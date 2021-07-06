 Skip to content
(Stone Brewing)   The best Farking beer, Stone Farking Wheaton w00tstout, is back for another round   (stonebrewing.com) divider line
    More: Wheaton, Beer, Stone Brewing World Bistro, Gargoyle, incredible label art, Wil Wheaton, Stout, Stone Brewing Tap Room, Brewing  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a 6-pack of the 2018(?) batch in our local beer store (that has a commercial I happen to be the star in).

*weird flex*

/I wonder if we'll get any more in anytime soon...
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have way more than I should still in the beer cellar, and I should probably be getting to that 2.0 about now.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I have way more than I should still in the beer cellar, and I should probably be getting to that 2.0 about now.


are you trying to say that you aren't drinking enough beer?  I thought that was part of the requirements for TF.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shiat, I have to drive all the way from Oakland to San Rafael or into SF to get this stuff?

Dammit.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it relabeled Erdinger Hefeweiss? If so, then OK, it's the best.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CSB:  I homebrewed the first w00tstout recipe and it was a big beer.  It was one of the few beers I've bottled rather than kegged to keep on tap.  It aged nicely.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll stick with this porter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn. Can't ship it to Texas, doesn't look like anyone carries it locally (at least according to their finder).
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll get some, luckily it's available farking everywhere around here
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: harleyquinnical: I have way more than I should still in the beer cellar, and I should probably be getting to that 2.0 about now.

are you trying to say that you aren't drinking enough beer?  I thought that was part of the requirements for TF.


When the doc is worried about liver levels, drinking alcohol kinda gets put on hold.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's one bar, about an hour away that has it. So, not this year.
 
