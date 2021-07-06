 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Utah's Great Salt Lake may soon become Utah's Mediocre Salt Lake
30
30 Comments
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now with more salt!™
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and could send arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe

Oops... that's not going to end well.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: and could send arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe

Oops... that's not going to end well.


Maybe next time don't put arsenic in your lake. Just stick to salt.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The great salt lake has been shrinking since the last ice age.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ooo- new salt flats for racing!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was recently in Salt Lake City.  There were more homeless than I expected.  There's a bit of a shantytown south of the Temple.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the sea monkeys?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn look at that giant ship on the horizon...they're right there's not enough water to float it
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Now with more salt!™


Sponsored by

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigDamn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was recently in Salt Lake City.  There were more homeless than I expected.  There's a bit of a shantytown south of the Temple.


Housing prices there are crazy - all the folks fleeing the big cities combined with real estate speculation
 
Pinner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stinky lake is stinky.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SINK YOU FOOL!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: puffy999: Now with more salt!™

Sponsored by

[Fark user image 325x325]


Shouldnt that say "Mormon" salt?
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least the deer lodge will get a salt lick that will last a decade.

salt lick
Youtube Z14LYeu2etA
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get some rain, Mormans!
 
synithium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yummy arsenic dust.  Utah has everything!
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: The great salt lake has been shrinking since the last ice age.


You'd think after the debacle of the Aral Sea, we'd have learned about diverting water that feeds an endorheic lake.

Instead, all we've learned is that modern red staters are more like Soviets (whom they despise for their communism) than we ever realized. So full of hubris. So quick to dismiss the undesirable reality that faces them. So fascist.

So fark 'em.
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Rapmaster2000: I was recently in Salt Lake City.  There were more homeless than I expected.  There's a bit of a shantytown south of the Temple.

Housing prices there are crazy - all the folks fleeing the big cities combined with real estate speculation


About a year and a half ago, our neighborhood council meeting brought in the SLC housing and urban development manager from the city to chat about affordable housing, accessory dwelling unit zoning, etc etc...
Long story short, the Salt Lake Valley is 40K housing units short right now. (apartments, houses, etc)
Apartment complexes are going up everywhere. Studios at $1200 - $1400. Not much vacancy.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MIRV888: So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.


That's what I said to your mom last night!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Strange, smelly place. It reminds me of Aralbad, the spa in Syberia.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this. Bonneville is dying due to salt mining, we could use another salt flat.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: MIRV888: So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.

That's what I said to your mom last night!


deadline.comView Full Size
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pinner: About a year and a half ago, our neighborhood council meeting brought in the SLC housing and urban development manager from the city to chat about affordable housing, accessory dwelling unit zoning, etc etc...
Long story short, the Salt Lake Valley is 40K housing units short right now. (apartments, houses, etc)
Apartment complexes are going up everywhere. Studios at $1200 - $1400. Not much vacancy.


Eerily similar stories in the two cities where I divide my time, Las Vegas, and Lincoln, Nebraska. As well as similar to what I hear from other towns where close friends and family live, Little Rock, Dayton, Ohio, and Bozeman, Montana.
At first I was thinking it might have been pandemic-related. The rationale was that as people adopted remote work, urban renters realized they could purchase and move to more comfortable suburban or semi-rural settings. These areas traditionally didn't have significant housing turnover, so the entire apparatus in the government (planning, zoning, recording, etc.) and private sectors weren't ready for it. As well, these people were still bringing their big-city budgets, so when they did move, their budgets signaled to the market that what was a $200k home last year could go for $300k or $350k this year.
I'm sure I'm missing a few other drivers. It seems that pandemic relocations just wouldn't, alone, make the kind of changes markets across the country are experiencing.
 
Gratch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MIRV888: So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.


Yes, a total shiathole.

Those six ski resorts within 25 minutes of my house all totally suck, and the multiple national forests and parks that we hike through every weekend are utter garbage.  Everyone should absolutely stay away and never come here under any circumstances.  Especially if you like the outdoors, as there really is just nothing here at all.

/lived in Salt Lake (and surrounding suburbs) for 35 years
//have only driven out to the actual lake once
///it was meh
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gratch: MIRV888: So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.

Yes, a total shiathole.

Those six ski resorts within 25 minutes of my house all totally suck, and the multiple national forests and parks that we hike through every weekend are utter garbage.  Everyone should absolutely stay away and never come here under any circumstances.  Especially if you like the outdoors, as there really is just nothing here at all.

/lived in Salt Lake (and surrounding suburbs) for 35 years
//have only driven out to the actual lake once
///it was meh


How quaint.

I actually have 11 ski resorts within 15 minutes of my house.
And multiple parks we all walk through Every. Single. Day.

/And a gym I need to be at in 26 minutes.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Loucifer: Get some rain, Mormans!


You win the Internet today.  There's no topping that comment.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: Gratch: MIRV888: So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.

Yes, a total shiathole.

Those six ski resorts within 25 minutes of my house all totally suck, and the multiple national forests and parks that we hike through every weekend are utter garbage.  Everyone should absolutely stay away and never come here under any circumstances.  Especially if you like the outdoors, as there really is just nothing here at all.

/lived in Salt Lake (and surrounding suburbs) for 35 years
//have only driven out to the actual lake once
///it was meh

How quaint.

I actually have 11 ski resorts within 15 minutes of my house.
And multiple parks we all walk through Every. Single. Day.

/And a gym I need to be at in 26 minutes.


MurphyMurphy: How quaint.

I actually have 11 ski resorts within 15 minutes of my house.
And multiple parks we all walk through Every. Single. Day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick-c137
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gratch: MIRV888: So.... it's like Utah?
What a shiathole.

Yes, a total shiathole.

Those six ski resorts within 25 minutes of my house all totally suck, and the multiple national forests and parks that we hike through every weekend are utter garbage.  Everyone should absolutely stay away and never come here under any circumstances.  Especially if you like the outdoors, as there really is just nothing here at all.

/lived in Salt Lake (and surrounding suburbs) for 35 years
//have only driven out to the actual lake once
///it was meh


Man, what's with all you new farkers lately. They have a sale on fark subs or something? Your state isn't special, its Florida in the desert with Mormons. We will make fun of it same as any other state or country on this planet. Stop being so sensitive about the dirt area you live in.
 
