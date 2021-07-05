 Skip to content
 
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   "Well, duh" - Tropical Storm Elsa edition   (nbc-2.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Managers said customers are coming in waves.

Tone-deaf.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a reinforced girder with my purchase?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat 2 hurricanes and under are just a reason to party in Florida.  They mean you get to miss a couple days of work/school.  They are kind of like snow days in other parts of the country.

Cat 3 and higher are disasters you need to flee from, and hope your insurance is up to date.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Managers said customers are coming in waves.

Tone-deaf.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks for the reminder, Subby.  I'm supposed to get some overcast skies from Elsa in a week.  I should stock up.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, you wouldn't want to buy your liquor during Elsa.

And you wouldn't want to run out either, right?

So that really only leaves one option.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elsa is getting drunk and horny tonight
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Elsa is getting drunk and horny tonight


Anna better watch out
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


It's like we always finish each other's... jagerbombs!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF else are you supposed to do during a storm?

For any farkers who have experience once of these, is it at least a decent lightning show?  For one of those, I will spend all nght glued to a picture window... unless I need a refill...
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Cat 2 hurricanes and under are just a reason to party in Florida.  They mean you get to miss a couple days of work/school.  They are kind of like snow days in other parts of the country.

Cat 3 and higher are disasters you need to flee from, and hope your insurance is up to date.


Pretty much this.  I'm settling in for a night of watching the rain and listening to the wind with a few beers. 
My only concern is that we've had so much rain in the past few weeks that the ground is already pretty soaked.  I'm worried we might see a lot of downed trees from this, but no widespread damage.  Still got some extra ice and batteries though, just in case.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: lolmao500: Elsa is getting drunk and horny tonight

Anna better watch out


Alexa, show me elsa + anna + rule34
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: For any farkers who have experience once of these, is it at least a decent lightning show?


Not really no.  We get a LOT of lightning during our afternoon thunderstorms here but hurricanes actually don't have much lightning.  There will be the odd flash here and there, but nothing like our everyday storms.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also gun and ammo sales.

"It's coming right at me!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never understood the mentality.

Advance warning that things may go south quickly and I may need to think quickly and perform potentially physically arduous and potentially dangerous tasks to protect my family, my property, and myself? Think I'll get hammered.

And the phenomenon is hardly unique to hurricanes or Florida. Around here there's always a run on the liquor stores  before a nor'easter.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's called Fort Liquordale for a reason.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Well, you wouldn't want to buy your liquor during Elsa.

And you wouldn't want to run out either, right?

So that really only leaves one option.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: WTF else are you supposed to do during a storm?

For any farkers who have experience once of these, is it at least a decent lightning show?  For one of those, I will spend all nght glued to a picture window... unless I need a refill...


Depends. Extreme temp differences between the ground and upper atmo can make for a good light[ning] show, but I have seen TS's come and go and some were busy and some were not. No telling, we won't know until it hits.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the booze note, if you like bourbon I recently tried the Whistlepig "Piggyback" 6 year and it's the smoothest American bourbon I have tried yet; I compare it to my favorite smooth Scotch, Dalmore 12 year. I'm not kidding, for the current going price it beats the pants off anything even close including Woodford Reserve and I love Woodford.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I never understood the mentality.

Advance warning that things may go south quickly and I may need to think quickly and perform potentially physically arduous and potentially dangerous tasks to protect my family, my property, and myself? Think I'll get hammered.

And the phenomenon is hardly unique to hurricanes or Florida. Around here there's always a run on the liquor stores  before a nor'easter.


Rain is rain. Unless you are in extreme danger from rising floodwaters there's nothing to be concerned about. Hell, I would wager that on any given night some 10% of this state is too blitzed to accomplish anything important like an emergency evac because that's just how alcoholics are, and most of them live at the beach. If you don't believe me then go for a walk on recycling day and check out their bins: you will never see a bigger tell than that.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: leeksfromchichis: lolmao500: Elsa is getting drunk and horny tonight

Anna better watch out

Alexa, show me elsa + anna + rule34


In the first movie, it's arguable that esla and anna's true love is meant to be chaste and sororal and only thirsty weebs who've seen too many trash animes would read anything  more into it.

In the second movie, Anna literally takes a ride with elsa's little man in the boat and it makes her wet. The thirst is coming from inside the script.  The animators are definitely aware of what they're doing.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

