 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   List of 21 valuable tips for surviving hurricane season sadly fails to mention 'buy a plunger before you need a plunger'   (clickorlando.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, Mobile, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, Storm surge, Numerous homes, Hurricane Elsa, storm-related advice  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2021 at 2:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lots of people from Houston on there and good advice.  Some of these may be covered but:

- Fill up water containers.  There's no need to buy out the store.
- Plastic freezer bags make great ice blocks in a pinch.  You should *not* have extra freezer space when the hurricane approaches.  Freeze as much water as you can.
- Fill the bathtub up with water as well as Homer buckets (Home Depot or similar).
- Buy charcoal and/or fill up your propane tanks.
- Trim extra crap off your trees to reduce their wind resistance.  Knock off *all* the dead limbs you can get to.
- Pile and strap down patio furniture.
- Tie and strap patio covers and fencing if possible.
- If possible, make sure you can get all cars in the garage.  Get them off the damn street at least.
- Oil change the generator (if you have one) and run some gas through it. for 15-30 minutes.
- Keep gas in your vehicles if the hurricane "out there" - before they determine it is coming your way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1) Raid the liquor store.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: Lots of people from Houston on there and good advice.  Some of these may be covered but:

- Fill up water containers.  There's no need to buy out the store.
- Plastic freezer bags make great ice blocks in a pinch.  You should *not* have extra freezer space when the hurricane approaches.  Freeze as much water as you can.
- Fill the bathtub up with water as well as Homer buckets (Home Depot or similar).
- Buy charcoal and/or fill up your propane tanks.
- Trim extra crap off your trees to reduce their wind resistance.  Knock off *all* the dead limbs you can get to.
- Pile and strap down patio furniture.
- Tie and strap patio covers and fencing if possible.
- If possible, make sure you can get all cars in the garage.  Get them off the damn street at least.
- Oil change the generator (if you have one) and run some gas through it. for 15-30 minutes.
- Keep gas in your vehicles if the hurricane "out there" - before they determine it is coming your way.


Have a chainsaw.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tie your boat like in the center of a spider web. If you're allowed, tie to mangrove trunks. Tie high and a little loose as is prudent as you'll see storm surge of 11' . Put out all your anchors. Completely clear the deck, strike all the canvas. Sink your dinghy with a retrieval line if you have to.

If you see the eye, remember the wind backs in the opposite direction on the other side.

Take your handheld radio, your ditch bag and find somewhere safe and concrete (preferably with booze, water and food) ashore.
 
Cache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Move inland?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd say "don't grill indoors" should complement Kelley's advice.
And not buying a house with an open floor plan in hurricane territory seems like a good proactive measure.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: Lots of people from Houston on there and good advice.  Some of these may be covered but:

- Fill up water containers.  There's no need to buy out the store.
- Plastic freezer bags make great ice blocks in a pinch.  You should *not* have extra freezer space when the hurricane approaches.  Freeze as much water as you can.
- Fill the bathtub up with water as well as Homer buckets (Home Depot or similar).
- Buy charcoal and/or fill up your propane tanks.
- Trim extra crap off your trees to reduce their wind resistance.  Knock off *all* the dead limbs you can get to.
- Pile and strap down patio furniture.
- Tie and strap patio covers and fencing if possible.
- If possible, make sure you can get all cars in the garage.  Get them off the damn street at least.
- Oil change the generator (if you have one) and run some gas through it. for 15-30 minutes.
- Keep gas in your vehicles if the hurricane "out there" - before they determine it is coming your way.


-Have a big enough smoker so you can cook the neighbors who did all of the above. Waste not, want not.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cache: Move inland?


Have you seen the people who live inland?

No thanks, I'll risk hurricanes.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stockpile bread, eggs, milk, ammo, and beer.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.