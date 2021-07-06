 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Delta had some success in overtaking the Alpha Betas, but now there is a new nerd on campus   (euronews.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who-is-this-doin'-this-synthetic-type-​of-alpha-beta-psychedelic-funkin'?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're not careful those Lamdas will rape your girlfriend, kill your grandparents, and leave you with brain damage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's definitely moving up the scoreboard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was the tri-lambs against the Alpha Betas.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: If you're not careful those Lamdas will rape your girlfriend, kill your grandparents, and leave you with brain damage.

[Fark user image image 290x174]


I remember back in the days you could trick a woman into sex and still be a hero.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

spongeboob: weddingsinger: If you're not careful those Lamdas will rape your girlfriend, kill your grandparents, and leave you with brain damage.

[Fark user image image 290x174]

I remember back in the days you could trick a woman into sex and still be a hero.


Or sell illegally obtained nudes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All we have to do is hold out until omega. There cant be any more variants after that and covid will finally be over.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Pretty sure it was the tri-lambs against the Alpha Betas.


Weren't they on double secret probation?
 
smd31
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Don't worry, Lambda is easy...may take a bit depending on what badges you're going for though.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
alert the Gammas

/shut
//down
///everything
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Farmhouse is about to get rolled
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We are so farked.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Pretty sure it was the tri-lambs against the Alpha Betas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: All we have to do is hold out until omega. There cant be any more variants after that and covid will finally be over.


Alphaalpha
Alphabeta
...
Alphaalphaalpha
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the new Missouri variant.

Its bound to happen.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, that article wasn't about sex crimes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Covid: The Forever War.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: If you're not careful those Lamdas will rape your girlfriend, kill your grandparents, and leave you with brain damage.

[Fark user image image 290x174]


Sort of like an inverted and reversed I Spit On Your Grave, but the rapists are the heroes.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At this point, for countries that the vaccine is widely available in, it's largely irrelevant how many variants are floating around. If -any- make it through the vaccine, we have a huge problem, if none of them do, we don't. I'm still masking in indoor public places to prevent pass-through infection, but there's not really much the average person can do at this point once they're vaxxed. It's down to the race between the plague burning itself out and the antivaxxers creating something worse, and it's pretty much "wait and hope" if you're not an anti-vax asshole and not a medical researcher.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Can't wait for the new Missouri variant.

Its bound to happen.


And they'll deserve it
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Delta Haus image 500x330]


User name kinda checks out.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've engineered the javelin's aerodynamics to fit Lamar's limp wristed throwing style....
 
reveal101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would think it's obvious that now that a sizeable portion of people have been vaccinated, the best next step to prevent deadly, vaccine resistant variants is to remove all the mitigating health guidelines and let the forest fire that is covid burn through the limited remaining fuel as fast as possible. You either get a vaccine with limited complications, or get covid and a good chance at organ damage. I don't really care much which it is you choose, but herd immunity here we come, one way or the other.

Like that farker who is a covid ICU worker said in another thread, sure there will be collateral damage, but the majority of anti-maskers assure us they know what they're doing. Let em burn, I say.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah yes, the simple joys of being a townie blasting 2 Live Crew's FU to frat boys while rolling slow down frat house row. Good times, good times...
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trerro: At this point, for countries that the vaccine is widely available in, it's largely irrelevant how many variants are floating around. If -any- make it through the vaccine, we have a huge problem, if none of them do, we don't. I'm still masking in indoor public places to prevent pass-through infection, but there's not really much the average person can do at this point once they're vaxxed. It's down to the race between the plague burning itself out and the antivaxxers creating something worse, and it's pretty much "wait and hope" if you're not an anti-vax asshole and not a medical researcher.


I just enjoyed my first head cold since March 2020, so I may be back to masking in indoor public spaces forever now.

/Although I probably got it from licking door handles
//I don't think colds are as airborne as COVID
///But masks keep me from picking my noise after grabbing doobknobs in public, so should be some protection
 
