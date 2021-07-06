 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Coincidentally, the competing grocery store down the block has 160 new shopping carts with tape over the handles that has "SaveMart" written on it   (sfgate.com) divider line
76
    More: Strange, Supermarket, Safeway Inc., grocery store, last week, Cart, Zero shopping carts, San Francisco, Grocery store  
•       •       •

1806 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hah wouldn't be surprised if some homeless dudes rolled them all right down the street past some cops. If they were wearing a hi viz vest they probably got a wave
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bums in SF can commit any crime up to murder with no consequences, so what a surprise.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image 640x640]


Came for the Green Bastard. Leaving satisfied.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walgreens and both Targets are closing at 6 pm  to combat theft. Thieves leave with stolen carts full, Policy is not to confront thieves. .
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a kosher market near me that has a row of Service Merchandise carts out front.  I always get a chuckle.  Service Merchandise was where I got my first BB gun.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image 640x640]


Did Bubs get a new shed??? That shed looks way nicer than any one I've seen. It's nicer than my house...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really makes me want to be able to afford to live in San Francisco
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevesporn2000: The bums in SF can commit any crime up to murder with no consequences, so what a surprise.


....so says the weird farker who seems to know quite a lot about the subject.

\  Imma back away slowly now....
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's a kosher market near me that has a row of Service Merchandise carts out front.  I always get a chuckle.  Service Merchandise was where I got my first BB gun.


Service Merchandise is where I met your Mom the 1st time
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they might need a SafeWay to store carts from now on....
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Rapmaster2000: There's a kosher market near me that has a row of Service Merchandise carts out front.  I always get a chuckle.  Service Merchandise was where I got my first BB gun.

Service Merchandise is where I met your Mom the 1st time


Silent Sam saw
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: stevesporn2000: The bums in SF can commit any crime up to murder with no consequences, so what a surprise.

....so says the weird farker who seems to know quite a lot about the subject.

\  Imma back away slowly now....


Conservatives hate the homeless with a burning passion. I'm sure this thread will soon be filled with people wishing random minimum wage workers were given explicit permission to brawl with them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving them unsecured outside seems like a good way to have them stolen. I'd love to think that we have a society where people would not steal things like this, but that's unfortunately not the way things are.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't guess it but a modern, high-quality shopping cart costs about $350. I don't like using them anyway.  What bugs me is that many stores have done away with the plastic hand-held baskets for reasons unknown.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here for a Bubbles reference, leaving satisfied
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scam Francisco.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You show me a grocery store that is within walking distance of a college campus and I'll show you one that locks down it's alcohol dept and removes their carts at night.  So, let's not imply these sorts of protocols are only for a certain segment of the community or homeless people.  Pisses me off that I can't do my shopping at night because rich white kids steal alcohol and drunkingly steal carts.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: You wouldn't guess it but a modern, high-quality shopping cart costs about $350. I don't like using them anyway.  What bugs me is that many stores have done away with the plastic hand-held baskets for reasons unknown.


Because the baskets are even easier to steal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man I wonder who would even want 160 shopping carts

*slowly slips plans labeled Shopping Cart Voltron into bottom drawer and closes it*

Guess we'll never know.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a local mom and pop grocery store that's in a poor part of town. Shoppers regularly walk to the store and carry their groceries home with them.

When they got new buggies, the store put up a big sign out front begging people to not take them home like they did with the old buggies. If people wanted an older buggy to take home, they had dozens of them available at no charge for customers to use. The customers generally don't abuse the system, I guess because they don't want to bite the hand that literally feeds them.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see two possibilities.
Either the carts contain some alloy that an alien needs to repair their ship and return home to Plejaren.
Or, the homeless are using them for building materials.

I am dismissing my third theory of an army of bag-ladies forming a military-style takeover.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why steal shopping carts?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: Why steal shopping carts?


To take them to other stores and fill them with other stolen merchandise.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - Wendy Gutshall, a spokesperson for the grocery chain, confirmed the change in shopping cart availability was an attempt to combat rising theft at the store, and that customers will be required to ask for assistance if they'd like an employee to help them take their groceries to their car.

The store pulled them itself. Discounts limited to 5 fingers now.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now how am I going to hold myself steady when I slip on the human poop?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: I see two possibilities.
Either the carts contain some alloy that an alien needs to repair their ship and return home to Plejaren.
Or, the homeless are using them for building materials.

I am dismissing my third theory of an army of bag-ladies forming a military-style takeover.


Lots of time traveling bag women out these days
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany already solved this problem. Do they have to to do everything?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevesporn2000: The bums in SF can commit any crime up to murder with no consequences, so what a surprise.


Checks users location - Scotland.
Yeah, you can fark off with that bullshiat.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: We have a local mom and pop grocery store that's in a poor part of town. Shoppers regularly walk to the store and carry their groceries home with them.

When they got new buggies, the store put up a big sign out front begging people to not take them home like they did with the old buggies. If people wanted an older buggy to take home, they had dozens of them available at no charge for customers to use. The customers generally don't abuse the system, I guess because they don't want to bite the hand that literally feeds them.


Fiesta does, or at least did, that for a few stores here in Houston. They were ok with customers taking carts home or to the nearest bus stop, and it was implied that customers would leave the cart on a nearby corner to home.  They have a small fleet of pickups that rounds up carts every day.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: You wouldn't guess it but a modern, high-quality shopping cart costs about $350. I don't like using them anyway.  What bugs me is that many stores have done away with the plastic hand-held baskets for reasons unknown.


One can obtain one for a single quarter at Aldi . Unless they upped the price.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: You show me a grocery store that is within walking distance of a college campus and I'll show you one that locks down it's alcohol dept and removes their carts at night.  So, let's not imply these sorts of protocols are only for a certain segment of the community or homeless people.  Pisses me off that I can't do my shopping at night because rich white kids steal alcohol and drunkingly steal carts.


Only rich white kids go to college?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have the geo-fenced carts in SF, the tech center of USA?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Germany already solved this problem. Do they have to to do everything?
[Fark user image 400x533]


we have a discount chain that does that.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Germany already solved this problem. Do they have to to do everything?
[Fark user image 400x533]


The Walmart closest to the poor people's apartment complex installed a device on their carts that locks the wheels if the cart travels past the perimeter of the parking lot. You used to see a lot of carts about 2 feet past that line.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: stevesporn2000: The bums in SF can commit any crime up to murder with no consequences, so what a surprise.

Checks users location - Scotland.
Yeah, you can fark off with that bullshiat.


he has more of a point than you do...!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Great. Now how am I going to hold myself steady when I slip on the human poop?


At least if you slip at Costco you can get yourself a fifty-three thousand dollar settlement.

/obscure?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: Why steal shopping carts?


I once "borrowed" one in college because I was moving between apartments in the same building.  It made it easier to put the boxes in the shopping cart than carrying them one by one.

I brought it back when I was done.  The grocery store I borrowed it from was blocks from the apartment so I just walked it back.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: At least if you slip at Costco you can get yourself a fifty-three thousand dollar settlement.

/obscure?


You're not that Lucky
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Interceptor1: Why steal shopping carts?

I once "borrowed" one in college because I was moving between apartments in the same building.  It made it easier to put the boxes in the shopping cart than carrying them one by one.

I brought it back when I was done.  The grocery store I borrowed it from was blocks from the apartment so I just walked it back.


I borrowed one in college, because it was one item on a 101-item scavenger hunt list. It did make for a convenient way to transport the smaller items to the location where our points were tallied.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Interceptor1: Why steal shopping carts?

I once "borrowed" one in college because I was moving between apartments in the same building.  It made it easier to put the boxes in the shopping cart than carrying them one by one.

I brought it back when I was done.  The grocery store I borrowed it from was blocks from the apartment so I just walked it back.


You should have pushed it into the creek.

A fellow student borrowed a lunch tray to bring back to his dorm. He was caught returning it the next day and had to clean toilets for a month.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look behind the local bottle recycling place.
Cops won't arrest shopping cart thieves, leading to more theft of bicycles, car stereos etc.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: [Fark user image 425x317]


Huge failure rate, also easily circumvented. The best solution seems to be those little carts with fixed type shelves. Those seem a lot less desirable for the homeless, laundromat customers, etc.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what would 160 carts sell for on ebay? Asking for a friend...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh ... have you checked the surrounding streets? I mean, it is San Francisco. I thought the shopping cart was, like, the third most popular vehicle there or something. Right behind the Tesla and whatever the budget electric car is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where could they all be going?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ohhhhh - how about an article on How to make your own shopping cart roof rack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Germany already solved this problem. Do they have to to do everything?
[Fark user image image 400x533]


Perhaps instead of locking up each of the tens of thousands of shopping carts in San Francisco every single night, we could just lock up the few thousand people who are stealing them once and for a very long time.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How the hell are you supposed to purchase things like bottled water, canned sodas, beer, seltzers, or wine in the same visit??


You order that shiat online. Has the pandemic taught you nothing?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a lot of scrap metal.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.