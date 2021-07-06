 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Pope Francis, recovering from surgery, eats breakfast, takes a walk. No word if he poops in the woods   (king5.com) divider line
    Pope John Paul II, common problem, Pope, Pope Benedict XVI, lining of the colon, Pope Paul VI, Dr. Yann Parc, St. John Paul II  
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He definitely poops in the woods
 
rogue49
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If a Pope falls in the woods and no flock is around
Does he make a sound sermon???
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He doesn't really come to the woods to poop...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Pope Francis ate breakfast, read the newspapers and took a walk Tuesday as he continued recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said."

It's a miracle?
 
germ78
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do bears wear silly hats?
 
