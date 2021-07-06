 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Costco ending COVID-19 senior shopping hours later this month. So if you still want those free Grandmother or Grandfather samples, you better get there quick   (king5.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small Victories Department: It has been so cool to be carded again at this age after the teen years back in the 60's of fake IDs to get into bars.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What sucked about this program is you can't just get one or two, you have to buy them by the dozen and what the heck are you going to do with a dozen seniors before they go stale or worse?  Before the pandemic you could at least bring half of them to the office and put them in the kitchen for anyone who happened to want one.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently my local Costco is loosely adhering to 'senior hours' because whenever I'm there - which is usually between 9:15 and 9:30 - I see any number of people who not only are not 60, some of them are certainly under 30.

And masks? Everyone is their own boss.

Variants don't care.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What sucked about this program is you can't just get one or two, you have to buy them by the dozen and what the heck are you going to do with a dozen seniors before they go stale or worse?  Before the pandemic you could at least bring half of them to the office and put them in the kitchen for anyone who happened to want one.


If they get stale I just feed them to my chickens.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do we get keep the free Grandmother or Grandfather?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm an old fart and I would go there during the senior hours, which was nice. The only problem was the place was full of old farts staggering around, which wasn't so nice. Hate the free sample routine, too. The old farts act like they haven't eaten in a week and block the aisles waiting for the next round of some piece of shiat on a toothpick.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Which Costco still has samples?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nature is healing.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good. I bought an executive membership pre-pandemic because getting in an hour early was going to be awesome.

Then senior hour trumped the executive member hour benefit, and I ended up sitting outside with other members for an hour because there was nothing else to do. (I live 30 minutes from it)

/whining
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Which Costco still has samples?


They're slowly bringing them back.  I saw a few yesterday.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes Nonna, you too can visit the Temple of Excess when the other selfish asshole are out!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Do we get keep the free Grandmother or Grandfather?


No, but you do get a Werther's Original.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.insider.com image 700x525]
Nature is healing.


Go Mariners
 
