla marketing.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.